Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis provides detailed views of anatomic structures in successive imaging slices in each standard plane of imaging. Axial, coronal, sagittal, and 3D reconstructions accompany highly accurate and detailed medical drawings, assisting you in making an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive coverage of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.