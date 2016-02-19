Imagery, Creativity, and Discovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444895912, 9780080867526

Imagery, Creativity, and Discovery, Volume 98

1st Edition

A Cognitive Perspective

Editors: B. Roskos-Ewoldsen M.J. Intons-Peterson R.E. Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780080867526
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444895912
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 28th May 1993
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Preface. List of contributors. 1. Imagery's role in creativity and discovery (M.J. Intons-Peterson). 2. The ins and outs of working memory: Overcoming the limits on learning from imagery (D. Reisberg, R. Logie). 3. Images are both depictive and descriptive (D. Chambers). 4. Imagery, reconstructive memory, and discovery (I.E. Hyman, Jr.). 5. Mental imagery: Fixed or multiple meanings: nature and function of imagery in creative thinking (G. Kaufmann, T. Helstrup). 6. The ambiguity of mental images: Insights regarding the structure of shape memory and its function in creativity (M.A. Peterson). 7. Discovering emergent properties of images (B. Roskos-Ewoldsen). 8. Multiple perspectives on discovery and creativity in mind and on paper (R.E. Anderson, T. Helstrup). 9. Mental imagery and creative discovery (R.A. Finke). 10. Imagery and discovery (S.K. Reed). 11. Imagery, creativity, and discovery: Conclusions and implications (B. Roskos-Ewoldsen, M.J. Intons-Peterson, R.E. Anderson). 12. Author index. 13. Subject index.

Description

What factors affect creativity and the generation of creative images? What factors affect the ability to reinterpret those images? Research described in this book indicates that expectations constrain both of these attributes of creativity. Characteristics of the imagined pattern, such as cohesiveness or its psychological goodness, also affect image generation and reinterpretation. Other evidence indicates that images can be combined mentally to yield new, manipulable composites. Cognitive models encompass the research and extend it to fields as diverse as architecture, music, and problem solving.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867526
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444895912

About the Editors

B. Roskos-Ewoldsen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA

M.J. Intons-Peterson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, USA

R.E. Anderson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Memorial University, St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada

