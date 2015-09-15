Imaging Anatomy: Musculoskeletal - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377560, 9780323400473

Imaging Anatomy: Musculoskeletal

2nd Edition

Authors: B. J. Manaster Julia R. Crim
eBook ISBN: 9780323400473
eBook ISBN: 9780323395304
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th September 2015
Page Count: 1192
Description

Now in its second edition, Imaging Anatomy: Musculoskeletal is a complete anatomic atlas of the musculoskeletal system, boasting an improved organization with easily accessible information that is standardized for each body region. Brand new chapters, updated anatomical coverage, and highly detailed images combine to make this quick yet in-depth resource ideal for day-to-day reference.

No. of pages:
1192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
B. J. Manaster

Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah

Julia R. Crim

Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri at Columbia, Columbia, Missouri

