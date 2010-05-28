Image-Guided Spine Interventions, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 20-2
1st Edition
Authors: John Mathis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722710
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Description
This edition of Neuroimaging Clinics focuses on these minimally invasive, image-guided therapies. It includes guidelines for patient assessment and selection, choices of pharmaceuticals and materials commonly used, as well as, advice from noted experts about complication avoidance. Common procedures such as biopsy, epidural steroid injection and vertebroplasty (or balloon assisted vertebroplasty) are discussed. Newer procedures, such as sacroplasty, synovial cyst rupture, spinal cord stimulators, neurolysis, percutaneous discectomy, and minimally invasive treatment of spinal stenosis, are introduced.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 28th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722710
About the Authors
John Mathis Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.