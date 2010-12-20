Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy
3rd Edition
Description
Featuring detailed illustrations and full-color photographs, Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy, 3rd Edition, provides a complete look at dental anatomy, combined with dental embryology and histology and a review of dental structures. A clear, reader-friendly writing style helps you understand both basic science and clinical applications, putting the material into the context of everyday dental practice. Going beyond an introduction to anatomy, this book also covers developmental and cellular information in depth. Color photomicrographs make it easy to discern microscopic structures. Expert authors Mary Bath-Balogh and Margaret Fehrenbach provide an essential background in oral biology for dental hygiene and dental assisting students, including excellent preparation for the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE).
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage includes all the content needed for an introduction to the developmental, histological, and anatomical foundations of oral health.
- High-quality anatomical illustrations and full-color clinical and microscopic photographs enhance your understanding.
- An approachable writing style makes it easy to grasp and learn to apply the material.
- A logical organization separates the book into four units for easier understanding: (1) an introduction to dental structures, (2) dental embryology, (3) dental histology, and (4) dental anatomy.
- Summary tables and boxes provide quick, easy-to-read summaries of concepts and procedures and serve as useful review and study tools.
- Clinical Considerations boxes relate abstract-seeming biological concepts to everyday clinical practice.
- Learning outcomes at the beginning of each chapter clearly identify the information you are expected to absorb.
- Key terms open each chapter, accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, and are highlighted within the text
- A glossary provides a quick and handy way to look up terminology.
- A bibliography lists resource citations for further research and study.
- Student resources on the companion Evolve website enhance learning with practice quizzes including rationales and page-number references, case studies, a histology matching game, review/assessment questions, tooth identification exercises, and WebLinks to related sites.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Review of Dental Structures
1. Face and Neck Regions
2. Oral Cavity and Pharynx
Unit II: Dental Embryology
3. Overview of Prenatal Development
4. Development of the Face and Neck
5. Development of Orofacial Structures
6. Tooth Development and Eruption
Unit III: Dental Histology
7. Overview of the Cell
8. Basic Tissues
9. Oral Mucosa
10. Gingival and Dentogingival Junctional Tissues
11. Head and Neck Structures
12. Enamel
13. Dentin and Pulp
14. Periodontium: Cementum, Alveolar Bone, Periodontal Ligament
Unit IV: Dental Anatomy
15. Overview of the Dentitions
16. Permanent Anterior Teeth
17. Permanent Posterior Teeth
18. Primary Dentition
19. Temporomandibular Joint
20. Occlusion
Bibliography
Glossary
Appendix A: Anatomical Position
Appendix B: Units of Measure
Appendix C: Tooth Measurements
Appendix D: Tooth Development
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777334
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437729344
About the Author
Mary Bath-Balogh
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Anatomy and Physiology, Department of Biology, Pierce College Fort Steilacom, Lakewood, WA
Margaret Fehrenbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA