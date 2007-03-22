If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?: Embedded Debugging Methods Revealed
1st Edition
Technical Mysteries for Engineers
Description
If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?: Embedded Debugging Methods Revealed manages the unthinkable- it conveys crucial technical information to engineers without boring them to tears! In this unique reference, expert embedded designer Lisa Simone provides the solutions to typical embedded software debugging problems from a fresh new perspective. She introduces a team of engineers who readers will recognize from their own workplaces, and then confronts them with real-world debugging scenarios of progressive complexity, drawing the reader into the “mysteries” with their new fictional colleagues, and guiding them step-by-step toward successful solutions.
Key Features
- Unique format casts the reader as "technical detective" by presenting a new mystery in every chapter
- Not another dry technical book! Conversational tone and intriguing quandaries draw the reader into the action, while teaching crucial debugging skills
- The final chapter, a summary of the smart debugging techniques introduced throughout the book, is a quick reference to help solve future problems
Readership
Embedded Design, Software, and System Engineers and Managers. Undergrad and post-graduate electrical and computer engineering students
Table of Contents
1: The Case of the Irate Customer: Debugging Other People's Code, Fast
2: The Newest Employee: Learning the Embedded Ropes Through Code Inheritance
3: It Compiles with No Errors; It Must Work! Integrating Changes in a Larger System
4: The Case of Thermal Runaway: Rare Transient Bugs are Still Bugs
5: The Case of the Creeping Slider Carriage and the Case of the Hesitating Clock: Alternate Methods of Understanding System Performance
6: If I Only Changed the Software, Why is the Phone on Fire?
7: The Case of the Rapid Heartbeat: Meeting the Spirit of the Requirement
8: What Kind of Error Message is "lume Fault"? When all of the Symptoms Seem Impossible
9: When It's Not Hardware, It's Software. And Vice Versa. Blurring the Interface.
10: Li Mei’s List of Debugging Secrets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2007
- Published:
- 22nd March 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080941752
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750682183
About the Author
Lisa Simone
Affiliations and Expertise
Embedded Systems Architect and Research Professor of Biomedical Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ.
Reviews
"Great title and a good read too, especially if you like stories from the trenches. Simone does more than just revive old ghosts. She brings out the debugging techniques in context." --William Wong, Electronic Design