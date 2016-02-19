Imagery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126354508, 9781483220178

Imagery

1st Edition

Current Cognitive Approaches

Editors: Sydney Joelson Segal
eBook ISBN: 9781483220178
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 152
Description

Imagery: Current Cognitive Approaches focuses on cognitive approaches to the study of imagery. Topics range from the brief image or icon, which serves as the source of storage in short-term memory, to global behavior changes, including hallucinatory imagery under the influence of drugs and hypnotic states. The role of the image in verbal learning and the relationship of the image to both sensory and cognitive aspects of perception are also considered.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the relationship between imagery and language and a review of some specific evidence pertaining to the psycholinguistic problems of meaning, comprehension, and the learning and retention of verbal material. Subsequent chapters deal with visual perception and the function of iconic storage; different theoretical views on the definition of image; and processing of the stimulus in imagery and perception. The book concludes by analyzing how vivid imagery, "hallucinations", and other alterations in visual perception are produced by LSD and also by suggestions given under hypnosis.

This monograph will be of interest to graduate students, teachers, and researchers of cognitive psychology, as well as to clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Imagery and Language

The Present Approach

Imagery and Meaning

Imagery and Language Comprehension

Imagery and Memory for Connected Discourse

Imagery Versus Deep Structure in Memory

Summary and Further Extensions

References

Chapter 3. Where are the Visions in Visual Perception?

Properties of Iconic Storage

Is the Icon Visible?

What Function Does Iconic Storage Serve?

References

Chapter 4. The Definition of the Image

Text

References

Chapter 5. Processing of the Stimulus in Imagery and Perception

Distinctions Between Imagery and Perception

Assimilation vs. Accommodation

The Reality Decision

References

Chapter 6. Imagery and "Hallucinations": Effects of LSD COntrasted with the Effects of "Hypnotic" Suggestions

LSD, Psylocybin, and Mescaline

General Effects of LSD

Effects of LSD on Visual Perception

Physiological Basis of the LSD Visual Phenomena

Suggestions, Hypnotic Induction, and Visual Hallucination

Objective Concomitants of Suggested Hallucinations

Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220178

Sydney Joelson Segal

