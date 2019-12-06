Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323611077, 9780323611107

Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy

5th Edition

Authors: Margaret Fehrenbach Tracy Popowics
Paperback ISBN: 9780323611077
eBook ISBN: 9780323611107
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2019
Page Count: 352
Description

Get a clear picture of oral biology and the formation and study of dental structures. Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, & Anatomy, 5th Edition is the ideal introduction to one of the most foundational areas in the dental professions – understanding the development, cellular makeup, and physical anatomy of the head and neck regions. Written in a clear, reader-friendly style, this text makes it easy for you to understand both basic science and clinical applications - putting the content into the context of everyday dental practice. New for the fifth edition is evidence-based research on the dental placode, nerve core region, bleeding difficulties, silver diamine fluoride, and primary dentition occlusion. Plus, high-quality color renderings and clinical histographs and photomicrographs throughout the book, truly brings the material to life.

Key Features

  • UPDATED! Test Bank with cognitive leveling and mapping to the dental assisting and dental hygiene test blueprints.
  • UPDATED! User-friendly pronunciation guide of terms ensures you learn the correct way to pronounce dental terminology.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes all the content needed for an introduction to the developmental, histological, and anatomical foundations of oral health.
  •  Hundreds of full-color anatomical illustrations and clinical and microscopic photographs accompany text descriptions of anatomy and biology.
  • Clinical Considerations boxes relate abstract-seeming biological concepts to everyday clinical practice.
  • Key terms open each chapter, accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, and are highlighted within the text, and ag glossary provides a quick and handy review and research tool.
  • Expert authors provide guidance and expertise related to advanced dental content.

Table of Contents

UNIT I: OROFACIAL STRUCTURES
1. Face and Neck Regions
2. Oral Cavity and Pharynx

UNIT II: DENTAL EMBRYOLOGY
3. Prenatal Development
4. Face and Neck Development
5. Orofacial Development
6. Tooth Development and Eruption

UNIT III: DENTAL HISTOLOGY
7. Cells
8. Basic Tissue
9. Oral Mucosa
10. Gingival and Dentogingival Junctional Tissues
11. Head and Neck Structures
12. Enamel
13. Dentin and Pulp
14. Periodontium: Cementum, Alveolar Bone, Periodontal Ligament

UNIT IV: DENTAL ANATOMY
15. Overview of Dentitions
16. Permanent Anterior Teeth
17. Permanent Posterior Teeth
18. Primary Dentition
19. Temporomandibular Joint
20. Occlusion

Bibliography
Glossary
Appendix A: Anatomical Position
Appendix B: Units of Measure
Appendix C: Tooth Measurements
Appendix D: Tooth Development
Index

About the Author

Margaret Fehrenbach

Affiliations and Expertise

Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA

Tracy Popowics

