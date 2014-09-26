Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326346, 9780323326353

Imaging in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

1st Edition

Authors: Vijay Khatri
eBook ISBN: 9780323326353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326346
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2014
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, devoted to Imaging in Oncology, is edited by Dr. Vijay Khatri. Articles in this issue include: Imaging of Central Nervous Tumors; Role of Imaging in Head and Neck Malignancies; Imaging of Thoracic Cavity Tumor; Diagnostic Imaging of Hepatobiliary Malignancies; Recent Advances in Genito-Urinary Tract Tumors; Current Status of Imaging for Adrenal Glands; Radiology of Soft Tissue Tumors; Image-Guided Interventions in Oncology; Imaging of Pancreatic Neoplasms; Imaging of Primary Malignant Tumors of Peritoneal and Retroperitoneal Origin; Breast Tumor Imaging; and Application of Intraoperative Imaging in Oncology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326353
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326346

About the Authors

Vijay Khatri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of California, Davis, Medical Center, Sacramento, CA

