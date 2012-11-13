Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam
8th Edition
Description
It’s a fun, visual review for the NCLEX! Illustrated Study Guide for the NCLEX-RN® Exam, 8th Edition covers all the nursing concepts and content found on the latest NCLEX-RN examination. A concise outline format makes studying easier, and 2,300 NCLEX exam-style review questions (including alternate item formats) are included to test your knowledge at the end of each chapter and on the Evolve companion website. Written by NCLEX expert JoAnn Zerwekh, this study guide uses colorful illustrations and mnemonic cartoons to help you remember key concepts for the NCLEX-RN exam.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Mnemonic cartoons provide a fun, easy way to review and remember key nursing concepts and disease processes.
- UNIQUE! The integrated systems approach incorporates pediatric, adult, and older adult lifespan considerations in each body system chapter.
- UNIQUE! Appendixes for each chapter summarize medications and nursing procedures for quick reference.
- Electronic alternate item format questions on Evolve prepare you for the interactive question types on the computerized NCLEX examination, including priority drag-and-drop and hot-spot (illustrated point-and-click) questions.
- Practice questions on the Evolve companion website are available in both study and quiz modes and separated by content area, allowing you to create a customized review experience based on your personal study needs.
- Answers and rationales for all review questions show why correct answers are right and incorrect options are wrong.
Table of Contents
- Testing Strategies for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
2. Health Implications Across the Life Span
3. Concepts of Nursing Practice
4. Nursing Management and Ethical/Legal Concepts
5. Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Bioterrorism
6. Pharmacology and Medication Administration
7. Homeostasis Concepts
8. Immune: Care of the Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Client
9. Cancer Concepts
10. Psychosocial Nursing Care
11. Integumentary: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
12. Sensory: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
13. Endocrine: Care of Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Clients
14. Hematology: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
15. Respiratory: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
16. Vascular: Care of Adult Clients
17. Cardiac: Care of Adult, Maternity, & Pediatric Clients
18. Gastrointestinal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
19. Hepatic and Biliary: Care of Adult Clients
20. Neurology: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
21. Musculoskeletal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
22. Reproductive: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
23. Urinary-Renal: Care of Adult & Pediatric Clients
24. Maternity Nursing Care
25. Newborn Nursing Care
References
Appendix: Normal Laboratory Data
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 13th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082372
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323169196
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113908
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ