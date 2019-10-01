III-Nitride Electronic Devices, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Electronic properties of III-nitride materials and basics of III-nitride HEMT
Peter Asbeck
2. Epitaxial growth of III-nitride electronic devices
Yu Cao
3. III-nitride microwave power transistors
Jeong-sun Moon
4. III-nitride millimeter wave transistors
Keisuke Shinohara
5. III-nitride lateral transistor power switch
Rongming Chu
6. III-nitride vertical devices
Tohru Oka
7. Physics-Based Modeling
Ujwal Radhakrishna
8. Thermal management in III-nitride HEMT
Avijit Bhunia
9. RF/Microwave applications of III-nitride transistor/wireless power transfer
Hooman Kazemi
10. Power electronics application of III-nitride transistors
Yifeng Wu
11. III-Nitride N-face transistors
Man Hoi Wong
12. III-nitride ultra-wide bandgap electronic devices
Robert Kaplar
13. III-nitride P-channel transistors
Akira Nakajima
14. Epitaxial transition metal nitrides
David Meyer
15. Epitaxial lift-off for III-nitride devices
Patrick Fay
Description
III-Nitride Electronic Devices, Volume 102, emphasizes two major technical areas advanced by this technology: radio frequency (RF) and power electronics applications. The range of topics covered by this book provides a basic understanding of materials, devices, circuits and applications while showing the future directions of this technology. Specific chapters cover Electronic properties of III-nitride materials and basics of III-nitride HEMT, Epitaxial growth of III-nitride electronic devices, III-nitride microwave power transistors, III-nitride millimeter wave transistors, III-nitride lateral transistor power switch, III-nitride vertical devices, Physics-Based Modeling, Thermal management in III-nitride HEMT, RF/Microwave applications of III-nitride transistor/wireless power transfer, and more.
Key Features
- Presents a complete review of III-Nitride electronic devices, from fundamental physics, to applications in two key technical areas – RF and power electronics
- Outlines fundamentals, reviews state-of-the-art circuits and applications, and introduces current and emerging technologies
- Written by a panel of academic and industry experts in each field
Readership
Students and professionals who are interested in and working in the fields of GaN RF and power electronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128175446
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rongming Chu Serial Volume Editor
Rongming Chu is an Associate Professor at the Electrical Engineering Department of the Pennsylvania State University. Rongming Chu did his Ph.D. study at UC-Santa Barbara, working on GaN microwave transistors. After finishing his Ph.D. in 2008, he spent two years at Transphorm Inc., then a start-up company commercializing GaN power switching technology. From 2010 to 2018, he was with HRL Laboratories as a Research Staff Member and later as a Senior Research Staff, working on GaN power device technology development. Rongming has more than 30 issued US patents and over 70 publications in the field of GaN materials, devices and circuits. He is a senior member of IEEE and served on the technical program committees of the IEEE Workshop on Wide Bandgap Power Device and Applications, the IEEE Lester Eastman Conference, and the Asia-Pacific Workshop on Wide Bandgap Semiconductors. He is a recipient of the IEEE Electron Device Society’s George E. Smith Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
HRL Laboratories, LLC, CA, USA
Keisuke Shinohara Serial Volume Editor
Keisuke Shinohara is a principal scientist at Teledyne Scientific and Imaging in the USA. He received his Ph.D. degree in Solid State Physics from Osaka University, Japan in 1998. He has over 25 years of experience on material and transistor development based on III-V compound semiconductors such as InP-HEMTs, InP-HBTs, and GaN-HEMTs. His current research interests are the design, fabrication and characterization of novel III-N-based devices for RF and power electronics applications. He is currently a principal investigator of DARPA DREaM program, leading next generation high power-density, efficient, and linear GaN transistor development. Prior to joining Teledyne, he was with HRL Laboratories, and served as a principal investigator of DARPA NEXT and MPC programs. He has authored or coauthored more than 120 peer reviewed journals and international conference papers including 30 invited presentations, and 2 book chapters. He holds 21 patents in this technical field. He is a senior member of IEEE Electron Device Society and served on the technical committee of several international conferences including International Electron Device Meeting (IEDM), Device Research Conference (DRC), Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S), International Conference on Indium Phosphide and Related Materials (IPRM), and (Lester Eastman Conference (LEC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Teledyne Scientific and Imaging, LLC, CA, USA