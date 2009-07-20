Illustrated Dictionary of Podiatry and Foot Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103780, 9780702048012

Illustrated Dictionary of Podiatry and Foot Science

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Mooney
eBook ISBN: 9780702048012
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th July 2009
Page Count: 446
Description

More than just a collection of simple definitions, the Illustrated Dictionary of Podiatry is a pocket-reference guide for students and practitioners which covers anatomy, pathology, systemic disease, clinical diagnostic tests, treatment and management of foot problems and much more. Along with its handy size, a cross-referencing system helps make the Dictionary as user friendly as possible and draws the content together, while the many tips, tables, line drawings and photographs (including a colour section) expand on entries and summarize information on essential points.

Key Features

  • Over 150 illustrations including colour plates
  • Cross referencing for ease of use
  • Includes tables, charts and clinical tips to enhance understanding
  • Essential areas covered including:
    • Anatomy
    • Aetiology
    • Pathology
    • Systemic disease
    • Clinical diagnostic tests
    • Treatment and management

Table of Contents

Preface

Foreword

Index of tables and boxes

Alphabetical index of topics in tables, boxes and figures

The Dictionary

About the Author

Jean Mooney

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practitioner; Former Lecturer, London Foot Hospital, Surrey, UK

