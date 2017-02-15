Imaging Anatomy: Knee, Ankle, Foot - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323477802, 9780323529563

Imaging Anatomy: Knee, Ankle, Foot

2nd Edition

Authors: Julia R. Crim B. J. Manaster Zehava Sadka Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323529563
eBook ISBN: 9780323529556
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477802
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Page Count: 624
Description

Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Knee, Ankle, Foot , by Dr. Julia R. Crim, provides detailed anatomic views of each major joint of the lower extremity. Ultrasound and 3T MR images in each standard plane of imaging (axial, coronal, and sagittal) accompany highly accurate and detailed medical illustrations, assisting you in making an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive coverage of the knee, ankle, and foot, combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.

Key Features

  • Includes all relevant imaging modalities, 3D reconstructions, and highly accurate and detailed medical graphics that illustrate the fine points of the imaging anatomy

  • Depicts common anatomic variants (both osseous and soft tissue) and covers imaging pitfalls as a part of its comprehensive coverage

  • Enables any structure in the lower extremity to easily be located, identified, and tracked in any plane for a faster, more accurate diagnosis

  • Provides richly labeled images with associated commentary as well as scout images to assist in localization

  • Explains uniquely difficult functional or anatomical regions of the lower extremity, such as posterolateral corner of knee, ankle ligaments, ankle tendons, and nerves of the lower extremity

  • Presents coronal and axial planes as both the right and left legs, on facing pages, making ultrasound/MR correlation even easier

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: KNEE

Knee Overview

Knee Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy

Knee MR Atlas

Extensor Mechanism and Retinacula

Menisci

Cruciate Ligaments/Posterior Capsule

Medial Supporting Structures

Lateral Supporting Structures

Ultrasound of Knee

SECTION 2: LEG

Leg Overview

Leg Radiographic Anatomy and MR Atlas

Nerves of Leg, Ankle, and Foot

Ultrasound of Leg

SECTION 3: ANKLE

Ankle and Hindfoot Overview

Ankle Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy

Ankle MR Atlas

Ankle Tendons

Ankle Ligaments

Ultrasound of Ankle

SECTION 4: FOOT

Foot Overview

Foot Radiographic and Arthrographic Anatomy

Foot MR Atlas

Intrinsic Muscles of Foot

Tarsometatarsal Joint

Metatarsophalangeal Joints

Ultrasound of Foot

SECTION 5: ANGLES AND MEASUREMENTS

Knee/Leg, Angles & Measurements

Ankle/Foot, Angles and Measurements

SECTION 6: NORMAL VARIANTS

Knee/Leg, Normal Variants and Imaging Pitfalls

Ankle/Foot, Normal Variants and Imaging Pitfalls

SECTION 7: NEEDLE PLACEMENT FOR PROCEDURES

Needle Approaches for Aspiration/Injection

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323529563
eBook ISBN:
9780323529556
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477802

About the Author

Julia R. Crim

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri at Columbia, Columbia, Missouri

B. J. Manaster

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah

Zehava Sadka Rosenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedic Surgery NYU School of Medicine NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York

