Idiotypy in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Idiotypy in Biology and Medicine aims to serve the increasing interest and involvement in the practical aspects of idiotypy in biological systems. The concept of idiotypy has received wide recognition and interest far beyond the area of immunology. Experiments and interpretation of findings, reported here, clearly support the general nature of the idiotype concept in manipulating biological systems to correct pathological conditions or to improve the immune adaptation to environmental factors. The book is organized into three sections. Section 1 discusses original concepts of idiotypic manipulations. It reviews old and recent data important for the concept of an idiotype network and reports on attempts to deal with the T-cell receptor paradox; explains the immune system in terms of a circular idiotype network that can be demonstrated by sequential immunization; and emphasizes the need for restrictions in network interactions. Section 2 addresses the role and activity of idiotypic and antiidiotypic antibodies in the regulation of the immune system. Section 3 takes the issue of idiotype-antiidiotype out of the realm of the immune system and discusses it as a new principle to analyze and manipulate biological systems in general.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Section I: Idiotype Concepts
1. The Immune Network Revisited
I. Introduction
II. The B-Cell Idiotype Network
III. T-Cell Idiotypes
IV. The Immune Network as an Evolutionary Factor
V. Idiotypes on Non-Ig Molecules
VI. The Need for a Network
References
2. Idiotypy and Internal Images
I. Introduction
II. A Recurrent Idiotype (6, 26)
III. Classical Idiotypes
IV. Internal Images
References
3. Regulatory Idiotypes
I. Introduction
II. Immunochemical Properties of Syngeneic Ab1, Ab2, Ab3, and Ab4
III. Functional Properties of Syngeneic Ab1, Ab2, Ab3, and Ab4 Antibodies
IV. Regulatory Idiotype Network
References
4. The Uniqueness and Boundaries of the Idiotypic Self
I. A Change of Paradigm in the Immunological Theory
II. Are We Concerned with the Most Complex System in Biology?
III. An Organism-Centered Perspective of the Immune System
IV. The Immune System is More than an Antiinfectious Machine
V. Conclusions
References
Section II: Idiotypes in the Immune System
5. Structural Properties and Genetic Control of an Idiotype Associated with Antibodies to the p-Azophenylarsonate Hapten
I. Introduction
II. Linkage of CRIA Expression to Genes Controlling CH Regions and Kappa Chains
III. Preparation of Monoclonal Antibodies with Anti-Ar Activity
IV. A Minor Intrastrain Cross-Reactive Idiotype (CRIm) in A/J Anti-Ar Antibodies
V. Relationship of the Idiotypes of Anti-Ar Antibodies A/J and BALB/c Mice
VI. Strain Distribution of CRI and Concentration of CRI in Individual BALB/c Mice
VII. Hapten-Binding Specificities of CRIA+ Anti-Ar Antibodies
VIII. An Unrelated Major Idiotype Associated with Antibodies to the Phenylarsonate Hapten in A/J Mice
IX. Serological Properties of Monoclonal CRIA+ HP
X. Amino Acid Sequencing of CRIA+ Antibodies from Serum and Hybridomas
XI. Investigations of Genes Controlling the Synthesis of H Chains of CRIA+ Molecules
XII. Random Somatic Mutation versus Programmed Expression of Idiotypes
References
6. Idiotype-Specific T Helper Cells
I. The Role of T Cells in Idiotype Networks
II. Induction of Idiotype-Specific T Helper Cells
III. Cells Involved in the Induction Circuit of Idiotype-Specific T Helper Cells
IV. Specificity of Idiotype-Recognizing T Helper Cells
V. Conclusions
References
7. Manipulating an Idiotypic System with Asymmetric Circuitry: Antiidiotypic Antibodies versus Idiotype-Recognizing T Cells
I. The B-Cell Predominant Idiotype and the T Helper Cell Idiotypes: Occupants of Separate Universes
II. Driving B-Cell Maturation with T Cells and Other Agents
III. Modulation of IdXL-Bearing B Cells in Responder Strain Mice
IV. Effect of Anti-IdXL on Ts in Nonresponder H-2b Mice
V. Conclusions: the Relative Roles of Antiidiotype Antibodies and Idiotype-Recognizing T Cells
VI. Summary
References
8. Biochemical, Functional, and Genetic Aspects of T-Cell Idiotypes
I. Introduction
II. The Concept of Antigen-Antibody Interactions and the Use of Anti-Id Antibodies
III. Model System for the Study of T-Cell Idiotypes
IV. Idiotypes on Normal and In Vivo/In Vitro Immunized T Cells
V. Interaction of Anti-Id Antibodies and T Cells
VI. Induction of Specific T Cells by Anti-Id Antibodies
VII. Detection of Idiotypes on T-Cell Products Isolated by Antigen-Specific Immunoadsorbents
VIII. Studies on the Genes Responsible for the Synthesis of T-Cell Idiotypes
IX. Function of T-Cell Idiotypes
X. Biochemical Analysis of 5936-Id Bearing T-Cell Proteins
XI. Molecular Biology of T-Cell Receptor Genes
XII. Conclusions
References
9. Ontogeny of the HA-Responsive B-Cell Repertoire: Interaction of Heritable and Inducible Mechanisms in the Establishment of Phenotype
I. Introduction
II. Early Studies of Antibody Repertoire Ontogeny
III. Genetics of Antibody Repertoire Formation
IV. Dynamics of the Emerging Primary B-Cell Pool
V. Longevity and the Basis of Ligand-Induced Effects
VI. The "Moving Window" Model of Primary Repertoire Expression
References
10. Ontogeny of Antilevan and Inulin Antibody Responses
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of the Antibacterial Levan Immune Response
III. Ontogeny of the ß2-6 Fructosan Response
IV. Ontogeny of the ß2-1 Fructose Response
V. Conclusions
References
11. Selective Alteration of the Humoral Response to α1-3 Dextran and Phosphorylcholine by Early Administration of Monoclonal Antiidiotype Antibody
I. Introduction
II. Description of Methodology
III. Id-Specific B-Cell Unresponsiveness after MAID Exposure
IV. Mechanism of MAID-Induced, Id-Specific B-Cell Unresponsiveness
V. Summary
References
12. Isogeneic Antiidiotype Repertoire and Modulation of Idiotype Expression in the Antidextran System
I. Introduction
II. The Isogeneic Antiidiotypic Repertoire
III. Idiotype Expression Manipulated by Passive Antiidiotype
IV. Igh-Dependent Congeneic Rejection of the Antidextran Response
V. Conclusion
References
13. Idiotypic Manipulation of the Rabbit Immune Response against Micrococcus luteus
I. Introduction
II. Antigenic and Idiotypic Properties of Antibodies Induced by Micrococcus luteus
III. Manipulations of the Immune Response with Antiidiotypic Reagents
IV. Immunochemical Studies on Cross-Reactive Idiotypes
V. Conclusions
References
14. Idiotypes of Anti-MHC Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Production, Purification, and Specificity of (Anti-MHC) Antiidiotypes
III. Prevalence of MHC Idiotypes in Conventional Alloantisera
IV. In Vivo Effects of Antiidiotypes
V. Modification of the Expressed Anti-MHC Repertoire by In Vivo Treatment with Anti-Id
VI. Conclusions and Future Approaches
References
Section III: Idiotypes in Other Biological Systems
15. Production of Monoclonal Antibodies to Integral Membrane Transport and Receptor Proteins and Their Use in Structural Elucidation
I. Introduction
II. Production of Monoclonal Antibodies to Membranes
III. Antibody Assays for Functional Proteins (Receptors and Transport)
IV. Indirect Immunoprecipitation Assays
V. Immunoaffinity Chromatography of ß-Adrenergic Receptors Using Monoclonal Antibodies
VI. Elucidation of Receptor Structure and Function
VII. Antiidiotypic Antibodies and Receptors
VIII. Conclusions
References
16. Studies on Idiotypes Shared by Neuronal and Lymphoid Cells
I. Introduction
II. Role of the Reovirus Sigma 1 Protein
III. Identification of the Id3 Determinant
IV. Expression of HA-Specific Idiotype on Tc Cells
V. Summary
References
17. Idiotypy in Autoimmune Central Nervous System Demyelinating Disease: Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis and Multiple Sclerosis
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Studies
III. Discussion
IV. Relevance of These Studies to Human CNS Demyelinating Disease
References
18. Idiotypes in Myasthenia Gravis
I. Introduction
II. Autoantibodies against the Acetylcholine Receptor (AChR)
III. Experimental MG: Production of Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) and T-Cell Lines Specific for AChR
IV. Idiotypic Analysis in MG
V. Summary
References
19. Antiidiotypic Antibodies as Immunological Internal Images of Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Similarities in Binding Properties of Receptors and Antibodies
III. Interaction of Antiidiotypic Antibodies with Receptors
IV. Antiidiotypic Antireceptor Antibodies and Autoimmune Diseases
V. The Nature of the Interaction between the Antiidiotypic Antibody and the Receptor
VI. Potential Applications of Antiidiotypic Antibodies in Basic Research
VII. Medical Applications of Antiidiotypic Antibodies
VIII. Prospects
References
20. Immunization to Insulin Generates Antiidiotypes That Behave as Antibodies to the Insulin Hormone Receptor and Cause Diabetes Mellitus
I. Hormone Receptor Antibody: the Immune System Image of a Hormone
II. The Insulin Molecule: Structure-Function Relationships
III. Four Questions
IV. Experimental Approach
V. Insulin Receptor Antibodies Generated as Specific Antiidiotypes
VI. Selectivity of the Immunological Network
VII. Effect of Antiidiotypic (Receptor) Antibodies on Glucose Homeostasis
VIII. Down-Regulation and Desensitization of Insulin Receptors
IX. Receptor Antibodies in Human Patients
X. Summary: Four Answers
References
21. Induction of Protective Immunity Using Antiidiotypic Antibodies: Immunization against Experimental African Trypanosomiasis
I. Introduction
II. Immunization with Anti-Id Antibodies
III. Idiotype Expression in Anti-Id-Treated Mice
IV. Genetic Control of Idiotype Induction
V. Specificity of Induced Idiotypes
VI. Summary
References
22. The Idiotype Network: Theoretical and Practical Implications for Autoimmune Disease
I. Introduction
II. Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
III. Cryoglobulins
IV. Rheumatoid Factor
V. Antitetanus Toxoid Antibodies
VI. Leukemia and Lymphoma
VII. Conclusions
References
23. Human Antiidiotypic Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Auto-Antiidiotypic Antibodies
III. Antiidiotypic Antibodies against Stimulated T Cells
IV. Antiidiotypic Antibodies against Maternal Antibodies
V. Summary
References
Index
