Identifying and Addressing the Social Issues Experienced by Individuals with IDD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118221, 9780128118238

Identifying and Addressing the Social Issues Experienced by Individuals with IDD, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Hodapp Deborah Fidler
Serial Volume Editors: Marisa H. Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780128118238
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128118221
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2017
Page Count: 254
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
210.00
178.50
225.41
191.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
128.00
108.80
210.00
178.50
293.59
249.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Using large-scale databases to examine abuse and vulnerability in populations with ASD and other developmental disabilities.

2. Peer relationships among children with ASD: Social acceptance, friendships and peer networks

3. Negative peer experiences in adolescents with ASD in the general education setting

4. Pathways to Inclusion and Belonging: Peer-Mediated Interventions for Students with Severe Disabilities

5. Social Vulnerability in Williams Syndrome

6. Achieving Justice in the Criminal Justice System as Victims or Defendants: Challenges Faced by People with Intellectual Disability

7. Sexuality and ID

Description

Identifying and Addressing the Social Issues Experienced by Individuals with IDD, Volume 52 provides an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems and syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Updates to this new volume include chapters on Using large-scale databases to examine abuse and vulnerability in populations with ASD and other developmental disabilities, Peer relationships among children with ASD: Social acceptance, friendships and peer networks, Negative peer experiences in adolescents with ASD in the general education setting, Pathways to Inclusion and Belonging: Peer-Mediated Interventions for Students with Severe Disabilities, and Social Vulnerability in Williams Syndrome.

Contributors to this series come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Key Features

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
  • Contains a vast range of perspectives, with many topics covered
  • Presents an excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology as well as neuropsychology

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128118238
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128118221

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert Hodapp Serial Editor

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Deborah Fidler

Deborah Fidler Serial Editor

Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marisa H. Fisher Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.