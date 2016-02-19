Illustrated Handbook of Ophthalmology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723604945, 9781483281193

Illustrated Handbook of Ophthalmology

1st Edition

Authors: Rudolf Sachsenweger
eBook ISBN: 9781483281193
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 164
Description

Illustrated Handbook of Ophthalmology provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of ophthalmology. This book provides the correct diagnosis and treatment of many ocular disorders.

Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy and physiology of the eyes. This text then discusses the professions that require an extremely high standard of ocular fitness, including pilots, signalmen, train drivers, and deck officers on board ships. Other chapters consider the high risk of ocular injury in some occupations, including engineers, drillers, riveters, iron dressers, blacksmiths, and hot metal workers. This book discusses as well the various ophthalmological examination methods that all clinicians should be able to perform. The final chapter deals with some of the more serious ophthalmological emergencies, including optic neuritis, infantile glaucoma, retinal detachments, retinal tumors, chemical burns, visual field defects, and orbital cellulitis.

This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists and clinicians.

Table of Contents


1. Eyelids

General Considerations

Examination Procedures

Motility Disturbances

Disturbances of the Lid Margins

Lid Inflammations

Tumors

Developmental Abnormalities

2. Lacrimal Apparatus

General Considerations

Examination Procedures

Diseases of the Lacrimal Gland

Diseases of the Lacrimal Sac

3. Eyeball

General Considerations

Embryology

Developmental Abnormalities

Surgery

4. Conjunctiva

Anatomy

Acute Conjunctivitis

Individual Forms of Acute Conjunctivitis

Chronic Conjunctivitis

Less Common Conjunctival Diseases

Degenerative Diseases

Tumors

5. Cornea

General Considerations

Abnormalities in the Size of the Cornea

Examination Procedures

Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases

Bacterial Infections

Viral Diseases

Endogenous Diseases

Neurotrophic Diseases

Degenerative Conditions

Corneal Dystrophies

Metabolic Diseases

Surgery

6. Sclera

General Considerations

Diseases

7. Lens

General Considerations

Examination Procedures

Congenital Abnormalities

Other Congenital Abnormalities

Displacement of the Crystalline Lens

Treatment of Congenital Cataracts

Senile Cataracts

Cataracts Associated with Systemic Diseases

Other Forms of Cataract

Cataract Surgery in Adults

8. Uveal Tract (Iris, Ciliary Body and Choroid)

General Considerations

Inflammations of the Uveal Tract (Uveitis)

Other Types of Uveal Inflammation

Tumors

Developmental Abnormalities

9. Pupil

General Considerations

Pupillary Disorders

Other Acquired Pupillary Defects

Pharmacology

10. Anterior Chamber and Glaucoma

General Considerations

Primary Glaucomas

Acute Angle Closure Glaucoma

Chronic Closed Angle Glaucoma

Surgical Treatment of Chronic Closed Angle Glaucoma and Chronic Open Angle Glaucoma which have not Responded to Medical Therapy

Secondary Glaucomas

Congenital Glaucomas

11. Vitreous

General Considerations

Diseases of the Vitreous

12. Retina and Choroid

General Considerations

Embryological Development of the Retina

Examination Procedures

Circulatory Disturbances

Other Vascular Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders (Retinitis, Choroidoretinitis)

Degenerative Retinal Disorders

Retinal Detachments

Maculopathies

Tumors

13. Optic Disc and Optic Nerve

General Considerations

Developmental Abnormalities

Diseases of the Optic Nerve

Papilloedema

Optic Nerve Atrophy

Tumors of the Optic Nerve

14. Optic Pathways

Anatomy

Disturbances of the Optic Pathways

15. Orbit

Anatomy

Disturbances in the Position of the Globe in Relation to the Orbit

Inflammatory Disorders

Endocrine Exophthalmos

Tumors

Developmental Abnormalities

16. Trauma

Injuries to the Orbit

Injuries to the Eyelids

Mechanical Injuries to the Globe

Contusions of the Eyeball

Perforating Injuries

Chemical Burns

Radiation Injuries

Cranial Injuries

Aggravation and Simulation

17. Examination Procedures and Tests of Visual Function

Visual Acuity

Dark Adaptation

Visual Fields

Color Vision

18. Refraction and Accommodation

General Considerations

Hypermetropia (Long-Sightedness)

Myopia (Short-Sightedness)

Presbyopia

Anisometropia

Astigmatism

Corrective Lenses

Refraction

Accommodation

Asthenopia

19. Binocular Vision and Strabismus

General Considerations

Binocular Vision

Incomitant (Paralytic) Strabismus

Examination Procedures

Other Defects of Extra-Ocular Motility

Concomitant Strabismus

Heterophoria

20. Social Ophthalmology

Occupational Requirements

Hazardous Occupations

Blindness and Visual Impairment

Rehabilitation

21. Ophthalmological Examination Techniques

22. Ophthalmological Emergencies

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483281193

