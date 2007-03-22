If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?: Embedded Debugging Methods Revealed - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750682183, 9780080941752

If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?: Embedded Debugging Methods Revealed

1st Edition

Technical Mysteries for Engineers

Authors: Lisa Simone
eBook ISBN: 9780080941752
Paperback ISBN: 9780750682183
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd March 2007
Page Count: 304
Description

If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?: Embedded Debugging Methods Revealed manages the unthinkable- it conveys crucial technical information to engineers without boring them to tears! In this unique reference, expert embedded designer Lisa Simone provides the solutions to typical embedded software debugging problems from a fresh new perspective. She introduces a team of engineers who readers will recognize from their own workplaces, and then confronts them with real-world debugging scenarios of progressive complexity, drawing the reader into the “mysteries” with their new fictional colleagues, and guiding them step-by-step toward successful solutions.

Key Features

  • Unique format casts the reader as "technical detective" by presenting a new mystery in every chapter
  • Not another dry technical book! Conversational tone and intriguing quandaries draw the reader into the action, while teaching crucial debugging skills
  • The final chapter, a summary of the smart debugging techniques introduced throughout the book, is a quick reference to help solve future problems

Readership

Embedded Design, Software, and System Engineers and Managers. Undergrad and post-graduate electrical and computer engineering students

Table of Contents

1: The Case of the Irate Customer: Debugging Other People's Code, Fast
2: The Newest Employee: Learning the Embedded Ropes Through Code Inheritance
3: It Compiles with No Errors; It Must Work! Integrating Changes in a Larger System
4: The Case of Thermal Runaway: Rare Transient Bugs are Still Bugs 
5: The Case of the Creeping Slider Carriage and the Case of the Hesitating Clock: Alternate Methods of Understanding System Performance
6: If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?
7: The Case of the Rapid Heartbeat: Meeting the Spirit of the Requirement
8: What Kind of Error Message is "lume Fault"? When all of the Symptoms Seem Impossible
9: When It's Not Hardware, It's Software. And Vice Versa. Blurring the Interface.
10: Li Mei’s List of Debugging Secrets

About the Author

Lisa Simone

Affiliations and Expertise

Embedded Systems Architect and Research Professor of Biomedical Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ.

Reviews

"Great title and a good read too, especially if you like stories from the trenches. Simone does more than just revive old ghosts. She brings out the debugging techniques in context." --William Wong, Electronic Design

