Imaging in Movement Disorders: Imaging Applications in Non-Parkinsonian and Other Movement Disorders, Volume 143
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Neuroimaging Applications in Dystonia
Kristina Simonyan
2. Neuroimaging Applications in Restless Legs Syndrome
Giovanni Rizzo and Giuseppe Plazzi
3. Neuroimaging Applications in Tourette's Syndrome
Davide Martino, Christos Ganos and Yulia Worbe
4. Neuroimaging Applications in Chronic Ataxias
Mario Mascalchi and Alessandra Vella
5. Neuroimaging Applications in Functional Movement Disorders
Luis Pedro Faria de Abreu, Tiago Teodoro and Mark J. Edwards
6. Transcranial B-Mode Sonography in Movement Disorders
Rezzak Yilmaz and Daniela Berg
7. Imaging Transplantation in Movement Disorders
Edoardo Rosario de Natale, Heather Wilson, Gennaro Pagano and Marios Politis
Description
Imaging in Movement Disorders: Imaging in Other Movement Disorders and Dementia, Volume 143 provides an up-to-date textbook on the use of imaging modalities across the spectrum of movement disorders and dementias. The book brings together lessons learned from neuroimaging tools in the content of movement disorders, including idiopathic and sporadic forms of Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Atypical Parkinsonism, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, and more. Specific chapters cover Neuroimaging Applications in Dystonia, Neuroimaging Applications in Essential Tremor, Neuroimaging applications in Restless Leg Syndrome, Neuroimaging Application in Tourette's Syndrome and TIC Disorders, Neuroimaging Applications in Functional Movement Disorders, and Neuroimaging Applications in Cerebellar Disorders.
Addition sections cover Molecular Imaging of Parkinson's Disease Cognitive Impairment, Structural MRI in Parkinson's Disease Cognitive Impairment, Functional MRI in Parkinson's Disease Cognitive Impairment, Molecular Imaging of Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Structural and Functional MRI of Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Transcranial Sonography in Movement Disorders, Imaging transplantation in Movement Disorders, Hybrid PET-MRI Applications in Movement Disorders, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Offers a complete review of the application of neuroimaging tools in Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome, Tourette’s syndrome, and Tic and Movement Disorders
- Covers the role of neuroimaging research in movement disorder dementias
- Presents the importance of imaging techniques as biomarkers of disease progression and treatment response in therapeutic trials
Readership
Specialists in Movement Disorder, Trainees in Movement Disorder, Neurologists, Researchers, Neuroimaging and Neuroscience Scientists, Medical Students, Universities
Details
No. of pages: 275
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154212
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128154205
About the Editors
Marios Politis Editor
Professor Marios Politis (MD MSc DIC PhD FRCP FEAN) is a Professor of Neurology & Neuroimaging, Consultant Neurologist, and the Director of Neurodegeneration Imaging Group at King’s College London and King’s College Hospital. He is a Visiting Professor at University of Exeter Medical School. His research involves the use of molecular (PET), functional (fMRI) and structural imaging as a method of investigating aetiology, pathophysiology, and effects and complications of novel therapies in Neurodegenerative disorders. His high-quality research has led to a body of scientific work investigating the pathophysiology of movement disorders such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease and to publications in high impact scientific journals including Nature, Lancet, and Science journals, and also in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Annals of Neurology, Brain, Neurology and JAMA Neurology. Professor Politis is a recipient of fellowships from and grant project awards from the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, CHDI Foundation, Medical Research Council, European Union, Lily and Edmond J. Safra Foundation, Parkinson’s UK, National Institute of Health Research UK, Biomedical Research Centre UK and Alzheimer’s Disease Association UK. Professor Politis graduated in Medicine from the University of Athens, Greece, and he obtained an MSc and the Diploma of Imperial College in Integrative Neuroscience. He holds a PhD in Clinical Neuroscience from Imperial College London. He has previously worked as a clinical research fellow at University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London. He is a former Research Investigator of Hammersmith’s’ Cyclotron PET Unit. Before moving to King’s College London, he was an Academic Principal Investigator in the Neurology Imaging Unit at Imperial College London. He has significant industry experience by serving as a clinical investigator, consultant and principal investigator in several collaborations with industrial partners and pharma including a number of clinical trials. He has achieved a high number of awards and distinctions including the Movement Disorder Society Award for Outstanding and Innovative Clinical Research in 2012. In 2010, his PET imaging work in transplantation of foetal ventral mesencephalic tissue in Parkinson’s Disease patients was classed as one of the most important research achievements of MRC-funded research. He has received for four years in a row (2013-2016) the IMPETus award for innovative and outstanding PET molecular imaging research. In 2015, he received the PET Investigator Award from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. In 2016, he was elected as Fellow of the European Academy of Neurology for outstanding contribution in neurodegenerative research. In 2017, he received the Jon Stolk Award in Movement Disorders from the American Academy of Neurology, and was elected Fellow of Royal College of Physicians. Professor Politis serves in the Scientific Advisory Board for the Movement Disorders Society, World Congress on Controversies in Neurology, the International Congress on Vascular Dementia, the International Congress on Non-Motor Dysfunctions in Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders, Neurodegenerative Disease Research European Union Imaging committee, the Norwegian funding for Dementia, the Michael J Fox Foundation neuroinflammation consortium for Parkinson’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Research UK Network, and the Scientific Oversight Panel of the State University of New York. Professor Politis is a scientific advisor to the French National Research Agency (ANR), Medical Research Council (MRC) UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Parkinson’s UK, European Union, Canada Foundation for Innovation, Israel Science Foundation, Swiss National Science Foundation, National Research Foundation (NRF) in Korea, Research Grants Council (RGC) in Hong Kong, Austrian Science Fund, Geneva University Hospitals Research Fund, Michael J Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s research, and a scientific advisory board member of the Network of European CNS Transplantation and Restoration (NECTAR), and was previously member of the European Parkinson’s transplantation trial development group (TRANSEURO). He is an active member of American Academy of Neurology, Movement Disorder Society, British Neuroscience Association, MJFF neuroinflammation consortium, Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) Imaging committee, MDS Neuroimaging Study Group, MDS Non-Motor Study Group, and a Fellow of Royal Society of Medicine. Professor Politis is an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Neurology and Nature Parkinson’s Journal. At King’s College London, he teaches undergraduate and postgraduate students Neurology, Neuroimaging and Neuroscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Neurodegeneration Imaging Group, Professor in Neurology and Neuroimaging, Consultant Neurologist, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London and King’s Health Partners