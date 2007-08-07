Image-Guided Musculoskeletal Intervention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416029052

Image-Guided Musculoskeletal Intervention

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Peterson Douglas Fenton Leo Czervionke
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416029052
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th August 2007
Page Count: 240
Description

This new book is the first book on musculoskeletal injections and interventions written by a team of interventional radiologists. No other book has as many images, all with the highest quality resolution. The concise and user-friendly format gives the busy clinician all the information needed to treat musculoskeletal pain. It covers all major joint interventions for shoulder; hip and pelvis;knee; elbow; wrist and hand; ankle and foot; and soft tissue. Each major entity has full color anatomic illustrations that compliment the hundreds of high quality radiographic images.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Procedural Similarities, Douglas Fenton, MD and Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD

Chapter 2 Shoulder Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD

Chapter 3 Elbow Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD, Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD

A Surgeon’s Perspective, Peter M. Murray, MD

Chapter 4 Wrist and Hand Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD and Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD

Chapter 5 Hip Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD

A Surgeon’s Perspective, Gavan P. Duffy, MD

Chapter 6 Knee Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD

A Surgeon’s Perspective, Cedric J. Ortiguera, MD

Chapter 7 Ankle and Foot Injections, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD

A Surgeon’s Perspective, James K. DeOrio, MD

Chapter 8 Percutaneous Image-Guided Biopsy and Radiofrequency Ablation, Jeffrey J. Peterson, MD and Douglas Fenton, MD and Leo Czervionke, MD

A Surgeon’s Perspective, Mary I. O’Connor, MD

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
7th August 2007
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416029052

About the Authors

Jeffrey Peterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL

Douglas Fenton

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL

Leo Czervionke

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Mayo Medical School, Jacksonville, FL

