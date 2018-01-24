Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542784, 9780729586788

Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery

2nd Edition

Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith Caroline Homer
eBook ISBN: 9780729586788
eBook ISBN: 9780729586771
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th January 2018
Page Count: 270
Description

The Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery 2e is an indispensable resource for midwifery students and practicing midwives. Now available as an international edition, this practical reference aligns with global midwifery standards, guidelines and terminology.

Written with a woman-centred approach by leading academics, Joanne Gray, Rachel Smith and Caroline Homer, it contains approximately 4,000 well-defined terms, with an increased focus on anatomy and physiology. More than 100 illustrations and a suite of comprehensive ‘quick reference’ appendices support understanding.

Table of Contents

  • About the Authors                                                                                            
  • Acknowledgements                                                                           
  • Preface                                                                                                            
  • Dictionary A-Z                                                                                                  
  • Appendices

About the Author

Joanne Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Rachel Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Caroline Homer

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

