Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy, 4th Edition provides a solid foundation for understanding human anatomy. Jamie Weir, Peter Abrahams, Jonathan D. Spratt, and Lonie Salkowski offer a complete and 3-dimensional view of the structures and relationships within the body through a variety of imaging modalities. Over 60% new images—showing cross-sectional views in CT and MRI, nuclear medicine imaging, and more—along with revised legends and labels ensure that you have the best and most up-to-date visual resource. In addition, you’ll get online access to 10 pathology tutorials (with another 24 available for sale) linking to additional images for even more complete coverage than ever before. In print and online, this atlas will widen your applied and clinical knowledge of human anatomy.