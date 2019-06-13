IEC 61850-Based Smart Substations
1st Edition
Principles, Testing, Operation and Maintenance
Description
IEC 61850-Based Smart Substations: Principles, Testing, Operation and Maintenance systematically presents principles, testing approaches, and the operation and maintenance technologies of such substations from the perspective of real-world application. The book consists of chapters that cover a review of IEC 61850 based smart substations, substation configuration technology, principles and testing technologies for the smart substation, process bus, substation level, time setting and synchronization, and cybersecurity. It gives detailed information on testing processes and approaches, operation and maintenance technologies, and insights gained through practical experience.
As IEC 61850 based smart substations have played a significant role in smart grids, realizing information sharing and device interoperation, this book provides a timely resource on the topics at hand.
Key Features
- Contributes to the overall understanding of standard IEC 61850, analyzing principles and features
- Introduces best practices derived from hundreds of smart substation engineering applications
- Summarizes current research and insights gained from practical experience in the testing, operation and maintenance of smart substation projects in China
- Gives systematic and detailed information on testing technology
- Introduces novel technologies for next-generation substations
Readership
Electrical engineers, academic and industrial researchers in electrical engineering, postgraduate researchers in electrical engineering, senior engineers specializing in electric power research, engineers specializing in smart and cyber-physical systems in relation to power generation and storage
Table of Contents
1. Review of Smart Substation
2. IEC 61850 Protocol Suites and Configuration Technology
3. Principles and Testing Technology of Electronic Transformers
4. Principle and Testing Technology of Smart Substation Process Bus
5. Principle and Testing Technology of Substation Level
6. Time Setting and Synchronization Principle and Testing Technology in Smart Substation
7. Cybersecurity Testing Technology in Smart Substation
8. Intelligent Status Monitoring Systems in Substations
9. Characteristics of New Generation Smart Substation
10. Operation and Maintenance Technology of Smart Substation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151594
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151587
About the Editor
Yubo Yuan
Yubo Yuan is a professoriate senior engineer at the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute in China. With over a decade of experience in substation secondary systems, Yubo Yuan has project managed numerous examples of smart substation construction and testing. He has written a number of technical publications including journal and conference papers, technical reports, and books. His research interests include smart substation and relay protection. Yuan Yubo received an M. S. degree in electrical engineering from Hohai University, Nanjing, in 2000, and a doctorate in power system automation from Southeast University, Nanjing, in 2004. He is the convenor of the Cigré B5/D2.67 joint working group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professoriate Senior Engineer, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute, Nanjing, China
Yi Yang
Yi Yang is a senior engineer at the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute. He has participated in factory acceptance testing, on-site testing for practical smart substations, and related research He has published over 40 journal/conference papers and 4 book chapters. His current research focuses on IEC 61850-based smart substations, relay protection, smart grid cybersecurity, and FACTS. He also serves as Chair of the IEEE PES UPFC working group and is a member of the Cigré D2.02 advisory group..
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute, Nanjing, China