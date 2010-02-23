Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy
4th Edition
Description
Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy, 4th Edition provides a solid foundation for understanding human anatomy. Jamie Weir, Peter Abrahams, Jonathan D. Spratt, and Lonie Salkowski offer a complete and 3-dimensional view of the structures and relationships within the body through a variety of imaging modalities. Over 60% new images—showing cross-sectional views in CT and MRI, nuclear medicine imaging, and more—along with revised legends and labels ensure that you have the best and most up-to-date visual resource. In addition, you’ll get online access to 10 pathology tutorials (with another 24 available for sale) linking to additional images for even more complete coverage than ever before. In print and online, this atlas will widen your applied and clinical knowledge of human anatomy.
Key Features
- Features orientation drawings that support your understanding of different views and orientations in images with tables of ossification dates for bone development.
- Presents the images with number labeling to keep them clean and help with self-testing.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fourth edition
Preface to the First edition
Acknowledgements and Dedication
Introduction
1. Head, neck and brain
2. Vertebral column and spinal cord
3. Upper limb
4. Thorax
5. Abdomen and pelvis – Cross sectional
6. Abdomen and pelvis – Non cross sectional
7. Lower limb
8. Nuclear medicine
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2011
- Published:
- 23rd February 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723436577
About the Author
Jonathan Spratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of Radiology, City Hospitals Sunderland, UK.
Lonie Salkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI
Jamie Weir
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK MB, BS, FRCP(Ed), FRCR, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK.
Peter Abrahams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom