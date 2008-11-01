Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery - Australian/New Zealand Version - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538633, 9780729578639

Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery - Australian/New Zealand Version

1st Edition

Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith Caroline Homer
Paperback ISBN: 9780750653275
eBook ISBN: 9780729578639
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st November 2008
Description

The Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery is an adaptation of the popular UK dictionary, of the same name, for Australian and New Zealand student and practicing midwives. This highly illustrated dictionary contains approximately 4,000 midwifery terms and abbreviations. The Australian authors have further developed the dictionary’s women-centred care approach and updated the evidence throughout.

Key Features

  • Updated with Australian and New Zealand midwifery definitions and illustrations

  • Women-centred care approach throughout

  • Includes evidence-based information

  • Highly illustrated

  • Useful appendices provide quick-reference material

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
Paperback ISBN:
9780750653275
eBook ISBN:
9780729578639

About the Author

Joanne Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Rachel Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Caroline Homer

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

