Imagery: Current Cognitive Approaches focuses on cognitive approaches to the study of imagery. Topics range from the brief image or icon, which serves as the source of storage in short-term memory, to global behavior changes, including hallucinatory imagery under the influence of drugs and hypnotic states. The role of the image in verbal learning and the relationship of the image to both sensory and cognitive aspects of perception are also considered.
Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the relationship between imagery and language and a review of some specific evidence pertaining to the psycholinguistic problems of meaning, comprehension, and the learning and retention of verbal material. Subsequent chapters deal with visual perception and the function of iconic storage; different theoretical views on the definition of image; and processing of the stimulus in imagery and perception. The book concludes by analyzing how vivid imagery, "hallucinations", and other alterations in visual perception are produced by LSD and also by suggestions given under hypnosis.
This monograph will be of interest to graduate students, teachers, and researchers of cognitive psychology, as well as to clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Imagery and Language
The Present Approach
Imagery and Meaning
Imagery and Language Comprehension
Imagery and Memory for Connected Discourse
Imagery Versus Deep Structure in Memory
Summary and Further Extensions
References
Chapter 3. Where are the Visions in Visual Perception?
Properties of Iconic Storage
Is the Icon Visible?
What Function Does Iconic Storage Serve?
References
Chapter 4. The Definition of the Image
Text
References
Chapter 5. Processing of the Stimulus in Imagery and Perception
Distinctions Between Imagery and Perception
Assimilation vs. Accommodation
The Reality Decision
References
Chapter 6. Imagery and "Hallucinations": Effects of LSD COntrasted with the Effects of "Hypnotic" Suggestions
LSD, Psylocybin, and Mescaline
General Effects of LSD
Effects of LSD on Visual Perception
Physiological Basis of the LSD Visual Phenomena
Suggestions, Hypnotic Induction, and Visual Hallucination
Objective Concomitants of Suggested Hallucinations
Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
