Image Processing for Automated Diagnosis of Cardiac Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323850643

Image Processing for Automated Diagnosis of Cardiac Diseases

1st Edition

Editors: Kalpana Chauhan Rajeev Kumar Chauhan
Paperback ISBN: 9780323850643
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 225
Description

Image processing for the automated diagnosis of diseases is a focus of substantial research. This book highlights current and emerging technologies for the automated diagnosis of cardiac diseases. It presents concepts and practical algorithms, including techniques for the automated diagnosis of organs in motion using image processing.  

This book is suitable for biomedical engineering researchers, engineers and scientists in research and development, and clinicians who want to learn more about and develop advanced concepts in image processing to overcome the challenges of automated diagnosis of heart disease.  

Key Features

  • Includes advanced techniques to improve diagnostic methods for various cardiac diseases 
  • Uses methods to improve existing diagnostic features of echocardiographic machines  
  • Develops new diagnostic features for echocardiographic machines 

Readership

Table of Contents

1. Cardiac diseases and their diagnosis methods
2. ECG indicators of cardiac mortality
3. Cardiac multi-model image registration using machine learning techniques
4. Anatomical photo representations for cardiac imaging training
5. Cardiac function review by machine learning approaches
6. Despeckling in echocardiographic images using a hybrid fuzzy filter
7. Impetus of machine learning in cardiac disease diagnosis
8. Wavelet transform for cardiac image retrieval
9. Artificial Intelligence based diagnosis techniques for cardiac disease analysis and predictions
10. An improved regularization and fitting based segmentation method for echocardiographic images
11. Identification of heart failure from cine-MRI images using pattern-based features
12. Medical image fusion methods: review and application in cardio-diagnosis

About the Editors

Kalpana Chauhan

Dr. Kalpana Chauhan is Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Central University of Haryana, Mahendargarh, India. She was associated with the University of Texas in Austin, USA, as a visiting scientist. She has received national and international awards for her research contributions in medical image processing. She is a senior member of IEEE, WIE, IAS, and is also an associate member of the Institution of Engineers in India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical Engineering, Central University of Haryana, Mahendargarh, India

Rajeev Kumar Chauhan

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan is Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India. He was associated with the University of Texas in Austin, USA, and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom as a visiting scientist and a research scientist. He has received national and international awards for his research contributions. He is a senior member of IEEE and WIE, and is also a member of the Institution of Engineers in India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical Engineering, Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India

