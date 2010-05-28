Image-Guided Spine Interventions, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722710

Image-Guided Spine Interventions, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: John Mathis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722710
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This edition of Neuroimaging Clinics focuses on these minimally invasive, image-guided therapies. It includes guidelines for patient assessment and selection, choices of pharmaceuticals and materials commonly used, as well as, advice from noted experts about complication avoidance. Common procedures such as biopsy, epidural steroid injection and vertebroplasty (or balloon assisted vertebroplasty) are discussed. Newer procedures, such as sacroplasty, synovial cyst rupture, spinal cord stimulators, neurolysis, percutaneous discectomy, and minimally invasive treatment of spinal stenosis, are introduced.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437722710

About the Authors

John Mathis Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.