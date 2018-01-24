The Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery 2e is an indispensable resource for midwifery students and practicing midwives. Now available as an international edition, this practical reference aligns with global midwifery standards, guidelines and terminology.



Written with a woman-centred approach by leading academics, Joanne Gray, Rachel Smith and Caroline Homer, it contains approximately 4,000 well-defined terms, with an increased focus on anatomy and physiology. More than 100 illustrations and a suite of comprehensive ‘quick reference’ appendices support understanding.

