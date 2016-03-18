Imaging in Neurology

Written by two renowned leaders in neuroradiology and neurology, this unique reference is a high-level imaging resource ideal for today’s clinical neurologist or neuroscientist. Using straightforward, jargon-free prose, this book provides an overview of neurological disorders coupled with typical imaging findings — all designed for use at the point of care. You will be expertly guided throughout, from radiologic appearance and the significance of the imaging findings to the next appropriate steps in effective patient care.