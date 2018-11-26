Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam
10th Edition
Description
Who says preparing for the NCLEX® has to be boring? Using colorful illustrations and fun mnemonic cartoons, the Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam, 10th Edition brings the concepts found on the NCLEX-RN to life! This new edition is written in a concise outline format to make studying easier, and the Evolve companion website includes approximately 2,500 NCLEX exam-style review questions (including alternate item formats) — allowing you to create practice exams, identify personal strengths and weaknesses, and review answers and rationales. With new content covering culture and spirituality, this study guide gives you a robust, visual, less-intimidating way to remember key facts for the NCLEX exam.
Key Features
- 2,500 review questions are now included on the Evolve companion website, adding more 200 questions to the total on the previous edition.
- UNIQUE! Mnemonic cartoons provide a fun, easy way to review and remember key nursing concepts and disease processes.
- UNIQUE! The integrated systems approach incorporates pediatric, adult, and older adult lifespan considerations in each body system chapter.
- UNIQUE! Appendixes for each chapter summarize medications and nursing procedures for quick reference.
- Alternate item format questions on Evolve prepare you for the interactive question types on the NCLEX examination, including priority drag-and-drop and hot-spot (illustrated point-and-click) questions.
- Test Alert! boxes in the book highlight key concepts frequently found on the NCLEX examination.
- Answers and rationales for all review questions show why correct answers are right and incorrect options are wrong.
- Separate chapters on pharmacology and nursing management help students to focus on these areas of emphasis on the NCLEX examination.
- Nursing Priority boxes make it easier for students to distinguish priorities of nursing care.
- Pharmacology tables make key drug information easy to find, with high-alert medications noted by a special icon.
- Special icons distinguish pediatric and adult disorders, and identify content on Self-Care and Home Care.
Table of Contents
1. Testing Strategies for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
2. Health Implications Across the Life Span
3. Concepts of Nursing Practice
4. NEW! Culture and Spiritual Awareness
5. Nursing Management
6. Ethical and Legal Concepts
7. Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Bioterrorism
8. Pharmacology and Medication Administration
9. Homeostasis Concepts
10. Immune: Care of the Adult, Maternity, and Pediatric Clients
11. Cancer Concepts
12. Psychosocial Nursing Care
13. Integumentary: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
14. Sensory: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
15. Endocrine: Care of Adult, Maternity, and Pediatric Clients
16. Hematology: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
17. Respiratory: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
18. Vascular: Care of Adult Clients
19. Cardiac: Care of Adult, Maternity, and Pediatric Clients
20. Gastrointestinal: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
21. Hepatic and Biliary: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
22. Neurology: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
23. Musculoskeletal: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
24. Reproductive: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
25. Urinary-Renal: Care of Adult and Pediatric Clients
26. Maternity Nursing Care
27. Newborn Nursing Care
Appendix: Normal Laboratory Data
References and Resources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323530972
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547376
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ