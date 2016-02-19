III-V Semiconductor Materials and Devices, Volume 7
1st Edition
Editors: R.J. Malik
eBook ISBN: 9780444596352
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1989
Table of Contents
- Melt-Growth of III-V Compounds by the Liquid Encapsulation and Horizontal Growth Techniques (J.B. Mullin). 2. Liquid Phase Epitaxial Growth (N. Tabatabaie, V.M. Robbins, G.E. Stillman). 3. Vapor Phase Epitaxy of III-V Semiconductors (R.T. Green, C.M. Wolfe). 4. Metalorganic Chemical Vapor Deposition of III-V Semiconductors (P.D. Dapkus, J.J. Coleman). 5. Molecular Beam Epitaxy (S. Sakaki). 6. Ion Implantation in III-V Semiconductors (J.P. Donnelly). 7. Characterization of III-V Semiconductors (D.C. Reynolds, N.C. Look). 8. III-V Semiconductor Devices (H. Beneking). Subject Index.
Description
The main emphasis of this volume is on III-V semiconductor epitaxial and bulk crystal growth techniques. Chapters are also included on material characterization and ion implantation. In order to put these growth techniques into perspective a thorough review of the physics and technology of III-V devices is presented. This is the first book of its kind to discuss the theory of the various crystal growth techniques in relation to their advantages and limitations for use in III-V semiconductor devices.
...the book brings the study ...to a new plateauwhere one can see things more clearly...
