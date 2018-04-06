Illustrated Toxicology

Prof. Dr. Gupta is an internationally known toxicologist having 48 years of experience in the field of teaching, research and research management. He has guided many post-graduate students for their thesis work in toxicology and was honored with several National and International Awards including best teachers, best researcher, Alarsin award, Lifetime achievements, and IUTOX-Astra Zeneca Award (USA). To his credit he has several books, book chapters (Elsevier, Academic Press, John Wiley, Merck Manual etc) as well as scientific research publications (550) published in National and International peer reviewed Journals of repute. His contribution in the publication of Indian Veterinary Pharmacopeia is highly praise worthy. He is the founder Editor-in-Chief of a peer reviewed scientific journal “Toxicology International”, and Book Review Editor, Marcel Dekker, USA; Expert member Consultant and Advisor to WHO, Geneva; Consultant United Nations FAO, Rome; IAEA, Vienna; Founder Academy of Sciences for Animal Welfare; Founder and Past President, Society of Toxicology of India; Adjunct Professor, SRMS; founder director and member nominating committee of International Union of Toxicology; founder President of Society of Toxicology of India, and has held several prominent positions of scientific organizations in India and abroad.

In addition to this Dr Gupta has also been biographer in several WHO's WHO from all over the world including Marquis WHOs WHO (USA), IBC (UK) and other leading publications of the World. .At present Dr Gupta is a Director of Toxicology Consultant Group, Patron and Founder President of the Society of Toxicology of India, and President of the Academy of Sciences for Animal Welfare.