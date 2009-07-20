Illustrated Dictionary of Podiatry and Foot Science
1st Edition
Description
More than just a collection of simple definitions, the Illustrated Dictionary of Podiatry is a pocket-reference guide for students and practitioners which covers anatomy, pathology, systemic disease, clinical diagnostic tests, treatment and management of foot problems and much more. Along with its handy size, a cross-referencing system helps make the Dictionary as user friendly as possible and draws the content together, while the many tips, tables, line drawings and photographs (including a colour section) expand on entries and summarize information on essential points.
Key Features
- Over 150 illustrations including colour plates
- Cross referencing for ease of use
- Includes tables, charts and clinical tips to enhance understanding
- Essential areas covered including:
- Anatomy
- Aetiology
- Pathology
- Systemic disease
- Clinical diagnostic tests
- Treatment and management
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Index of tables and boxes
Alphabetical index of topics in tables, boxes and figures
The Dictionary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 20th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048012
About the Author
Jean Mooney
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practitioner; Former Lecturer, London Foot Hospital, Surrey, UK