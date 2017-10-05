Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound
2nd Edition
Description
Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Ultrasound, second edition, is the ultimate reference worldwide, keeping you current within the fast-changing field of ultrasound imaging through comprehensive coverage of sonographic anatomy for head and neck, musculoskeletal, abdomen and pelvis, obstetrics and embryology, neonatal head, and vascular. With most images updated, this second edition is completely up-to-date and highly illustrated, which when combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.
Key Features
- Provides expert reference at the point of care in every anatomical area where ultrasound is used
- Presents richly labeled images with associated commentary as well as thumbnail scout images to show transducer placement
- Features a robust collection of CT/MR correlations, highlighting the importance of multimodality imaging in modern clinical practice
Table of Contents
BRAIN AND SPINE
Scalp and Calvarial Vault
Cranial Meninges
Cerebral Hemispheres Overview
Brainstem and Cerebellum
Midbrain
Ventricles and Choroid Plexus
Subarachnoid Space/Cisterns
Orbit
Trans-Cranial Color Doppler Overview
Anterior Cerebral Artery
Middle Cerebral Artery
Posterior Cerebral Artery
Distal Internal Carotid Artery
Vertebrobasilar System
Intracranial Veins
Vertebral Bodies, Spinal Cord & Cauda Equina
NECK
Neck Overview
Sublingual/Submental Region
Submandibular Region
Parotid Region
Upper Cervical Level
Midcervical Level
Lower Cervical Level and Supraclavicular Fossa
Posterior Triangle
Thyroid Gland
Parathyroid Gland
Larynx and Hypopharynx
Cervical Trachea and Esophagus
Brachial Plexus
Vagus Nerve
Cervical Carotid Arteries
Vertebral Arteries
Neck Veins
Cervical Lymph Nodes
THORAX
Thoracic Outlet
Pleura
Diaphragm
Ribs and Intercostal Space
Breast
ABDOMEN
Liver
Biliary System
Spleen
Pancreas
Kidneys
Adrenals
Bowel
Abdominal Lymph Nodes
Aorta and Inferior Vena Cava
Peritoneal Spaces and Structures
Abdominal Wall
PELIVS
Ureters and Bladder
Prostate
Testes
Penis and Male Urethra
Uterus
Cervix
Vagina
Ovaries
Iliac Arteries and Veins
Trans-Perineal Anatomy
UPPER LIMB
Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints
Shoulder
Axilla
Arm
Arm Vessels
Elbow
Forearm
Forearm Vessels
Wrist
Hand
Hand Vessels
Thumb
Fingers
Radial Nerve
Median Nerve
Ulnar Nerve
LOWER LIMB
Hip
Thigh Muscles
Femoral Vessels and Nerves
Knee
Leg Muscles
Leg Vessels
Leg Nerves
Ankle
Tarsus
Foot Vessels
Metatarsals and Toes
OBSTETRICS
Embryology and Anatomy of the First Trimester
Embryology and Anatomy of the Brain
Embryology and Anatomy of the Spine
Embryology and Anatomy of the Face and Neck
Embryology and Anatomy of the Chest
Embryology and Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
Embryology and Anatomy of the Abdominal Wall and GI Tract
Embryology and Anatomy of the Genitourinary Tract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1016
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548014
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548021
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548007
About the Author
Paula J. Woodward
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, David G. Bragg, MD and Marcia R. Bragg Presidential Endowed Chair in Oncologic Imaging, Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
James F. Griffith
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China
Gregory Antonio
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor, Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Consultant Radiologist, Scanning Department, St. Teresa’s Hospital, Hong Kong (SAR), China
Anil T. Ahuja
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Diagnostic Radiology & Organ Imaging, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong (SAR), China
K. Wong
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant & Clinical Associate Professor (Honorary), Department of Imaging and Interventional Radiology, Prince of Wales Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China
Aya Kamaya
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Director, Stanford Body Imaging Fellowship, Director of Ultrasound, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California
Jade Wong-You-Cheong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Director of Ultrasound, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland