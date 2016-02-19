Ilya Ehrenburg - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063546, 9781483136196

Ilya Ehrenburg

1st Edition

Selections from People, Years, Life

Authors: C. Moody
Editors: C.V. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483136196
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ilya Ehrenburg: Selections from People, Years, Life covers volumes of the memoirs of Ilya Ehrenburg, a Soviet writer who witnessed the major historical events both at home and abroad or of making the acquaintance of so many of the leading figures. The book describes the Russian culture of the earlier decades and several popular Russian writers and artists, including Sergei Yesenin, Vladimir Mayakovskii, Andrei Belyi, Andrei Remizov, and Vsevolod Meyerhol'd. The text also covers memoirs of Boris Pasternak Alexander Tairov, Marina Tsvetayeva, Osip Mandel'shtam, Isaak Babel’, and Robert Falk. The events during the purge of Jewish culture and during the eve of World War 2 are also covered in the book. Readers and historians interested in topics about the important aspects of Soviet culture will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. Writers and Artists, 1918

Chapter 2. Sergei Yesenin

Chapter 3. Vladimir Mayakovskii

Chapter 4. Russia, 1921

Chapter 5. The Emigration in Berlin, 1922

Chapter 6. Andrei Belyi

Chapter 7. Andrei Remizov

Chapter 8. The New Economic Policy, 1924 and 1926

Chapter 9. Vsevolod Meyerhol'd

Chapter 10. Alexander Tairov

Chapter 11. The First Five Year Plan, 1932

Chapter 12. Marina Tsvetayeva

Chapter 13. Osip Mandel'shtam

Chapter 14. Isaak Babel'

Chapter 15. Literary Purges, 1935

Chapter 16. Robert Falk

Chapter 17. Boris Pasternak

Chapter 18. The Yezhovshchina

Chapter 19. Perets Markish and the Purge of Jewish Culture

Chapter 20. The Eve of War

Explanations of Some Terms used in the Text

Russian Persons Mentioned in the Text

Bibliography


Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136196

About the Author

C. Moody

About the Editor

C.V. James

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Oxford, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.