Imaging Anatomy: Musculoskeletal
2nd Edition
Authors: B. J. Manaster Julia R. Crim
eBook ISBN: 9780323400473
eBook ISBN: 9780323395304
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th September 2015
Page Count: 1192
Description
Now in its second edition, Imaging Anatomy: Musculoskeletal is a complete anatomic atlas of the musculoskeletal system, boasting an improved organization with easily accessible information that is standardized for each body region. Brand new chapters, updated anatomical coverage, and highly detailed images combine to make this quick yet in-depth resource ideal for day-to-day reference.
About the Author
B. J. Manaster
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
Julia R. Crim
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri at Columbia, Columbia, Missouri
