IGY Calendar Record: Ozone Instruction Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212920, 9781483226354

IGY Calendar Record: Ozone Instruction Manual

1st Edition

Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 16

Editors: A. H. Shapley J. V. Lincoln G. M. B. Dobson
eBook ISBN: 9781483226354
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 198
Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 26: IGY Calendar Record: Ozone Instruction Manual presents various indices and highlights of the solar, geophysical and associated events which took place during the IGY, a period of intensified observation of the earth and its environment. This book is organized into two main parts encompassing six chapters. The first part describes the features of the charts and tables in this Calendar Record of the IGY. The Supplementary Tables are additional indices of world-wide auroral observations which could not conveniently be adapted to the Calendar Record itself. They also summarize for historical purposes the end product of the IGY World Days Program, namely the Calendar of Regular World Days and Intervals decided on before the IGY began and the declarations of Solar Alerts and Special World Intervals. The second part considers the determination of some constants used in the calculation of the amount of ozone from spectrophotometer measurements and an analysis of the accuracy of the results.
This book is of value to geophysicists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Part 1. IGY Calendar Record

Preface

I Introduction

II Description of Chart Page

III Arrangement of Highlights for each Day

IV Detailed List of Solar Flares

V Description of Supplementary Tables

VI Analysis Intervals

Calendar Record, Chart Pages and Highlights

Supplementary Tables

1 IGY Calendar

2 IGY Solar Alerts

3 IGY Special World Intervals

4 Additional Auroral Indices

5 Blackout Indices

6 E-Layer Indices

7 F2 Disturbance Indices

8 Polar Cap Absorption Events

Appendix

Part II. Determination of Constants Used in the Calculation of the Amount of Ozone from Spectrophotometer Measurements and an Analysis of the Accuracy of the Results

1. Introduction

1.1 Object of this Report

1.2 The 1957 Series of Observations at Oxford

1.3 Procedure

1.4 Accuracy of the Measurements

2. Measurements Using Direct Sunlight

2.1 Molecular Scattering Coefficients of Air

2.2 Calculation of the Pathlength of Sunlight through the Ozone Region

2.3 Extra-terrestrial Constant

2.4 Absorption Coefficients of Ozone

2.5 Accuracy of Direct Sun Observations of Ozone

2.6 Atmospheric Haze

3. Observations on the Zenith Blue Sky

3.1 Construction of the Charts for the Zenith Blue Sky

3.2 Observations on the Zenith Blue Sky with the AD Wavelengths

3.3 Observations on the Zenith Blue Sky using the C and C Wavelengths

4. Observations on the Cloudy Zenith Sky

4.1 Measurements using the Light from the Cloudy Zenith Sky and the A and D Wavelengths

4.2 Measurements using the Light from the Cloudy Zenith Sky with the C and C Wavelengths

4.3 The Cumulus Effect

4.4 Comparison of Cloudy Zenith Measurements with AD and CC Wavelengths




Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226354

About the Editor

A. H. Shapley

J. V. Lincoln

G. M. B. Dobson

