Every page crafted by a collaborative team of pediatricians and pediatric radiologists, this unique title by Drs. A. Carlson Merrow, Jr. and Selena Hariharan is a practical, superbly illustrated reference designed specifically for today’s pediatrician. An ideal roadmap to the fast-changing landscape of diagnostic imaging tests, Imaging in Pediatrics not only guides you through the radiologic work-up of common pediatric disorders, but also translates the appearance and language of the work-up results for more effective communication between the pediatrician and the radiologist, resulting in enhanced understanding and better patient care.