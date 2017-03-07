Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics
5th Edition
Thoroughly revised and updated, the fifth edition of this prize-winning title retains the high level of illustration and accessibility that has made it so popular worldwide with medical students and trainees approaching clinical specialty exams. Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics has been translated into eight languages over its life.
- Case studies.
- Summary boxes.
- Tips for patient education.
- Highly illustrated with 100s of colour images.
- Diseases consistently presented by Clinical features; Investigations; Management; Prognosis; and, where appropriate, Prevention.
- Comes with an e-book for portability and ease of reference on the move.
1. The child in society
2. History and examination
3. Normal child development, hearing and vision
4. Developmental problems and the child with special needs
5. Care of the sick child and young person
6. Paediatric emergencies
7. Accidents and poisoning
8. Child protection
9. Genetics
10. Perinatal medicine
11. Neonatal medicine
12. Growth and puberty
13. Nutrition
14. Gastroenterology
15. Infection and immunity
16. Allergy
17. Respiratory disorders
18. Cardiac disorders
19. Kidney and urinary tract disorders
20. Genital disorders
21. Liver disorders
22. Malignant disease
23. Haematological disorders
24. Child and adolescent mental health
25. Dermatological disorders
26. Diabetes and endocrinology
27. Inborn errors of metabolism
28. Musculoskeletal disorders
29. Neurological disorders
30. Adolescent medicine
31. Global child health
- 600
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 7th March 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780723438731
- 9780723438748
- 9780723438717
- 9780723438724
Tom Lissauer
Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK
Will Carroll
Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK