Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery - Australian/New Zealand Version
1st Edition
Description
The Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery is an adaptation of the popular UK dictionary, of the same name, for Australian and New Zealand student and practicing midwives. This highly illustrated dictionary contains approximately 4,000 midwifery terms and abbreviations. The Australian authors have further developed the dictionary’s women-centred care approach and updated the evidence throughout.
Key Features
- Updated with Australian and New Zealand midwifery definitions and illustrations
- Women-centred care approach throughout
- Includes evidence-based information
- Highly illustrated
- Useful appendices provide quick-reference material
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 1st November 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750653275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578639
About the Author
Joanne Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Rachel Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Caroline Homer
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia