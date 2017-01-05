III-Nitride Semiconductor Optoelectronics, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: AlGaN UV Optoelectronics
- Chapter One: Materials Challenges of AlGaN-Based UV Optoelectronic Devices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Doping Challenges of AlGaN Alloys
- 3 Substrates for UV Optoelectronics
- 4 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Development of Deep UV LEDs and Current Problems in Material and Device Technology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epitaxial Growth of AlN and AlGaN Alloys
- 3 Optical Properties of AlGaN
- 4 UV LED Device Design and Performance
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Growth of High-Quality AlN on Sapphire and Development of AlGaN-Based Deep-Ultraviolet Light-Emitting Diodes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Research Background of DUV LEDs
- 3 Growth of High-Quality AlN on Sapphire Substrate
- 4 Increase in IQE
- 5 222–351 nm AlGaN and InAlGaN DUV LEDs
- 6 Increase in EIE by MQB
- 7 Future LED Design for High LEE
- 8 Summary
- Chapter Four: III-N Wide Bandgap Deep-Ultraviolet Lasers and Photodetectors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 MOCVD Growth of III-N DUV Materials and Heterostructures
- 3 III-N Device Design and Simulation
- 4 Processing of III-N DUV Emitters and Photodetectors
- 5 Performance of III-N DUV Lasers and Photodetectors
- 6 III-N DUV Photodetectors
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Al(Ga)N Nanowire Deep Ultraviolet Optoelectronics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Growth and Characterization of Al(Ga)N Nanowires
- 3 Al(Ga)N Nanowire LEDs
- 4 Electrically Injected Lasers with Ternary AlGaN Nanowires
- 5 Other Devices and Applications with Al(Ga)N Nanowires
- 6 Conclusion
- Part II: InGaN Nanostructures: Epitaxy, Properties, and Emerging Device Applications
- Chapter Six: Growth and Structural Characterization of Self-Nucleated III-Nitride Nanowires
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nucleation and Polarity
- 3 From Nucleation to Steady-State Growth: The Issue of Nuclei Ripening
- 4 Structural Properties of GaN NWs
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: Selective Area Growth of InGaN/GaN Nanocolumnar Heterostructures by Plasma-Assisted Molecular Beam Epitaxy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SAG of InGaN/GaN NCs on GaN/Sapphire Templates
- 3 SAG of InGaN/GaN Core–Shell Micropillars
- 4 SAG of InGaN/GaN NCs on Silicon
- 5 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: InN Nanowires: Epitaxial Growth, Characterization, and Device Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Growth and Synthesis of InN Nanowires
- 3 Electrical and Optical Properties of n-Type Degenerate InN Nanowires
- 4 Electrical and Optical Properties of Intrinsic InN Nanowires
- 5 p-Type InN Nanowires
- 6 On the Surface Charge Properties of InN
- 7 InN Nanowire Devices and Applications
- 8 Summary
- Chapter Nine: Dynamic Atomic Layer Epitaxy of InN on/in GaN and Its Application for Fabricating Ordered Alloys in Whole III-N System
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Development of Dynamic-ALEp in Highly Mismatched InN/GaN System
- 3 III-N Ordered Alloys Grown by Dynamic-ALEp
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Nitride Semiconductor Nanorod Heterostructures for Full-Color and White-Light Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Advantages of Nanorod/Nanowire Heterostructures
- 3 Polarization Effects
- 4 Nanorod/Nanowire Growth and Polarity Control
- 5 Doping and Surface Properties
- 6 III-Nitride Nanorod Heterojunction Band Alignments
- 7 Disk-in-Rod Nanorod Heterostructures as Full-Color Light Emitters
- 8 Tunable White LEDs Based on Disk-in-Rod Nanorod Heterostructures
- 9 Green and Full-Color Core–Shell Nanorod Plasmonic Lasers
- 10 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eleven: III-Nitride Electrically Pumped Visible and Near-Infrared Nanowire Lasers on (001) Silicon
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) of III-Nitride Nanowires on (001) Silicon
- 3 Fabrication of Nanowire Waveguides and Electrically Pumped Edge-Emitting Visible Lasers on (001) Silicon
- 4 Mode Confinement and Propagation in Nanowire Lasers
- 5 Characteristics of Visible Nanowire Lasers
- 6 Electrically Pumped 1.3 μm Disk-in-Nanowire Lasers on Silicon
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Twelve: Exploring the Next Phase in Gallium Nitride Photonics: Cubic Phase Light Emitters Heterointegrated on Silicon
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Photonics
- 2 Background
- 3 Cubic Gallium Nitride
- 4 Future Prospects of Cubic GaN Materials
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in this Series
Description
III-Nitride Semiconductor Optoelectronics covers the latest breakthrough research and exciting developments in the field of III-nitride compound semiconductors. It includes important topics on the fundamentals of materials growth, characterization, and optoelectronic device applications of III-nitrides. Bulk, quantum well, quantum dot, and nanowire heterostructures are all thoroughly explored.
Key Features
- Contains the latest breakthrough research in III-nitride optoelectronics
- Provides a comprehensive presentation that covers the fundamentals of materials growth and characterization and the design and performance characterization of state-of-the-art optoelectronic devices
- Presents an in-depth discussion on III-nitride bulk, quantum well, quantum dot, and nanowire technologies
Readership
Students and researchers in the field of semiconductors. Researchers and engineers in the field of III-nitrides and optoelectronics. Moreover, the in-depth discussions on the growth and characterization of a broad range of semiconductor nanostructures will benefit students and researchers working on nanomaterials, nanotechnology, and emerging devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 5th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128095843
About the Serial Volume Editors
Zetian Mi Serial Volume Editor
Zetian Mi is a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received the Ph.D. degree in Applied Physics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2006. Prof. Mi’s teaching and research interests are in the areas of III-nitride nanostructures, LEDs, lasers, integrated photonics, solar fuels, and artificial photosynthesis. He has published 10 book chapters, 9 patent and patent applications, more than 180 journal papers, and ~ 250 conference papers / presentations on these topics. He had been a faculty member at McGill University from 2007 to 2016, where he had received several awards, including the Hydro-Québec Nano-Engineering Scholar Award in 2009, the William Dawson Scholar Award in 2011, the Christophe Pierre Award for Research Excellence in 2012, and the Engineering Innovation Award in 2105. He also received the Young Investigator Award from the 27th North American Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Conference in 2010 and the Young Scientist Award from the International Symposium on Compound Semiconductors in 2015. Prof. Mi served as the Associate Editor of IEEE J. Lightwave Technol. as well as the Chair of many international conferences regularly, including the General Chair of IEEE Photonics Society Summer Topicals Meeting, 2016-2017, Program Chair of 30th North American Conference in 2013, and Co-Chair of International Symposium on Semiconductor Light Emitting Devices in 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia