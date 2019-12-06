Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy
5th Edition
Get a clear picture of oral biology and the formation and study of dental structures. Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, & Anatomy, 5th Edition is the ideal introduction to one of the most foundational areas in the dental professions – understanding the development, cellular makeup, and physical anatomy of the head and neck regions. Written in a clear, reader-friendly style, this text makes it easy for you to understand both basic science and clinical applications - putting the content into the context of everyday dental practice. New for the fifth edition is evidence-based research on the dental placode, nerve core region, bleeding difficulties, silver diamine fluoride, and primary dentition occlusion. Plus, high-quality color renderings and clinical histographs and photomicrographs throughout the book, truly brings the material to life.
- UPDATED! Test Bank with cognitive leveling and mapping to the dental assisting and dental hygiene test blueprints.
- UPDATED! User-friendly pronunciation guide of terms ensures you learn the correct way to pronounce dental terminology.
- Comprehensive coverage includes all the content needed for an introduction to the developmental, histological, and anatomical foundations of oral health.
- Hundreds of full-color anatomical illustrations and clinical and microscopic photographs accompany text descriptions of anatomy and biology.
- Clinical Considerations boxes relate abstract-seeming biological concepts to everyday clinical practice.
- Key terms open each chapter, accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, and are highlighted within the text, and ag glossary provides a quick and handy review and research tool.
- Expert authors provide guidance and expertise related to advanced dental content.
UNIT I: OROFACIAL STRUCTURES
1. Face and Neck Regions
2. Oral Cavity and Pharynx
UNIT II: DENTAL EMBRYOLOGY
3. Prenatal Development
4. Face and Neck Development
5. Orofacial Development
6. Tooth Development and Eruption
UNIT III: DENTAL HISTOLOGY
7. Cells
8. Basic Tissue
9. Oral Mucosa
10. Gingival and Dentogingival Junctional Tissues
11. Head and Neck Structures
12. Enamel
13. Dentin and Pulp
14. Periodontium: Cementum, Alveolar Bone, Periodontal Ligament
UNIT IV: DENTAL ANATOMY
15. Overview of Dentitions
16. Permanent Anterior Teeth
17. Permanent Posterior Teeth
18. Primary Dentition
19. Temporomandibular Joint
20. Occlusion
Margaret Fehrenbach
Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA