Imaging Anatomy: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Federle Melissa L. Rosado-de-Christenson Siva P. Raman Brett Carter Paula J. Woodward Akram M. Shaaban
eBook ISBN: 9780323509442
eBook ISBN: 9780323509466
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477819
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2016
Page Count: 1192
Description

Designed to help you quickly learn or review normal anatomy and confirm variants, Imaging Anatomy: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis provides detailed views of anatomic structures in successive imaging slices in each standard plane of imaging. Axial, coronal, sagittal, and 3D reconstructions accompany highly accurate and detailed medical drawings, assisting you in making an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive coverage of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, combined with an orderly, easy-to-follow structure, make this unique title unmatched in its field.

Key Features

  • Includes all relevant imaging modalities, 3D reconstructions, and highly accurate and detailed medical drawings that illustrate the fine points of the imaging anatomy

  • Depicts common anatomic variants and covers common pathological processes as a part of its comprehensive coverage

Table of Contents

CHEST

Chest Overview

Lung Development

Airway Structure

Vascular Structure

Interstitial Network

Lungs

Hila

Airways

Pulmonary Vessels

Pleura

Mediastinum

Systemic Vessels

Heart

Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins

Pericardium

Chest Wall

ABDOMEN

Embryology of Abdomen

Abdominal Wall

Diaphragm

Peritoneal Cavity

Vessels, Lymphatic System and Nerves, Abdominal

Esophagus

Gastroduodenal

Small Intestine

Colon

Spleen

Liver

Biliary System

Pancreas

Retroperitoneum

Adrenal

Kidney

Ureter and Bladder

PELVIS

Vessels, Lymphatic System and Nerves, Pelvic

Male

Male Pelvic Wall and Floor

Testes and Scrotum

Prostate and Seminal Vesicles

Penis and Urethra

Female

Female Pelvic Floor

Uterus

Ovaries

1192
English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323509442
9780323509466
9780323477819

About the Author

Michael Federle

Michael P. Federle, MD, FACR, Professor and Associate Chair for Education, Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine Stanford, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair for Education , Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Melissa L. Rosado-de-Christenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Department of Radiology, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, Professor of Radiology, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri

Siva P. Raman

Professor Assistente de Radiologia do Departamento de Radiologia da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, Maryland

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Brett Carter

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic CT, Co-Director of Thoracic MRI, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, Texas

Paula J. Woodward

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, David G. Bragg, MD and Marcia R. Bragg Presidential Endowed Chair in Oncologic Imaging, Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Akram M. Shaaban

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

