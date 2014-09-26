Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, devoted to Imaging in Oncology, is edited by Dr. Vijay Khatri. Articles in this issue include: Imaging of Central Nervous Tumors; Role of Imaging in Head and Neck Malignancies; Imaging of Thoracic Cavity Tumor; Diagnostic Imaging of Hepatobiliary Malignancies; Recent Advances in Genito-Urinary Tract Tumors; Current Status of Imaging for Adrenal Glands; Radiology of Soft Tissue Tumors; Image-Guided Interventions in Oncology; Imaging of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Imaging of Primary Malignant Tumors of Peritoneal and Retroperitoneal Origin; Breast Tumor Imaging; and Application of Intraoperative Imaging in Oncology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 26th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323326353
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323326346
About the Authors
Vijay Khatri Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of California, Davis, Medical Center, Sacramento, CA