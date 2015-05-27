Image-Guided Neurosurgery
1st Edition
Description
Image-Guided Neurosurgery provides readers with an update on the revolutionary improvements in imaging and visualization relating to neurosurgery. From the development of the pneumoencephalogram, to the operating microscope, to cross sectional imaging with CT and later MRI, to stereotaxy and neuronavigation, the ability to visualize the pathology and surrounding neural structures has been the driving factor leading surgical innovation and improved outcomes.
The book provides a comprehensive reference on the application of contemporary imaging technologies used in neurosurgery. Specific techniques discussed include brain biopsies, brain tumor resection, deep brain stimulation, and more.
The book is ideal for neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, and radiologists, as well as technical experts in imaging, image analysis, computer science, and biomedical engineering.
Key Features
- A comprehensive reference on image-guided neurosurgery
- Includes coverage of neuronavigation in cranial surgery and advanced imaging, including functional imaging, adoption of intra-operative MRI and emerging technologies
- Covers all image-guided neurosurgery tools, including robotic surgical devices
- Ideal reference for topics relating to neurosurgery, imaging, stereotaxis, radiosurgery, radiology, epilepsy, MRI, the use of medical robotics, lasers, and more
Readership
Neurosurgeons, neurologists, psychiatrists, and radiologists, as well as technical experts in imaging, image analysis, computer science, and biomedical engineering
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Introduction and Historical Perspectives on Image-Guided Surgery
- Stereotactic Frames
- Advent of Volumetric Tomography
- Image Guidance
- Optical Localization
- Registration
- Beyond Points
- Intraoperative Imaging
- Deformation Correction
- Work Underway
- References
- Section I: Methods
- Chapter 2. Background on Imaging Structural Imaging
- Introduction
- Basic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- CT/Dynamic CTA/CT Perfusion
- Safety of CT and MRI
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Advanced Functional Imaging: fMRI, PET, and MEG
- Introduction
- Positron Emission Tomography
- Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Magnetoencephalography
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Imaging White Matter Anatomy for Brain Tumor Surgery
- Introduction
- Theoretical Foundations of Diffusion MRI
- Diffusion MRI in Practice: Image Acquisition Artifacts
- Diffusion Tensor Imaging
- High Angular Resolution Diffusion Imaging
- Diffusion MRI Tractography
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Background on Stereotaxis
- Introduction
- Laboratory Work
- First Human Stereotaxis
- Development of Computational Stereotaxy and Image Guidance
- References
- Chapter 6. Role of Computers and Image Processing in Image-Guided Brain Tumor Surgery
- Introduction
- Segmentation
- Tractography
- Registration
- Navigation
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7. Intraoperative Imaging
- Introduction: Intraoperative Imaging Modalities
- Navigation and Imaging
- Intraoperative X-ray Fluoroscopy and Intraoperative Angiography
- Intraoperative Fluorescence Techniques and Others
- Intraoperative Ultrasound
- Intraoperative CT
- Introduction to Intraoperative MRI
- Outlook
- References
- Section II: Applications
- Chapter 8. Image-Guided Brain Biopsy
- Brain Biopsy v. Advanced Imaging: Why Do We Still Need Brain Biopsies in the Age of PET, MRS and Molecular Imaging?
- Multimodal Imaging for Brain Biopsy: CT, MR, PET, MRS, SPECT
- Open, Frameless, or Frame-based Stereotactic Biopsies
- Biopsy Instruments: Seldinger Needle, Backlund Spiral, Microforceps
- Neoplastic v. Non-Neoplastic Lesions
- Nonfocal Disease: Leukencephalopathies and Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Results: Diagnostic Yield
- Complications
- Biopsies in Eloquent, Functional Areas: Brainstem, Pineal Region, Suprasellar Region
- Future Directions: Molecular Neuropathology
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Multimodal Image-Guided Brain Tumor Resection
- Introduction
- Types of Image Guidance in Brain Tumor Resection
- Clinical Applications
- Future Directions
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Image Guidance and Visualization in Pituitary Surgery
- Introduction
- Historical Evolution
- Contemporary Image-Guidance Modalities
- Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 11. Imaging and Epilepsy: The Key to Surgical Success
- Introduction
- Background
- Advanced Neuroimaging
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 12. Image-Guided Open Cerebrovascular Surgery
- Introduction
- Aneurysms
- Arteriovenous Malformations
- Cavernous Malformations
- Moyamoya
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 13. Functional Neurosurgery: Deep Brain Stimulation and Gene Therapy
- Introduction
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- General Considerations in Frame-Based DBS
- Preoperative Imaging and Target Selection
- Interventional MRI-guided DBS
- INTerventional MRI-guided Delivery of Gene Therapy Vectors
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 14. Image Guidance for Spine Surgery
- Introduction
- Types of Image Guidance in Spine Surgery
- Applications of Image-guided Navigation in Spine Surgery
- Specifics of Image Guidance
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 15. Image-Guided Radiosurgery and Stereotactic Radiotherapy
- Image-Guided Radiosurgery: Development and Applications of Linear Accelerator-Based SRS
- Overview of Image-Guided Radiosurgical Technology
- Procedural Steps
- Broad Clinical Advantages of Image-Guided Radiosurgery
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 16. MRI-Guided Stereotactic Laser Ablation
- Introduction
- History
- Physical–Anatomical Principles of MRgLITT
- Technical Considerations: Devices and Workflow
- Choice of Stereotactic Platforms and Targeting Verification
- Indications and Outcomes
- Conclusion
- References
- Section III: New Directions
- Chapter 17. Advances in Molecular Imaging for Surgery
- Introduction
- In Vivo Imaging Modalities
- Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 18. Drug Delivery to the Brain via Focused Ultrasound
- Introduction
- Therapeutic Ultrasound
- Focused Ultrasound in the Brain
- Drug Delivery in the Brain: The Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB)
- Image-Guided FUS
- Future Developments and Perspectives
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 19. Robotics for Image-Guided Neurosurgery
- Introduction
- Convergence of Technologies and Imaging in Neurosurgery
- Image-guided Neurosurgery and Robotics
- Toward an Ideal Neurosurgical Robot
- Disclosure
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008706
About the Editor
Alexandra Golby
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Surgeon, Director of Image-guided Neurosurgery, Clinical Co-Director AMIGO; Co-Director Clinical Functional MRI, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Department of Neurosurgery, Boston, MA, USA