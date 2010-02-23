Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723434573, 9780723436577

Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy

4th Edition

Authors: Jonathan Spratt Lonie Salkowski Jamie Weir Peter Abrahams
eBook ISBN: 9780723436577
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd February 2010
Page Count: 264
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy, 4th Edition provides a solid foundation for understanding human anatomy. Jamie Weir, Peter Abrahams, Jonathan D. Spratt, and Lonie Salkowski offer a complete and 3-dimensional view of the structures and relationships within the body through a variety of imaging modalities. Over 60% new images—showing cross-sectional views in CT and MRI, nuclear medicine imaging, and more—along with revised legends and labels ensure that you have the best and most up-to-date visual resource. In addition, you’ll get online access to 10 pathology tutorials (with another 24 available for sale) linking to additional images for even more complete coverage than ever before. In print and online, this atlas will widen your applied and clinical knowledge of human anatomy.

Key Features

  • Features orientation drawings that support your understanding of different views and orientations in images with tables of ossification dates for bone development.

  • Presents the images with number labeling to keep them clean and help with self-testing.

Table of Contents

Preface to the Fourth edition

Preface to the First edition

Acknowledgements and Dedication

Introduction

1. Head, neck and brain

2. Vertebral column and spinal cord

3. Upper limb

4. Thorax

5. Abdomen and pelvis – Cross sectional

6. Abdomen and pelvis – Non cross sectional

7. Lower limb

8. Nuclear medicine

Index

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723436577

About the Author

Jonathan Spratt

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director of Radiology, City Hospitals Sunderland, UK.

Lonie Salkowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI

Jamie Weir

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK MB, BS, FRCP(Ed), FRCR, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK.

Peter Abrahams

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.