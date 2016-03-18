Imaging in Neurology
1st Edition
Description
Written by two renowned leaders in neuroradiology and neurology, this unique reference is a high-level imaging resource ideal for today’s clinical neurologist or neuroscientist. Using straightforward, jargon-free prose, this book provides an overview of neurological disorders coupled with typical imaging findings — all designed for use at the point of care. You will be expertly guided throughout, from radiologic appearance and the significance of the imaging findings to the next appropriate steps in effective patient care.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices
- Discusses radiologic appearances of common neurological diseases, their significance, and the next steps in patient care in a clear manner perfectly suited for neurologists or neuroscientists
- Provides high-level information from both a neuroradiologist and a neurologist, making it a balanced and appropriate clinical reference for day-to-day neurology practice
- Covers imaging in stroke, infectious disease, brain malformations, tumors, and more
- Keeps you up-to-date with unusual emerging neurologic disorders, such as Susac syndrome, West Nile Virus, and IRIS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2017
- Published:
- 18th March 2016
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448291
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448277
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323447812
About the Author
Anne G. Osborn
Affiliations and Expertise
University Distinguished Professor and Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, William H. and Patricia W. Child Presidential Endowed Chair in Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Kathleen B. Digre
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology, University of Utah School of Medicine; Neuro-Ophthalmologist, Morgan Eye Center at University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City