Imaging Anatomy: Knee, Ankle, Foot
2nd Edition
Description
Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Knee, Ankle, Foot , by Dr. Julia R. Crim, provides detailed anatomic views of each major joint of the lower extremity. Ultrasound and 3T MR images in each standard plane of imaging (axial, coronal, and sagittal) accompany highly accurate and detailed medical illustrations, assisting you in making an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive coverage of the knee, ankle, and foot, combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.
Key Features
- Includes all relevant imaging modalities , 3D reconstructions, and highly accurate and detailed medical graphics that illustrate the fine points of the imaging anatomy
- Depicts common anatomic variants (both osseous and soft tissue) and covers imaging pitfalls as a part of its comprehensive coverage
- Enables any structure in the lower extremity to easily be located, identified, and tracked in any plane for a faster, more accurate diagnosis
- Provides richly labeled images with associated commentary as well as scout images to assist in localization
- Explains uniquely difficult functional or anatomical regions of the lower extremity, such as posterolateral corner of knee, ankle ligaments, ankle tendons, and nerves of the lower extremity
- Presents coronal and axial planes as both the right and left legs, on facing pages, making ultrasound/MR correlation even easier
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: KNEE
Knee Overview
Knee Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy
Knee MR Atlas
Extensor Mechanism and Retinacula
Menisci
Cruciate Ligaments/Posterior Capsule
Medial Supporting Structures
Lateral Supporting Structures
Ultrasound of Knee
SECTION 2: LEG
Leg Overview
Leg Radiographic Anatomy and MR Atlas
Nerves of Leg, Ankle, and Foot
Ultrasound of Leg
SECTION 3: ANKLE
Ankle and Hindfoot Overview
Ankle Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy
Ankle MR Atlas
Ankle Tendons
Ankle Ligaments
Ultrasound of Ankle
SECTION 4: FOOT
Foot Overview
Foot Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy
Foot MR Atlas
Intrinsic Muscles of Foot
Tarsometatarsal Joint
Metatarsophalangeal Joints
Ultrasound of Foot
SECTION 5: ANGLES AND MEASUREMENTS
Knee/Leg, Angles & Measurements
Ankle/Foot, Angles and Measurements
SECTION 6: NORMAL VARIANTS
Knee/Leg, Normal Variants and Imaging Pitfalls
Ankle/Foot, Normal Variants and Imaging Pitfalls
SECTION 7: NEEDLE PLACEMENT FOR PROCEDURES
Needle Approaches for Aspiration/Injection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529563
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477802
About the Author
Julia R. Crim
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri at Columbia, Columbia, Missouri
B. J. Manaster
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
Zehava Sadka Rosenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedic Surgery NYU School of Medicine NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York