Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323082327, 9780323082372

Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam

8th Edition

Authors: JoAnn Zerwekh
eBook ISBN: 9780323082372
eBook ISBN: 9780323169196
eBook ISBN: 9780323113908
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th November 2012
Page Count: 656
Description

It’s a fun, visual review for the NCLEX! Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam, 8th Edition covers all the nursing concepts and content found on the latest NCLEX-RN examination. A concise outline format makes studying easier, and 2,300 NCLEX exam-style review questions (including alternate item formats) are included to test your knowledge at the end of each chapter and on the Evolve companion website. Written by NCLEX expert JoAnn Zerwekh, this study guide uses colorful illustrations and mnemonic cartoons to help you remember key concepts for the NCLEX-RN exam.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Mnemonic cartoons provide a fun, easy way to review and remember key nursing concepts and disease processes.
  • UNIQUE! The integrated systems approach incorporates pediatric, adult, and older adult lifespan considerations in each body system chapter.
  • UNIQUE! Appendixes for each chapter summarize medications and nursing procedures for quick reference.
  • Electronic alternate item format questions on Evolve prepare you for the interactive question types on the computerized NCLEX examination, including priority drag-and-drop and hot-spot (illustrated point-and-click) questions.
  • Practice questions on the Evolve companion website are available in both study and quiz modes and separated by content area, allowing you to create a customized review experience based on your personal study needs.
  • Answers and rationales for all review questions show why correct answers are right and incorrect options are wrong.

Table of Contents

  1. Testing Strategies for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
    2. Health Implications Across the Life Span
    3. Concepts of Nursing Practice
    4. Nursing Management and Ethical/Legal Concepts
    5. Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Bioterrorism
    6. Pharmacology and Medication Administration
    7. Homeostasis Concepts
    8. Immune: Care of the Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Client
    9. Cancer Concepts
    10. Psychosocial Nursing Care
    11. Integumentary: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    12. Sensory: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    13. Endocrine: Care of Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Clients
    14. Hematology: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    15. Respiratory: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    16. Vascular: Care of Adult Clients
    17. Cardiac: Care of Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Clients
    18. Gastrointestinal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    19. Hepatic and Biliary: Care of Adult Clients
    20. Neurology: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    21. Musculoskeletal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    22. Reproductive: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    23. Urinary-Renal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
    24. Maternity Nursing Care
    25. Newborn Nursing Care
    References
    Appendix: Normal Laboratory Data
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

JoAnn Zerwekh

Affiliations and Expertise

President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

