Ilya Ehrenburg
1st Edition
Selections from People, Years, Life
Description
Ilya Ehrenburg: Selections from People, Years, Life covers volumes of the memoirs of Ilya Ehrenburg, a Soviet writer who witnessed the major historical events both at home and abroad or of making the acquaintance of so many of the leading figures. The book describes the Russian culture of the earlier decades and several popular Russian writers and artists, including Sergei Yesenin, Vladimir Mayakovskii, Andrei Belyi, Andrei Remizov, and Vsevolod Meyerhol'd. The text also covers memoirs of Boris Pasternak Alexander Tairov, Marina Tsvetayeva, Osip Mandel'shtam, Isaak Babel’, and Robert Falk. The events during the purge of Jewish culture and during the eve of World War 2 are also covered in the book. Readers and historians interested in topics about the important aspects of Soviet culture will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Writers and Artists, 1918
Chapter 2. Sergei Yesenin
Chapter 3. Vladimir Mayakovskii
Chapter 4. Russia, 1921
Chapter 5. The Emigration in Berlin, 1922
Chapter 6. Andrei Belyi
Chapter 7. Andrei Remizov
Chapter 8. The New Economic Policy, 1924 and 1926
Chapter 9. Vsevolod Meyerhol'd
Chapter 10. Alexander Tairov
Chapter 11. The First Five Year Plan, 1932
Chapter 12. Marina Tsvetayeva
Chapter 13. Osip Mandel'shtam
Chapter 14. Isaak Babel'
Chapter 15. Literary Purges, 1935
Chapter 16. Robert Falk
Chapter 17. Boris Pasternak
Chapter 18. The Yezhovshchina
Chapter 19. Perets Markish and the Purge of Jewish Culture
Chapter 20. The Eve of War
Explanations of Some Terms used in the Text
Russian Persons Mentioned in the Text
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136196
About the Author
C. Moody
About the Editor
C.V. James
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Oxford, UK