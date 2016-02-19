Illustrated Handbook of Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Description
Illustrated Handbook of Ophthalmology provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of ophthalmology. This book provides the correct diagnosis and treatment of many ocular disorders.
Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy and physiology of the eyes. This text then discusses the professions that require an extremely high standard of ocular fitness, including pilots, signalmen, train drivers, and deck officers on board ships. Other chapters consider the high risk of ocular injury in some occupations, including engineers, drillers, riveters, iron dressers, blacksmiths, and hot metal workers. This book discusses as well the various ophthalmological examination methods that all clinicians should be able to perform. The final chapter deals with some of the more serious ophthalmological emergencies, including optic neuritis, infantile glaucoma, retinal detachments, retinal tumors, chemical burns, visual field defects, and orbital cellulitis.
This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists and clinicians.
Table of Contents
1. Eyelids
General Considerations
Examination Procedures
Motility Disturbances
Disturbances of the Lid Margins
Lid Inflammations
Tumors
Developmental Abnormalities
2. Lacrimal Apparatus
General Considerations
Examination Procedures
Diseases of the Lacrimal Gland
Diseases of the Lacrimal Sac
3. Eyeball
General Considerations
Embryology
Developmental Abnormalities
Surgery
4. Conjunctiva
Anatomy
Acute Conjunctivitis
Individual Forms of Acute Conjunctivitis
Chronic Conjunctivitis
Less Common Conjunctival Diseases
Degenerative Diseases
Tumors
5. Cornea
General Considerations
Abnormalities in the Size of the Cornea
Examination Procedures
Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases
Bacterial Infections
Viral Diseases
Endogenous Diseases
Neurotrophic Diseases
Degenerative Conditions
Corneal Dystrophies
Metabolic Diseases
Surgery
6. Sclera
General Considerations
Diseases
7. Lens
General Considerations
Examination Procedures
Congenital Abnormalities
Other Congenital Abnormalities
Displacement of the Crystalline Lens
Treatment of Congenital Cataracts
Senile Cataracts
Cataracts Associated with Systemic Diseases
Other Forms of Cataract
Cataract Surgery in Adults
8. Uveal Tract (Iris, Ciliary Body and Choroid)
General Considerations
Inflammations of the Uveal Tract (Uveitis)
Other Types of Uveal Inflammation
Tumors
Developmental Abnormalities
9. Pupil
General Considerations
Pupillary Disorders
Other Acquired Pupillary Defects
Pharmacology
10. Anterior Chamber and Glaucoma
General Considerations
Primary Glaucomas
Acute Angle Closure Glaucoma
Chronic Closed Angle Glaucoma
Surgical Treatment of Chronic Closed Angle Glaucoma and Chronic Open Angle Glaucoma which have not Responded to Medical Therapy
Secondary Glaucomas
Congenital Glaucomas
11. Vitreous
General Considerations
Diseases of the Vitreous
12. Retina and Choroid
General Considerations
Embryological Development of the Retina
Examination Procedures
Circulatory Disturbances
Other Vascular Disorders
Inflammatory Disorders (Retinitis, Choroidoretinitis)
Degenerative Retinal Disorders
Retinal Detachments
Maculopathies
Tumors
13. Optic Disc and Optic Nerve
General Considerations
Developmental Abnormalities
Diseases of the Optic Nerve
Papilloedema
Optic Nerve Atrophy
Tumors of the Optic Nerve
14. Optic Pathways
Anatomy
Disturbances of the Optic Pathways
15. Orbit
Anatomy
Disturbances in the Position of the Globe in Relation to the Orbit
Inflammatory Disorders
Endocrine Exophthalmos
Tumors
Developmental Abnormalities
16. Trauma
Injuries to the Orbit
Injuries to the Eyelids
Mechanical Injuries to the Globe
Contusions of the Eyeball
Perforating Injuries
Chemical Burns
Radiation Injuries
Cranial Injuries
Aggravation and Simulation
17. Examination Procedures and Tests of Visual Function
Visual Acuity
Dark Adaptation
Visual Fields
Color Vision
18. Refraction and Accommodation
General Considerations
Hypermetropia (Long-Sightedness)
Myopia (Short-Sightedness)
Presbyopia
Anisometropia
Astigmatism
Corrective Lenses
Refraction
Accommodation
Asthenopia
19. Binocular Vision and Strabismus
General Considerations
Binocular Vision
Incomitant (Paralytic) Strabismus
Examination Procedures
Other Defects of Extra-Ocular Motility
Concomitant Strabismus
Heterophoria
20. Social Ophthalmology
Occupational Requirements
Hazardous Occupations
Blindness and Visual Impairment
Rehabilitation
21. Ophthalmological Examination Techniques
22. Ophthalmological Emergencies
Subject Index
