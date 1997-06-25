Identifying Marine Phytoplankton
1st Edition
Description
Identifying Marine Phytoplankton is an accurate and authoritative guide to the identification of marine diatoms and dinoflagellates, meant to be used with tools as simple as a light microscope. The book compiles the latest taxonomic names, an extensive bibliography (referencing historical as well as up-to-date literature), synthesis and criteria in one indispensable source. Techniques for preparing samples and containing are included as well as hundreds of detailed, helpful information. Identifying Marine Phytoplankton is a combined paperback edition made available by popular demand of two influential books published earlier--Marine Phytoplankton and Identifying Marine Diatoms and Dinoflagellates.
Key Features
- Contains hundreds of illustrations showing critical characteristics necessary for proper identification, plus keys and other guides
- Provides up-to-date taxonomic revisions
- Includes species from around the world
- Updates synthesis of modern and historical literature presented by active researchers in the field
- Compiles literature from around the world into one handy source
Readership
Advanced graduate students, faculty and researchers in marine science, marine ecology, and oceanography, micropaleontology and related disciplines involved with the identification of marine phytoplankton. This group includesnon-specialists in government agencies assessing the health of marine ecosystems. Fisheries scientists, aquaculturists, and oil companies.
Table of Contents
G.R. Hasle and C.R. Tomas, Introduction and Historical Background.
G.R. Hasle and E.E. Syvertson, Marine Diatoms.
K.A. Steidinger and K. Tangen, Dinoflagellates.
C.R. Tomas, Introduction.
J. Throndsen, The Planktonic Marine Flagellates.
B.R. Heimdal, Modern Coccolithophorids. Glossary. General Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 858
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 25th June 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534428
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126930184
About the Editor
Carmelo Tomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Marine Research Institute, St. Petersburg, U.S.A.
Reviews
"An essential reference book for anyone interested in phytoplankton." --Joerg-Henner Lotze in NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST (2001)
"The methodology for cultivation and microscopy specific to each group will be useful for all readers. ...this book is highly recommended for faculty, professionals, and all upper-division undergraduate and graduate students." --CHOICE
"The editing of the volume is generally excellent... Identifying Marine Phytoplankton is absolutely necessary for anyone who works with phyto- or zooplankton." --AMERICAN GEOPHYSICAL UNION
"This weighty tome is a paperback version of the combined hardbacks Marine Phytoplankton: A Guide to Naked Flagellates and Coccolithophorids (1993) and Identifying Marine Diatoms and Dinoflagellates (1996). There are four main contributions, all from recognized scientists whose work has spanned several decades. With this line-up the book promises much and doesn't disappoint. Each chapter contains its own index in addition to the one at the back of the book, and the reference lists are extensive. Most plates contain high-quality drawings. The cost of this book is very reasonable indeed considering its length and that each chapter is written by one or two of the leaders in their respective fields. The book is aimed at both experts and beginners alike, and I for one discovered a lot of interesting snippets hidden away in the text of each chapter. Quaternary specialists should have a copy of this on their shelves." --Richard W. Jordan in BMS NEWSLETTER OF MICROPALAEONTOLOGY
"Each [chapter] must rank as a major monograph ... this volume will become indispensable for anyone involved in identification of phytoplankton. All contributors must be congratulated..." --ZOOLOGICAL JOURNAL OF THE LINNEAN SOCIETY
"Now, at last, we have a book, focused on phytoplankton, in which known species are listed and a substantial number of the important species are described ... [this] nicely produced book packs a lot of information into its 263 pages and will make a welcome addition to the library of anyone working on microbial food webs as well as phytoplankton taxonomy." --LIMNOLOGY AND OCEANOGRAPHY (1994)