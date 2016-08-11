Imaging in Dermatology
1st Edition
Imaging in Dermatology covers a large number of topics in dermatological imaging, the use of lasers in dermatology studies, and the implications of using these technologies in research. Written by the experts working in these exciting fields, the book explicitly addresses not only current applications of nanotechnology, but also discusses future trends of these ever-growing and rapidly changing fields, providing clinicians and researchers with a clear understanding of the advantages and challenges of laser and imaging technologies in skin medicine today, along with the cellular and molecular effects of these technologies.
- Outlines the fundamentals of imaging and lasers for dermatology in clinical and research settings
- Provides knowledge of current and future applications of dermatological imaging and lasers
- Coherently structured book written by the experts working in the fields covered
Dermatologists and other physicians; researchers in the fields of dermatology, radiology, drug delivery and pharmaceutical science, molecular biology, cancer diagnostics and treatment, and biotechnology.
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Imaging in Dermatology
- Chapter 2. The Role of Clinical Photography in Dermatology
- Introduction
- The Equipment
- The “Art” of Taking Dermatological Clinical Pictures
- Why Photographs?
- Photographs as an Educational Tool
- Photographs as a Diagnostic Tool
- Three Additional Aspects That Need to be Considered in This Context
- Photography as a Tool for Documentation
- Photography as a Tool in Research
- Photographs from the Patient's Perspective
- Photographs from a Legal Point of View
- Photography as an Informative Tool for the General Population
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Dermoscopy
- Introduction
- Dermoscopy of Melanocytic Skin Tumors
- Dermoscopy of Common Benign Nonmelanocytic Skin Tumors
- Dermoscopy of Common Malignant Nonmelanocytic Tumors
- Dermoscopy in General Dermatology
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Trichoscopy: The Dermatologist's Third Eye
- Introduction
- Technical Considerations
- Dermoscopic Features
- Trichoscopy Findings in Common Hair and Scalp Conditions
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 5. Dermatoscopic Correlates of Nail Apparatus Disease: A Look at the Nail From Another Scope, the Dermatoscope
- Introduction
- Methods in Nail Dermatoscopy
- Dermatoscopy of Nail Pigment Changes (Chromonychia)
- Dermatoscopy of Other Nail Changes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Optical Coherence Tomography for Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis
- Introduction
- Optical Coherence Tomography
- The Squamous Spectrum
- Basal Cell Carcinoma
- Pigmented Nevi and Melanoma
- Other Skin Tumors
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging of Skin Scarring and Fibrosis
- Introduction
- Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging of Normal Skin Collagen
- Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging of Skin Fibrosis as a Feature of Systemic Sclerosis
- Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging of Fibrotic Scars
- The Future of Optical Coherence Tomography
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 8. Polarization Speckles and Skin Applications
- Introduction
- Skin Surface Roughness Quantification
- Melanoma Screening
- Electric Field Monte Carlo Simulation
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. New Developments in Fluorescence Diagnostics
- Introduction
- Fluorescence History
- Fluorescence Principles
- Fluorescence Capture and Detection
- Image Enhancement
- Autofluorescence
- Alternative Detection Methods
- Chapter 10. Ex Vivo Fluorescence Microscopy: Clinical Applications in Dermatology and Surgical Pathology
- Introduction
- Contrast Agents
- Instrument and Image Acquisition
- Application of Ex Vivo Fluorescence Microscopy in Dermatology
- Application of Ex Vivo Fluorescence Microscopy in General Surgery
- Conclusions
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 11. Coherent Raman Scattering Microscopy in Dermatological Imaging
- Introduction
- Imaging Skin Structures Using Coherent Raman Scattering
- Imaging Drug Penetration and Chemical Diffusion Using Coherent Raman Scattering
- Challenges and New Advances of Coherent Raman Techniques in Skin Imaging
- Conclusions
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 12. Rapid Real-Time Raman Spectroscopy and Imaging-Guided Confocal Raman Spectroscopy for In Vivo Skin Evaluation and Diagnosis
- Introduction
- Rapid Real-Time Raman System
- Rapid Real-Time Raman System for In Vivo Skin Cancer Diagnosis
- Modeling of In Vivo Skin Raman Spectra
- Imaging-Guided Confocal Raman Spectroscopy for In Vivo Skin Assessment
- Summary
- Chapter 13. Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy for Intradermal Measurements
- Introduction
- Survey of Intradermal Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy Approaches
- Future Trends of Intradermal Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy Development
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 14. Broadband Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Scattering
- Introduction
- Background
- Broadband Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Scattering
- Theory
- Experimental Results: Tissue Imaging
- Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 15. In Vivo Reflectance Confocal Microscopy in Dermatology
- Introduction
- The Technology: Reflectance Confocal Laser Microscope
- Normal Skin Under Reflectance Confocal Microscopy
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy for Pigmented Tumors
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy for Epithelial Tumors
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy for Inflammatory Lesions
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy for Monitoring Treatment Response of Skin Tumors
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy for Infestations and Infections
- Reflectance Confocal Microscopy Application in Cosmetics
- Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 16. Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Tissue Optics Principles
- Hyperspectral/Multispectral Imaging Systems
- System Performance
- Applications in Dermatology
- Summary
- Chapter 17. Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy and Imaging
- Introduction
- Principles of Diffuse Reflectance
- Diffuse Reflectance Methods
- Applications of Diffuse Reflectance in Dermatology
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 18. Spectral Imaging in Dermatology
- Outline
- Introduction
- Skin Specimens Ex Vivo
- Spectral Imaging of Histological Sections with Conventional Microscopes
- Reflectance and Absorbance Spectroscopy of Intrinsic Skin Contrast
- Multiphoton Microscopy and Autofluorescence
- Second Harmonic Generation Imaging in Conjunction with Two-Photon Excited Fluorescence
- Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging
- Pump-Probe Microscopy
- Raman Spectroscopy
- Computational Analytical Tools
- Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 19. Applications of Multiphoton Microscopy in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Multiphoton Microscopy Spectroscopy and Imaging Theory Fundamentals
- Skin Photophysical and Photochemical Properties and Multiphoton Dermal Imaging
- Design Considerations of Multiphoton Microscopy
- Applications of Multiphoton Microscopy in Different Areas of Dermatological Studies
- Conclusion
- Chapter 20. Nonlinear Microscopy in Clinical Dermatology
- Introduction
- Theoretical Considerations
- Imaging of Epidermis
- Imaging of Dermis
- Discussion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 21. Noninvasive Topical In Vivo Imaging of Skin: Confocal Reflectance Microscopy and Polarized Light Imaging
- Introduction
- Confocal Reflectance
- Polarized Light Imaging
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- Chapter 22. Polarization Optical Imaging of Skin Pathology and Ageing
- Introduction
- Optical Interactions of Light With Skin
- Reflectance Polarization Imaging of Human Skin
- Fluorescence Polarization Imaging of Human Skin
- Multimodal Imaging of Skin Cancers
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 23. Mechanical Characterization of Skin Using Surface Acoustic Waves
- Introduction
- Background and Characterization of Surface Acoustic Waves
- Experimental Generation and Detection of Surface Acoustic Wave on In Vivo Human Skin
- Signal Processing of Surface Acoustic Wave Phase Velocity Dispersion Curve
- In Vivo Human Skin Elasticity Measurement by Surface Acoustic Wave Method
- Conclusions
- Chapter 24. Photoacoustic Tomography in the Diagnosis of Melanoma
- Introduction
- Major Embodiments of Photoacoustic Tomography for the Diagnosis of Melanoma
- Photoacoustic Tomography in the Diagnosis of Melanoma
- Further Potential Applications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25. Ultrasound Imaging in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Technical Considerations
- Normal Anatomy
- Common Applications
- Conclusion
- Chapter 26. Optoacoustic Imaging of Skin
- Introduction to the Optoacoustic (Photoacoustic) Technique
- Optoacoustic Mesoscopy Systems for Skin Imaging
- Skin Imaging With Broadband Raster-Scan Optoacoustic Mesoscopy
- Discussion and Conclusion: Challenges and Perspectives of Raster-Scan Optoacoustic Mesoscopy
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 27. Use of Total Body Photography and Serial Digital Dermoscopy in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Total Body Photography
- Serial (Sequential) Digital Dermoscopy
- Total Body Photography With Serial Digital Dermoscopy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 28. Functional MRI Advances to Reveal the Hidden Networks Behind the Cerebral Processing of Itch
- Introduction
- Neurophysiological Aspects of Itch Transmission
- A Brief Chronology of Brain Imaging Studies Dedicated to the Exploration of Itch Processing
- Cerebral Areas Significantly Involved in Itch Processing
- The Role of Brain's Reward Circuits in Itch Relief
- Other Subcortical Centers Involved in Itch Processing
- Brain Processing of Itch in Patients With Chronic Pruritus
- Contagious Itch
- Conclusions
- Chapter 29. Magnetic Resonance Microscopy of Skin
- Outline
- Introduction
- Status Quo for In Vivo Skin Magnetic Resonance Imaging on Humans
- Low-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging: First Steps Towards Clinical Routine
- High-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging: an Ex Vivo Approach
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 30. The Role of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Management of Anogenital Hidradenitis Suppurativa
- Introduction
- Etiology
- Pathogenesis
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnosis
- Assessment of Disease Severity
- Role of Imaging
- Comparison With Other Imaging Modalities
- Management
- Conclusion
- Chapter 31. Thermal Imaging in Dermatology
- Introduction
- Skin Thermal Properties
- Fundamentals of Thermal Imaging
- Applications in Dermatology
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 32. The Role of Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography in Cutaneous Melanoma
- Background
- Staging Melanoma and the Role of Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
- The Role of Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography in Restaging
- Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography Technique
- Comparison of Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography With Other Imaging Modalities
- Conclusion
- Chapter 33. Molecular Imaging of Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- Introduction
- Molecular Imaging Methods
- Conclusion
- Chapter 34. Imaging in Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- Introduction
- Ultrasonography
- Computed Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Lymphoscintigraphy and Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 35. Imaging Evaluation of Cutaneous Lymphoma Using Functional and Structural Imaging
- Introduction
- Mycosis Fungoid and Sezary Syndrome
- Nonmycosis Fungoides/Sezary Syndrome Cutaneous Malignant Lymphoma
- Evaluating Tumor Biology and Behavior and Assessing Response to Treatment and Outcome
- Quantification of Primary Cutaneous Lymphoma by 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography Imaging Through a Global Approach
- Conclusion
- Chapter 36. Imaging Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck
- Introduction
- Clinical Presentation
- Imaging of the Primary Lesion
- Imaging for Regional and Distantly Metastatic Disease
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 37. Imaging Patterns of Metastatic Melanoma
- Introduction
- Imaging Techniques
- Metastatic Involvement of the Different Organ Systems
- Conclusion
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Chapter 38. From Image to Information: Image Processing in Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology
- Introduction
- Purpose of Skin Image Processing
- Motivation for Imaging in Dermatology
- Trends in Skin Imaging and Image Processing
- Progress in Skin Imaging Techniques
- Skin Image Processing
- Conclusions
- Future Perspective
- List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028599
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128028384
Michael Hamblin
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Pinar Avci
Pinar Avci, MD is a Research Fellow in Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School Department of Dermatology, Boston USA. She received her MD degree in General Medicine from Semmelweis University, and is currently pursuing her PhD in Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Dermato-oncology, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. She is currently conducting research in the area of Photodynamic therapy (PDT) – a localized approach for treatment of cancer and infections and its effects in developing anti-tumor immunity.
Research Fellow, Department of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta did both his MBBS and MD at J.N. Medical College, Aligarh, India, and subsequently received PhD training at the Creighton University, Omaha, NE, USA and postdoctoral fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Currently he is pursuing Residency training at Tufts Medical Center and a visiting postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Resident, Department of Pathology, Tufts University Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA