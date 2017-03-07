Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780723438717, 9780723438731

Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics

5th Edition

Editors: Tom Lissauer Will Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9780723438731
eBook ISBN: 9780723438748
Paperback ISBN: 9780723438717
Paperback ISBN: 9780723438724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th March 2017
Page Count: 600
Thoroughly revised and updated, the fifth edition of this prize-winning title retains the high level of illustration and accessibility that has made it so popular worldwide with medical students and trainees approaching clinical specialty exams. Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics has been translated into eight languages over its life.

  • Case studies.

  • Summary boxes.

  • Tips for patient education.

  • Highly illustrated with 100s of colour images.

  • Diseases consistently presented by Clinical features; Investigations; Management; Prognosis; and, where appropriate, Prevention.
  • Comes with an e-book for portability and ease of reference on the move.

1. The child in society

2. History and examination

3. Normal child development, hearing and vision

4. Developmental problems and the child with special needs

5. Care of the sick child and young person

6. Paediatric emergencies

7. Accidents and poisoning

8. Child protection

9. Genetics

10. Perinatal medicine

11. Neonatal medicine

12. Growth and puberty

13. Nutrition

14. Gastroenterology

15. Infection and immunity

16. Allergy

17. Respiratory disorders

18. Cardiac disorders

19. Kidney and urinary tract disorders

20. Genital disorders

21. Liver disorders

22. Malignant disease

23. Haematological disorders

24. Child and adolescent mental health

25. Dermatological disorders

26. Diabetes and endocrinology

27. Inborn errors of metabolism

28. Musculoskeletal disorders

29. Neurological disorders

30. Adolescent medicine

31. Global child health

600
English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780723438731
9780723438748
9780723438717
9780723438724

Tom Lissauer

Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK

Will Carroll

Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK

