Image-Guided Interventions
2nd Edition
Expert Radiology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology category!
Image-Guided Interventions, a title in the Expert Radiology Series, brings you in-depth and advanced guidance on all of todays imaging and procedural techniques. Whether you are a seasoned interventionalist or trainee, this single-volume medical reference book offers the up-to-the-minute therapeutic methods necessary to help you formulate the best treatment strategies for your patients. The combined knowledge of radiology experts from around the globe provides a broad range of treatment options and perspectives, equipping you to avoid complications and put today's best approaches to work in your practice.
"... the authors and editors have succeeded in providing a book that is both useful, instructive and practical" Reviewed by RAD Magazine, March 2015
Key Features
- Formulate the best treatment plans for your patients with step-by-step instructions on important therapeutic radiology techniques, as well as discussions on equipment, contrast agents, pharmacologic agents, antiplatelet agents, and protocols.
- Make effective clinical decisions with the help of detailed protocols, classic signs, algorithms, and SIR guidelines.
Table of Contents
Part I: Vascular Interventions
Section 1: History of Angiography and Intervention
1. A Brief History of Image-Guided Therapy
Section 2: Vascular Diagnosis
2. Noninvasive Vascular Diagnosis
3. Invasive Vascular Diagnosis
Section 3: Instruments of Intervention
4. Diagnostic Catheters and Guidewires
5. Balloon Catheters
6. Stents
7. Thrombectomy Devices
8. Embolic Protection Devices
9. Atherectomy Devices
10. Embolization Agents
11. Aortic Stent-Grafts
12. Inferior Vena Cava Filters
13. Endovascular Laser Therapy
14. Intellectual Property Management
Section 4: Patient Care
15. Clinical Vascular Examination
16. Treatment of Medical Emergencies
17. Radiation Safety and Protection in the Interventional Fluoroscopy Environment
18. Management of Risk Factors for Peripheral Artery Disease
Pharmacologic Agents in Intervention
19. Principles of Intraprocedural Analgesics and Sedatives
20. Contrast Agents
21. Principles of Thrombolytic Agents
22. Antiplatelet Agents & Anticoagulants
23. Vasoactive Agents
24. Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Interventional Radiology
Section 5: Principles of Vascular Intervention
25. Angioplasty
26. Restenosis
27. Principles of Arterial Access
28. Closure Devices
29. Principles of Venous Access
Section 6: Peripheral Arterial Intervention
30. Vascular Anatomy of the Upper Extremity
31. Anatomy of the Lower Limb
Acute Occlusive Disease
32. Acute Arterial Occlusive Disease of the Upper Extremity
33. Acute Lower Extremity Ischemia
Chronic Occlusive Disease
34. Chronic Upper Extremity Ischemia and Revascularization
35. Aortoiliac Revascularization
36. Endovascular Management of Chronic Femoropopliteal Disease
37. Infrapopliteal Revascularization
38. Subintimal Angioplasty
39. Management of Extremity Vascular Trauma
40. Management of Postcatheterization Pseudoaneurysms
41. Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Aneurysms
42. Management of Vascular Arteritides
Section 7: Vascular Malformations
43. Congenital Vascular Anomalies: Classification and Terminology
44. Management of Low-Flow Vascular Malformations
45. Management of High-Flow Vascular Anomalies
Section 8: Abdominal Vascular Intervention
Abdominal Aorta
46. Abdominal Aorta and the Inferior Vena Cava
47. Aortic Endografting
48. Fenestrated Stent-Grafting of Juxtarenal Aortic Aneurysms
49. Management of Thoracoabdominal Aneurysms by Branched Endograft Technology
50. Endoleaks: Classification, Diagnosis, and Treatment
51. Endovascular Treatment of Dissection of the Aorta and Its Branches
Gastrointestinal Tract
52. Alimentary Tract Vasculature
53. Management of Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
54. Management of Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
55. Acute Mesenteric Ischemia
56. Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia
Kidney
57. Renal Vasculature
58. Renovascular Interventions
59. Acute Renal Ischemia
60. Renal Artery Embolization
61. Management of Renal Angiomyolipoma
62. Transvenous Renal Biopsy
Liver and Spleen
63. Transjugular Liver Biopsy
64. Chemoembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
65. Radioembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
66. Embolotherapy for the Management of Liver Malignancies Other Than Hepatocellular Carcinoma
67. Radioembolization of Liver Metastases
68. Bland Embolization for Hepatic Malignancies
69. Portal Vein Embolization
70. Vascular Interventions in the Liver Transplant Patient
71. Management of Trauma to the Liver and Spleen
72. Splenic Embolization in Nontraumatized Patients
73. Management of Visceral Aneurysms
74. Intraarterial Ports for Chemotherapy
Section 9: Pelvic Vascular Intervention
75. Vascular Anatomy of the Pelvis
76. Uterine Fibroid Embolization
77. Peripartum Hemorrhage
78. Management of Pelvic Hemorrhage in Trauma
79. Management of the Male Varicocele
80. Management of the Female Venous Congestion Syndrome
81. Treatment of High-Flow Priapism and Erectile Dysfunction
Section 10: Thoracic Vascular Intervention
82. Vascular Anatomy of the Thorax, Including the Heart
83. Thoracic Aortic Stent-Grafting and Management of Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Lesions
84. Bronchial Artery Embolization
85. Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations: Diagnosis and Management
86. Percutaneous Interventions for Acute Pulmonary Embolism
Section 11: Neurovascular and Head and Neck Intervention
87. Craniocervical Vascular Anatomy
88. Arterial Anatomy of the Spine and Spinal Cord
89. Use of Skull Views in Visualization of Cerebral Vascular Anatomy
90. Cerebral Functional Anatomy and Rapid Neurologic Examination
91. Carotid Revascularization
92. Acute Stroke Management
93. Endovascular Management of Chronic Cerebral Ischemia
94. Management of Head and Neck Tumors
95. Endovascular Management of Epistaxis
96. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
97. Management of Head and Neck Injuries
98. Cervical Artery Dissection
Section 12: Venous Intervention
99. Superior Vena Cava Occlusive Disease
100. Percutaneous Management of Chronic Lower Extremity Venous Occlusive Disease
101. Acute Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis
102. Acute Upper Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis
103. Portal-Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis
104. Caval Filtration
105. Ambulatory Phlebectomy
106. Great Saphenous Vein Ablation
107. Foreign Body Retrieval
Section 13: Venous Sampling for Endocrine Disease
108. Renal Vein Renin Sampling
109. Adrenal Venous Sampling
110. Parathyroid Venous Sampling
111. Arteriography and Arterial Stimulation with Venous Sampling for Localizing Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors
Section 14: Intervention in Portal Hypertension
112. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunts
113. Retrograde Balloon Occlusion Variceal Ablation
Section 15: Hemodialysis Access Management
114. Surveillance of Hemodialysis Access
115. Management of Failing Hemodialysis Access
116. Management of the Clotted Hemodialysis Access Graft
117. Percutaneous Management of Thrombosis in Native Hemodialysis Shunts
Section 16: Venous Access
118. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters and Nontunneled Central Venous Catheters
119. Tunneled Central Venous Catheters
120. Subcutaneous Ports
121. Hemodialysis Access: Catheters and Ports
122. Clinical Manifestations of Lymphatic Disease
123. Bipedal Lymphangiography
124. Thoracic Duct Embolization for Postoperative Chylothorax
Part II: Nonvascular Interventions
Section 17: Percutaneous Biopsy and Drainage
125. Biopsy Devices
126. Percutaneous Biopsy
127. Percutaneous Abscess Drainage Within the Abdomen and Pelvis
128. Management of Fluid Collections in Acute Pancreatitis
Section 18: The Gastrointestinal Tract
129. Esophageal Intervention in Malignant and Benign Esophageal Disease
Gastrointestinal Stenting
130. Intervention for Gastric Outlet and Duodenal Obstruction
131. Preoperative and Palliative Colonic Stenting
132. Gastrostomy and Gastrojejunostomy
133. Pediatric Gastrostomy and Gastrojejunostomy
Section 19: The Biliary Tract
134. Management of Malignant Biliary Tract Obstruction
135. Management of Benign Biliary Strictures
136. Management of Biliary Leaks
137. Percutaneous Cholecystostomy
138. Management of Biliary Calculi
139. Biliary Complications Associated with Liver Transplantation
Section 20: General Considerations in Energy-Based Ablation
140. Image-Guided Thermal Tumor Ablation: Basic Science and Combination Therapies
Section 21: The Liver
141. Energy-Based Ablation of Hepatocellular Cancer
142. Energy-Based Ablation of Other Liver Lesions
143. Cryoablation of Liver Tumors
144. Chemical Ablation of Liver Lesions
Section 22: The Genitourinary Tract
145. Urodynamics
146. Percutaneous Nephrostomy, Cystostomy and Nephroureteral Stenting
147. Renal and Perirenal Fluid Collection Drainage
148. Thermal Ablation of Renal Cell Carcinoma
149. Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound Treatment of Uterine Leiomyomas
150. Fallopian Tube Interventions
Section 23: The Thorax
151. Thermal Ablation of the Adrenal Gland
152. Percutaneous Biopsy of the Lung, Mediastinum, and Pleura
153. Treatment of Effusions and Abscesses
154. Lung Ablation
155. Minimally-Invasive Image-Guided Breast Biopsy and Ablation
156. Tracheobronchial Interventions
Section 24: The Musculoskeletal System
157. Image-Guided Percutaneous Biopsy of Musculoskeletal Lesions
158. Ablation and Combination Treatments of Bony Lesions
159. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
160. New Directions in Bone Materials
161. Percutaneous Disk Interventions
162. Chemical and Thermal Ablation of Desmoid Tumors
Section 25: Percutaneous Pain Management
163. Selective Nerve Root Block
164. Stellate Ganglion Block
165. Facet Joint Injection
166. Sacroiliac Joint Injections
167. Periradicular Therapy
168. Epidural Steroid Injection
169. Image-Guided Intervention for Symptomatic Tarlov Cysts
170. Scalene Blocks & Their Role in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 28th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753970
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705962
About the Author
Matthew Mauro
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ernest H. Wood Distinguished Professor of Radiology and Surgery; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Kieran Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Joint Department of Medical Imaging, University Health Network, Mount Sinai Hospital; Women's College Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Kenneth Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Monash University Faculty of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences; Director, Radiology Department, Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Anthony Venbrux
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC
Robert Morgan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Department, St. George’s NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom