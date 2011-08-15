Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases
4th Edition
Key Features
- About 100 new pictures added in this new edition
- New chapter on "Rare Skin Diseases" uploaded on the companion website http://www.manthan.info/. Other features of companion Website include MCQs, Downloadable Images and Lecture Series (relevant to undergraduates)
- New treatment modalities included in "Treatment of Skin Diseases" and "Skin Tumors and Nevi"
- Recent WHO/CDC/NACO guidelines and treatment included on "Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection"
- Newer classification, diagnostic techniques and antibiotics in "Infections" and "Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases" included
- New surgical techniques added in "Disorders of Skin Appendages" and "Disorders of Pigmentation"
Table of Contents
Preface. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . vii
Acknowledgement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ix
1. Introduction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1
2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3
3. Genodermatology and Genodermatoses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19
4. Papulosquamous Disorders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39
5. Bullous Disorders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
6. Eczematous Dermatitis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85
7. Disorders of Skin Appendages . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109
8. Disorders of Pigmentation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 145
9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 161
10. Abnormal Vascular Responses . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173
11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 191
12. Adverse Drug Reactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 205
13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 217
14. Infections . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241
15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 299
16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms, and Protozoa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 335
17. Nevi and Skin Tumors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 349
18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 381
19. Treatment of Skin Diseases. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 397
Index . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 421
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 15th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131229774
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228029