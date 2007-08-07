Image-Guided Musculoskeletal Intervention
1st Edition
Description
This new book is the first book on musculoskeletal injections and interventions written by a team of interventional radiologists. No other book has as many images, all with the highest quality resolution. The concise and user-friendly format gives the busy clinician all the information needed to treat musculoskeletal pain. It covers all major joint interventions for shoulder; hip and pelvis;knee; elbow; wrist and hand; ankle and foot; and soft tissue. Each major entity has full color anatomic illustrations that compliment the hundreds of high quality radiographic images.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Procedural Similarities, Douglas Fenton, MD and Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD
Chapter 2 Shoulder Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD
Chapter 3 Elbow Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD, Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD
A Surgeon’s Perspective, Peter M. Murray, MD
Chapter 4 Wrist and Hand Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD and Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD
Chapter 5 Hip Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD
A Surgeon’s Perspective, Gavan P. Duffy, MD
Chapter 6 Knee Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD
A Surgeon’s Perspective, Cedric J. Ortiguera, MD
Chapter 7 Ankle and Foot Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD
A Surgeon’s Perspective, James K. DeOrio, MD
Chapter 8 Percutaneous Image-Guided Biopsy and Radiofrequency Ablation, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD and Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD
A Surgeon’s Perspective, Mary I. O’Connor, MD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 7th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416029052
About the Authors
Jeffrey Peterson
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL
Douglas Fenton
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL
Leo Czervionke
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.