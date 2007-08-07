Image-Guided Musculoskeletal Intervention

This new book is the first book on musculoskeletal injections and interventions written by a team of interventional radiologists. No other book has as many images, all with the highest quality resolution. The concise and user-friendly format gives the busy clinician all the information needed to treat musculoskeletal pain. It covers all major joint interventions for shoulder; hip and pelvis;knee; elbow; wrist and hand; ankle and foot; and soft tissue. Each major entity has full color anatomic illustrations that compliment the hundreds of high quality radiographic images.