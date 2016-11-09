Imaging Anatomy: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis
2nd Edition
Description
Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis provides detailed views of anatomic structures in successive imaging slices in each standard plane of imaging. Axial, coronal, sagittal, and 3D reconstructions accompany highly accurate and detailed medical drawings, assisting you in making an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive coverage of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.
Key Features
- Includes all relevant imaging modalities , 3D reconstructions, and highly accurate and detailed medical drawings that illustrate the fine points of the imaging anatomy
- Depicts common anatomic variants and covers common pathological processes as a part of its comprehensive coverage
Table of Contents
CHEST
Chest Overview
Lung Development
Airway Structure
Vascular Structure
Interstitial Network
Lungs
Hila
Airways
Pulmonary Vessels
Pleura
Mediastinum
Systemic Vessels
Heart
Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins
Pericardium
Chest Wall
ABDOMEN
Embryology of Abdomen
Abdominal Wall
Diaphragm
Peritoneal Cavity
Vessels, Lymphatic System and Nerves, Abdominal
Esophagus
Gastroduodenal
Small Intestine
Colon
Spleen
Liver
Biliary System
Pancreas
Retroperitoneum
Adrenal
Kidney
Ureter and Bladder
PELVIS
Vessels, Lymphatic System and Nerves, Pelvic
Male
Male Pelvic Wall and Floor
Testes and Scrotum
Prostate and Seminal Vesicles
Penis and Urethra
Female
Female Pelvic Floor
Uterus
Ovaries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509442
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509466
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477819
About the Author
Michael Federle
Michael P. Federle, MD, FACR, Professor and Associate Chair for Education, Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine Stanford, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair for Education , Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California
Melissa L. Rosado-de-Christenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Department of Radiology, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri
Siva P. Raman
Professor Assistente de Radiologia do Departamento de Radiologia da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, Maryland
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Brett Carter
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic CT, Co-Director of Thoracic MRI, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, Texas
Paula J. Woodward
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, David G. Bragg, MD and Marcia R. Bragg Presidential Endowed Chair in Oncologic Imaging, Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Akram M. Shaaban
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah