Identification of Defects in Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521657, 9780080864495

Identification of Defects in Semiconductors, Volume 51B

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Stavola
eBook ISBN: 9780080864495
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1998
Page Count: 434
Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface. G. Davies, Optical Measurements of Point Defects. P.M. Mooney, Defect Identification Using Capacitance Spectroscopy. M. Stavola, Vibrational Spectroscopy of Light Element Impurities in Semiconductors. P. Schwander, W.D. Rau, C. Kisielowski, M. Gribelyuk, and A. Ourmazd, Defect Processes in Semiconductors Studied at the Atomic Level by Transmission Electron Microscopy. N.D. Jager and E.R. Weber, Scanning Tunneling Microscopy of Defects in Semiconductors. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Series.

Description

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF THE SERIES Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The "Willardson and Beer" Series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise indeed that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded. Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF THE VOLUME This volume has contributions on Advanced Characterization Techniques with a focus on defect identification. The combination of beam techniques with electrical and optical characterization has not been discussed elsewhere.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students and practitioners in materials science (electronic materials field), and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices).

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864495

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Stavola Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

