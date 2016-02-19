Identification of Essential Oils by Ion trap Mass Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120442300, 9780323137942

Identification of Essential Oils by Ion trap Mass Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323137942
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1989
Page Count: 302
Description

This handbook presents the ion trap mass spectra of the most common terpenes (hydrocarbons found in oils, resins, and balsams) found in nature, including relative retention/elution times, an extensive synonymy of common and IUPAC names, CAS registry numbers, molecular formulas, and structures.

Key Features

  • Includes 502 spectra of essential oils from predominantly plant sources
  • Presents an overview of the ion trap system

Readership

Researchers in chemical ecology, systematic and economic botany, range science and forestry, and flavor and fragrance chemists

Table of Contents

Ion Trap Mass Spectroscopy: Introduction. Ion Trap Mass Spectroscopy. Operating Conditions used for Spectra Acquisition. References. Explanations of Formats Used in Appendices. Appendices: Alphabetical Listing of Compounds with Their Retention Time on DB-5: Compounds Sorted in Order of Elution Times on DB-5. Ion Trap Mass Spectra of Compounds. Cross Index of Common Names. Index to Compounds by CAS Numbers.

About the Author

Robert Adams

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor University

Reviews

"Robert P. Adam's book is a veritable mine of source information for researchers and students....A work that really fills a gap in the mass spectrometry of essential oils. It will be considered by beginners and experienced scientists alike as manna from heaven." --FLAVOUR AND FRAGRANCE JOURNAL

