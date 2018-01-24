Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery
2nd Edition
Description
The Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery 2e is an indispensable resource for midwifery students and practicing midwives. Now available as an international edition, this practical reference aligns with global midwifery standards, guidelines and terminology.
Written with a woman-centred approach by leading academics, Joanne Gray, Rachel Smith and Caroline Homer, it contains approximately 4,000 well-defined terms, with an increased focus on anatomy and physiology. More than 100 illustrations and a suite of comprehensive ‘quick reference’ appendices support understanding.
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- Dictionary A-Z
- Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586788
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586771
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542784
About the Author
Joanne Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Rachel Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Caroline Homer
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia