Imaging in Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323447812, 9780323448291

Imaging in Neurology

1st Edition

Authors: Anne G. Osborn Kathleen B. Digre
eBook ISBN: 9780323448291
eBook ISBN: 9780323448277
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323447812
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 18th March 2016
Page Count: 528
Description

Written by two renowned leaders in neuroradiology and neurology, this unique reference is a high-level imaging resource ideal for today’s clinical neurologist or neuroscientist. Using straightforward, jargon-free prose, this book provides an overview of neurological disorders coupled with typical imaging findings — all designed for use at the point of care. You will be expertly guided throughout, from radiologic appearance and the significance of the imaging findings to the next appropriate steps in effective patient care.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices
  • Discusses radiologic appearances of common neurological diseases, their significance, and the next steps in patient care in a clear manner perfectly suited for neurologists or neuroscientists
  • Provides high-level information from both a neuroradiologist and a neurologist, making it a balanced and appropriate clinical reference for day-to-day neurology practice
  • Covers imaging in stroke, infectious disease, brain malformations, tumors, and more
  • Keeps you up-to-date with unusual emerging neurologic disorders, such as Susac syndrome, West Nile Virus, and IRIS

About the Author

Anne G. Osborn

Affiliations and Expertise

University Distinguished Professor and Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, William H. and Patricia W. Child Presidential Endowed Chair in Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kathleen B. Digre

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology, University of Utah School of Medicine; Neuro-Ophthalmologist, Morgan Eye Center at University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City

