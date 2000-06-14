Image and Video Databases: Restoration, Watermarking and Retrieval - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505026, 9780080508474

Image and Video Databases: Restoration, Watermarking and Retrieval, Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: A. Hanjalic G.C. Langelaar P.M.B. van Roosmalen J. Biemond R.L. Lagendijk
eBook ISBN: 9780080508474
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th June 2000
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

Preface. outline. Part I: Restoration. Introduction to restoration. Modeling and coding. Intensity flicker correction. Blotch detection and correction. Noise reduction by coding. Evaluation of restored image sequences. Appendix A: Hierachical motion estimation. Appendix B: Derivation of conditionals. Appendix C: Optimal quantizers for encoding noisy image sequences. Bibliography - Part I. Part II: Watermarking. Introduction to watermarking. State-of-the-art in image and video watermarking. Low complexity watermarks for mpeg compressed video. differential energy watermarks (dew). Finding optimal parameters for the dew algorithm. Benchmarking the dew watermarking algorithm. Bibliography - Part II. Part III: Retrieval. Information retrieval: an introduction. Statistical framework for shot-boundary detection. Automatically abstracting video using key frames. High-level video content analysis. Compression trends: the fourth criterion. Bibliography - Part III. Index.

Description

This book provides an in-depth treatment of the three important topics related to image and video databases: restoration, watermarking and retrieval. It is the result of the participation of the Delft University of Technology in the European Union ACTS program, a pre-competitive R&D program on Advanced Communications Technologies and Services (1994-1998). In particular the book has benefited from participation in the AURORA and SMASH projects respectively automated film and video restoration and storage for multimedia systems (watermarking & retrieval).

No. of pages: 468
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080508474

A. Hanjalic Author

G.C. Langelaar Author

P.M.B. van Roosmalen Author

J. Biemond Author

R.L. Lagendijk Author

Delft University of Technology, Department of Information technology and Systems, Information and Communication group, Mekelweg 4, 2628 CD Delft, The Netherlands

