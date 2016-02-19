Ilya Ehrenburg: Selections from People, Years, Life covers volumes of the memoirs of Ilya Ehrenburg, a Soviet writer who witnessed the major historical events both at home and abroad or of making the acquaintance of so many of the leading figures. The book describes the Russian culture of the earlier decades and several popular Russian writers and artists, including Sergei Yesenin, Vladimir Mayakovskii, Andrei Belyi, Andrei Remizov, and Vsevolod Meyerhol'd. The text also covers memoirs of Boris Pasternak Alexander Tairov, Marina Tsvetayeva, Osip Mandel'shtam, Isaak Babel’, and Robert Falk. The events during the purge of Jewish culture and during the eve of World War 2 are also covered in the book. Readers and historians interested in topics about the important aspects of Soviet culture will find the book useful.