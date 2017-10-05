Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323548007, 9780323548014

Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound

2nd Edition

Authors: Paula J. Woodward James F. Griffith Gregory Antonio Anil T. Ahuja K. Wong Aya Kamaya Jade Wong-You-Cheong
eBook ISBN: 9780323548014
eBook ISBN: 9780323548021
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548007
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th October 2017
Page Count: 1016
Description

Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound, second edition, is the ultimate reference worldwide, keeping you current within the fast-changing field of ultrasound imaging through comprehensive coverage of sonographic anatomy for head and neck, musculoskeletal, abdomen and pelvis, obstetrics and embryology, neonatal head, and vascular. With most images updated, this second edition is completely up-to-date and highly illustrated, which when combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.

Key Features

  • Provides expert reference at the point of care in every anatomical area where ultrasound is used

  • Presents richly labeled images with associated commentary as well as thumbnail scout images to show transducer placement

  • Features a robust collection of CT/MR correlations, highlighting the importance of multimodality imaging in modern clinical practice

Table of Contents

BRAIN AND SPINE

Scalp and Calvarial Vault

Cranial Meninges

Cerebral Hemispheres Overview

Brainstem and Cerebellum

Midbrain

Ventricles and Choroid Plexus

Subarachnoid Space/Cisterns

Orbit

Trans-Cranial Color Doppler Overview

Anterior Cerebral Artery

Middle Cerebral Artery

Posterior Cerebral Artery

Distal Internal Carotid Artery

Vertebrobasilar System

Intracranial Veins

Vertebral Bodies, Spinal Cord & Cauda Equina

NECK

Neck Overview

Sublingual/Submental Region

Submandibular Region

Parotid Region

Upper Cervical Level

Midcervical Level

Lower Cervical Level and Supraclavicular Fossa

Posterior Triangle

Thyroid Gland

Parathyroid Gland

Larynx and Hypopharynx

Cervical Trachea and Esophagus

Brachial Plexus

Vagus Nerve

Cervical Carotid Arteries

Vertebral Arteries

Neck Veins

Cervical Lymph Nodes

THORAX

Thoracic Outlet

Pleura

Diaphragm

Ribs and Intercostal Space

Breast

ABDOMEN

Liver

Biliary System

Spleen

Pancreas

Kidneys

Adrenals

Bowel

Abdominal Lymph Nodes

Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava

Peritoneal Spaces and Structures

Abdominal Wall

PELIVS

Ureters and Bladder

Prostate

Testes

Penis and Male Urethra

Uterus

Cervix

Vagina

Ovaries

Iliac Arteries and Veins

Trans-Perineal Anatomy

UPPER LIMB

Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints

Shoulder

Axilla

Arm

Arm Vessels

Elbow

Forearm

Forearm Vessels

Wrist

Hand

Hand Vessels

Thumb

Fingers

Radial Nerve

Median Nerve

Ulnar Nerve

LOWER LIMB

Hip

Thigh Muscles

Femoral Vessels and Nerves

Knee

Leg Muscles

Leg Vessels

Leg Nerves

Ankle

Tarsus

Foot Vessels

Metatarsals and Toes

OBSTETRICS

Embryology and Anatomy of the First Trimester

Embryology and Anatomy of the Brain

Embryology and Anatomy of the Spine

Embryology and Anatomy of the Face and Neck

Embryology and Anatomy of the Chest

Embryology and Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

Embryology and Anatomy of the Abdominal Wall and GI Tract

Embryology and Anatomy of the Genitourinary Tract

About the Author

Paula J. Woodward

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, David G. Bragg, MD and Marcia R. Bragg Presidential Endowed Chair in Oncologic Imaging, Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

James F. Griffith

Research Assistant Professor, Northwestern University. Dr. Griffith’s area of expertise is applying measurement science and psychometrics to clinical problems. He has extensive experience both researching and teaching in this area. He’s additionally provided consultation on the topic to a variety of non-profits, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. He maintains a clinical practice in Chicago focused on cognitive behavioral therapy for adults with anxiety and depression. He has published over 70 papers on various aspects of psychometrics and psychological assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China

Gregory Antonio

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor, Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Consultant Radiologist, Scanning Department, St. Teresa’s Hospital, Hong Kong (SAR), China

Anil T. Ahuja

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Diagnostic Radiology & Organ Imaging, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong (SAR), China

K. Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant & Clinical Associate Professor (Honorary), Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, Prince of Wales Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China

Aya Kamaya

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Director, Stanford Body Imaging Fellowship, Director of Ultrasound, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Jade Wong-You-Cheong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Director of Ultrasound, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland

