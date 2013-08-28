Image-Guided Interventions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455705962, 9780323247740

Image-Guided Interventions

2nd Edition

Expert Radiology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Matthew Mauro Kieran Murphy Kenneth Thomson Anthony Venbrux Robert Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9780323247740
eBook ISBN: 9781455753970
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705962
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Page Count: 1344
Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology category!

Image-Guided Interventions, a title in the Expert Radiology Series, brings you in-depth and advanced guidance on all of todays imaging and procedural techniques. Whether you are a seasoned interventionalist or trainee, this single-volume medical reference book offers the up-to-the-minute therapeutic methods necessary to help you formulate the best treatment strategies for your patients. The combined knowledge of radiology experts from around the globe provides a broad range of treatment options and perspectives, equipping you to avoid complications and put today's best approaches to work in your practice.

"... the authors and editors have succeeded in providing a book that is both useful, instructive and practical" Reviewed by RAD Magazine, March 2015

Key Features

  • Formulate the best treatment plans for your patients with step-by-step instructions on important therapeutic radiology techniques, as well as discussions on equipment, contrast agents, pharmacologic agents, antiplatelet agents, and protocols.
  • Make effective clinical decisions with the help of detailed protocols, classic signs, algorithms, and SIR guidelines.

Table of Contents

Part I: Vascular Interventions

Section 1: History of Angiography and Intervention

1. A Brief History of Image-Guided Therapy

Section 2: Vascular Diagnosis

2. Noninvasive Vascular Diagnosis

3. Invasive Vascular Diagnosis

 Section 3: Instruments of Intervention

4. Diagnostic Catheters and Guidewires

5. Balloon Catheters

6. Stents

7. Thrombectomy Devices

8. Embolic Protection Devices

9. Atherectomy Devices

10. Embolization Agents

11. Aortic Stent-Grafts

12. Inferior Vena Cava Filters

13. Endovascular Laser Therapy

14. Intellectual Property Management

Section 4: Patient Care

15. Clinical Vascular Examination

16. Treatment of Medical Emergencies

17. Radiation Safety and Protection in the Interventional Fluoroscopy Environment

18. Management of Risk Factors for Peripheral Artery Disease

Pharmacologic Agents in Intervention

19. Principles of Intraprocedural Analgesics and Sedatives

20. Contrast Agents

21. Principles of Thrombolytic Agents  

22. Antiplatelet Agents & Anticoagulants  

23. Vasoactive Agents  

24. Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Interventional Radiology  

Section 5: Principles of Vascular Intervention

25. Angioplasty

26. Restenosis  

27. Principles of Arterial Access  

28. Closure Devices

29. Principles of Venous Access

Section 6: Peripheral Arterial Intervention

30. Vascular Anatomy of the Upper Extremity

31. Anatomy of the Lower Limb

Acute Occlusive Disease

32. Acute Arterial Occlusive Disease of the Upper Extremity

33. Acute Lower Extremity Ischemia

Chronic Occlusive Disease

34. Chronic Upper Extremity Ischemia and Revascularization

35. Aortoiliac Revascularization

36. Endovascular Management of Chronic Femoropopliteal Disease  

37. Infrapopliteal Revascularization

38. Subintimal Angioplasty

39. Management of Extremity Vascular Trauma

40. Management of Postcatheterization Pseudoaneurysms

41. Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Aneurysms

42. Management of Vascular Arteritides

Section 7: Vascular Malformations

43. Congenital Vascular Anomalies: Classification and Terminology

44. Management of Low-Flow Vascular Malformations

45. Management of High-Flow Vascular Anomalies

Section 8: Abdominal Vascular Intervention

Abdominal Aorta

46. Abdominal Aorta and the Inferior Vena Cava

47. Aortic Endografting

48. Fenestrated Stent-Grafting of Juxtarenal Aortic Aneurysms

49. Management of Thoracoabdominal Aneurysms by Branched Endograft Technology

50. Endoleaks: Classification, Diagnosis, and Treatment

51. Endovascular Treatment of Dissection of the Aorta and Its Branches

Gastrointestinal Tract

52. Alimentary Tract Vasculature  

53. Management of Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage  

54. Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding

55. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia

56. Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia

Kidney

57. Renal Vasculature

58. Renovascular Interventions

59. Acute Renal Ischemia

60. Renal Artery Embolization

61. Management of Renal Angiomyolipoma

62. Transvenous Renal Biopsy

Liver and Spleen

63. Transjugular Liver Biopsy

64. Chemoembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

65. Radioembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

66. Embolotherapy for the Management of Liver Malignancies Other Than Hepatocellular Carcinoma

67. Radioembolization of Liver Metastases

68. Bland Embolization for Hepatic Malignancies

69. Portal Vein Embolization

70. Vascular Interventions in the Liver Transplant Patient

71. Management of Trauma to the Liver and Spleen

72. Splenic Embolization in Nontraumatized Patients

73. Management of Visceral Aneurysms

74. Intraarterial Ports for Chemotherapy

Section 9: Pelvic Vascular Intervention

75. Vascular Anatomy of the Pelvis  

76. Uterine Fibroid Embolization  

77. Peripartum Hemorrhage

78. Management of Pelvic Hemorrhage in Trauma

79. Management of the Male Varicocele

80. Management of the Female Venous Congestion Syndrome

81. Treatment of High-Flow Priapism and Erectile Dysfunction

Section 10: Thoracic Vascular Intervention

82. Vascular Anatomy of the Thorax, Including the Heart

83. Thoracic Aortic Stent-Grafting and Management of Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Lesions

84. Bronchial Artery Embolization

85. Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations: Diagnosis and Management

86. Percutaneous Interventions for Acute Pulmonary Embolism

Section 11: Neurovascular and Head and Neck Intervention

87. Craniocervical Vascular Anatomy 

88. Arterial Anatomy of the Spine and Spinal Cord

89. Use of Skull Views in Visualization of Cerebral Vascular Anatomy

90. Cerebral Functional Anatomy and Rapid Neurologic Examination

91. Carotid Revascularization

92. Acute Stroke Management

93. Endovascular Management of Chronic Cerebral Ischemia

94. Management of Head and Neck Tumors

95. Endovascular Management of Epistaxis  

96. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage  

97. Management of Head and Neck Injuries

98. Cervical Artery Dissection

Section 12: Venous Intervention

99. Superior Vena Cava Occlusive Disease

100. Percutaneous Management of Chronic Lower Extremity Venous Occlusive Disease

101. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis

102. Acute Upper Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis

103. Portal-Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis

104. Caval Filtration

105. Ambulatory Phlebectomy  

106. Great Saphenous Vein Ablation

107. Foreign Body Retrieval

Section 13: Venous Sampling for Endocrine Disease

108. Renal Vein Renin Sampling

109. Adrenal Venous Sampling  

110. Parathyroid Venous Sampling

111. Arteriography and Arterial Stimulation with Venous Sampling for Localizing Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors

Section 14: Intervention in Portal Hypertension

112. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunts

113. Retrograde Balloon Occlusion Variceal Ablation

Section 15: Hemodialysis Access Management

114. Surveillance of Hemodialysis Access

115. Management of Failing Hemodialysis Access

116. Management of the Clotted Hemodialysis Access Graft

117. Percutaneous Management of Thrombosis in Native Hemodialysis Shunts

Section 16: Venous Access

118. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters and Nontunneled Central Venous Catheters

119. Tunneled Central Venous Catheters

120. Subcutaneous Ports  

121. Hemodialysis Access: Catheters and Ports  

122. Clinical Manifestations of Lymphatic Disease

123. Bipedal Lymphangiography  

124. Thoracic Duct Embolization for Postoperative Chylothorax

  

Part II: Nonvascular Interventions

Section 17: Percutaneous Biopsy and Drainage

125. Biopsy Devices

126. Percutaneous Biopsy

127. Percutaneous Abscess Drainage Within the Abdomen and Pelvis

128. Management of Fluid Collections in Acute Pancreatitis

Section 18: The Gastrointestinal Tract

129. Esophageal Intervention in Malignant and Benign Esophageal Disease

Gastrointestinal Stenting

130. Intervention for Gastric Outlet and Duodenal Obstruction

131. Preoperative and Palliative Colonic Stenting

132. Gastrostomy and Gastrojejunostomy  

133. Pediatric Gastrostomy and Gastrojejunostomy

Section 19: The Biliary Tract

134. Management of Malignant Biliary Tract Obstruction  

135. Management of Benign Biliary Strictures

136. Management of Biliary Leaks

137. Percutaneous Cholecystostomy

138. Management of Biliary Calculi

139. Biliary Complications Associated with Liver Transplantation  

Section 20: General Considerations in Energy-Based Ablation

140. Image-Guided Thermal Tumor Ablation: Basic Science and Combination Therapies

Section 21: The Liver

141. Energy-Based Ablation of Hepatocellular Cancer

142. Energy-Based Ablation of Other Liver Lesions

143. Cryoablation of Liver Tumors

144. Chemical Ablation of Liver Lesions

Section 22: The Genitourinary Tract

145. Urodynamics

146. Percutaneous Nephrostomy, Cystostomy and Nephroureteral Stenting

147. Renal and Perirenal Fluid Collection Drainage

148. Thermal Ablation of Renal Cell Carcinoma

149. Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound Treatment of Uterine Leiomyomas

150. Fallopian Tube Interventions

Section 23: The Thorax

151. Thermal Ablation of the Adrenal Gland

152. Percutaneous Biopsy of the Lung, Mediastinum, and Pleura

153. Treatment of Effusions and Abscesses

154. Lung Ablation  

155. Minimally-Invasive Image-Guided Breast Biopsy and Ablation

156. Tracheobronchial Interventions

Section 24: The Musculoskeletal System

157. Image-Guided Percutaneous Biopsy of Musculoskeletal Lesions

158. Ablation and Combination Treatments of Bony Lesions

159. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

160. New Directions in Bone Materials

161. Percutaneous Disk Interventions

162. Chemical and Thermal Ablation of Desmoid Tumors

Section 25: Percutaneous Pain Management

163. Selective Nerve Root Block

164. Stellate Ganglion Block

165. Facet Joint Injection

166. Sacroiliac Joint Injections

167. Periradicular Therapy

168. Epidural Steroid Injection

169. Image-Guided Intervention for Symptomatic Tarlov Cysts

170. Scalene Blocks & Their Role in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Index

About the Author

Matthew Mauro

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ernest H. Wood Distinguished Professor of Radiology and Surgery; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kieran Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Joint Department of Medical Imaging, University Health Network, Mount Sinai Hospital; Women's College Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Kenneth Thomson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Monash University Faculty of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences; Director, Radiology Department, Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Anthony Venbrux

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC

Robert Morgan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Department, St. George’s NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom

