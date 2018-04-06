Illustrated Toxicology
1st Edition
With Study Questions
Description
Illustrated Toxicology: With Study Questions is an essential, practical resource for self-study and guidance catering to a broad spectrum of students. This book covers a range of core toxicological areas, including pesticides, radioactive materials and poisonous plants, also presenting a section on veterinary toxicology. Across 16 chapters, the book presents key concepts with the aid of over 250 detailed, full-color illustrations. Each section is supplemented with practical exercises to support active learning. This combination of clear illustrations and sample testing will help readers gain a deeper understanding of toxicology.
This book is useful for toxicology, pharmacy, medical and veterinary students, and also serves as a refresher for academics and professionals in the field, including clinical pharmacists, forensic toxicologists, environmentalists and veterinarians.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of key toxicological concepts for study and revision
- Provides a visual learning aid with over 250 full-color illustrations
- Enhances understanding and memory retention of core concepts with the use of practical exercises
Readership
Advanced undergraduates and graduates in toxicology; examiners. This will also be of interest to academics in the field of toxicology, clinical pharmacists, forensic toxicologists and veterinarians
Table of Contents
- General Toxicology
2. Disposition and Toxicokinetics of Toxicants
3. Metals and Micronutrients
4. Pesticides (Agrochemicals)
5. Non-metallics and micronutrients
6. Solvents, Vapors and Gases
7. Poisonous Plants
8. Poisons of Animal Origin
9. Poisonous Foods and Food Poisoning
10. Drugs of Use, Dependence and Abuse
11. Environmental Toxicology
12. Radioactive Materials
13. Veterinary Toxicology
14. Clinical Toxicology
15. Organs and Mechanism of Toxicity
16. Brain Storming Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132142
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132135
About the Author
PK Gupta
Prof. Dr. Gupta is an internationally known toxicologist having 48 years of experience in the field of teaching, research and research management. He has guided many post-graduate students for their thesis work in toxicology and was honored with several National and International Awards including best teachers, best researcher, Alarsin award, Lifetime achievements, and IUTOX-Astra Zeneca Award (USA). To his credit he has several books, book chapters (Elsevier, Academic Press, John Wiley, Merck Manual etc) as well as scientific research publications (550) published in National and International peer reviewed Journals of repute. His contribution in the publication of Indian Veterinary Pharmacopeia is highly praise worthy. He is the founder Editor-in-Chief of a peer reviewed scientific journal “Toxicology International”, and Book Review Editor, Marcel Dekker, USA; Expert member Consultant and Advisor to WHO, Geneva; Consultant United Nations FAO, Rome; IAEA, Vienna; Founder Academy of Sciences for Animal Welfare; Founder and Past President, Society of Toxicology of India; Adjunct Professor, SRMS; founder director and member nominating committee of International Union of Toxicology; founder President of Society of Toxicology of India, and has held several prominent positions of scientific organizations in India and abroad.
In addition to this Dr Gupta has also been biographer in several WHO's WHO from all over the world including Marquis WHOs WHO (USA), IBC (UK) and other leading publications of the World. .At present Dr Gupta is a Director of Toxicology Consultant Group, Patron and Founder President of the Society of Toxicology of India, and President of the Academy of Sciences for Animal Welfare.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Toxicology Consultant Group, Patron and Founder President of the Society of Toxicology of India and President of the Academy of Sciences for Animal Welfare, Rajendra Nagar, Bareilly (UP), India