Identifying and Addressing the Social Issues Experienced by Individuals with IDD, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Using large-scale databases to examine abuse and vulnerability in populations with ASD and other developmental disabilities.
2. Peer relationships among children with ASD: Social acceptance, friendships and peer networks
3. Negative peer experiences in adolescents with ASD in the general education setting
4. Pathways to Inclusion and Belonging: Peer-Mediated Interventions for Students with Severe Disabilities
5. Social Vulnerability in Williams Syndrome
6. Achieving Justice in the Criminal Justice System as Victims or Defendants: Challenges Faced by People with Intellectual Disability
7. Sexuality and ID
Description
Identifying and Addressing the Social Issues Experienced by Individuals with IDD, Volume 52 provides an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems and syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Updates to this new volume include chapters on Using large-scale databases to examine abuse and vulnerability in populations with ASD and other developmental disabilities, Peer relationships among children with ASD: Social acceptance, friendships and peer networks, Negative peer experiences in adolescents with ASD in the general education setting, Pathways to Inclusion and Belonging: Peer-Mediated Interventions for Students with Severe Disabilities, and Social Vulnerability in Williams Syndrome.
Contributors to this series come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
- Contains a vast range of perspectives, with many topics covered
- Presents an excellent resource for academic researchers
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology as well as neuropsychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 25th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118221
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118238
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Marisa H. Fisher Serial Volume Editor
About the Serial Editors
Robert Hodapp Serial Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Deborah Fidler Serial Editor
Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA