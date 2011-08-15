Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131228029, 9788131229774

Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases

4th Edition

Authors: Neena Khanna
eBook ISBN: 9788131229774
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228029
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th August 2011
Page Count: 452
Key Features

  • About 100 new pictures added in this new edition

  • New chapter on "Rare Skin Diseases" uploaded on the companion website http://www.manthan.info/. Other features of companion Website include MCQs, Downloadable Images and Lecture Series (relevant to undergraduates)

  • New treatment modalities included in "Treatment of Skin Diseases" and "Skin Tumors and Nevi"

  • Recent WHO/CDC/NACO guidelines and treatment included on "Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection"

  • Newer classification, diagnostic techniques and antibiotics in "Infections" and "Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases" included
  • New surgical techniques added in "Disorders of Skin Appendages" and "Disorders of Pigmentation"

Table of Contents

Preface. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . vii

Acknowledgement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ix

1. Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

3. Genodermatology and Genodermatoses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

4. Papulosquamous Disorders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39

5. Bullous Disorders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

6. Eczematous Dermatitis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85

7. Disorders of Skin Appendages . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109

8. Disorders of Pigmentation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145

9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 161

10. Abnormal Vascular Responses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173

11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 191

12. Adverse Drug Reactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205

13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 217

14. Infections . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241

15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 299

16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms, and Protozoa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 335

17. Nevi and Skin Tumors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 349

18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 381

19. Treatment of Skin Diseases. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 397

Index . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 421

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131229774
Paperback ISBN:
9788131228029

About the Author

Neena Khanna

