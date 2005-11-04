Identification and Quantification of Drugs, Metabolites and Metabolizing Enzymes by LC-MS
1st Edition
Description
As new techniques of transferring from liquid to gas phase and measuring masses of drug molecules and metabolites become more prevalent, so do the technical challenges of putting these techniques into proper use, as well as the task of consolidating emerging applications. Identification and Quantification of Drugs, Metabolites and Metabolizing Enzymes by LC-MS, Volume 6 fills the gap in the lack of presently available literature by providing a critical review in the current use of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) in drug discovery and development. With chapters written by experts with a wide range of practical experience from the pharmaceutical industry, emphasis is placed on techniques and applications. The book also includes chapters on how to utilize LC-MS instrumentation for current drug metabolism problems. This book is intended for those beginning to use LC-MS for drug metabolism studies as well as for those considered advanced practitioners.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to the practical applications of modern liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) in a wide range of drug metabolism studies·
- Provides a comprehensive description of different forms of metabolites, with detailed discussion on the wide range of methodologies used to identify them
- Highlights problems associated with drug quantification and offers practical solutions
Readership
Students, drug metabolism scientists and toxicologists in academia and the pharmaceutical industry
Table of Contents
Introduction: LC-MS and Drug Metabolism: A Journey Back in Time, Present Trends and Future Direction (K.B. Alton).
Strategies for Increasing Throughput for PK Samples in a Drug Discovery Environment (W.A. Korfmacher).
Commonly Encountered Analytical Problems and their Solutions in Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) Methods Uded in Drug Development (Tapan K. Majumdar).
Pitfalls in Quantitative LC-MS/MS: Metabolites Contributing to Measured Drug Concentrations (Mohammed Jemal).
In vitro DMPK Sreening in Drug Discovery, Role of LC-MS/MS (Inhou Chu, Amin A. Nomeir).
Metabolite Identification by LC-MS: Applications in Drug Discovery and Development (C.E.C.A. Hop, Chandra Prakash).
Screening for the Assessment of Electrophilic Metabolite Formation Early in Drug Discovery Using HPLC-MS (D.E. Grotz et al.).
Liquid chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry-Based Metabolite Identification Strategies in Pharmaceutical Research (M. Reza Anari et al.).
Quantification and Structural Elucidation of Low Quantities of Radiolabeled Metabolites Using Microplate Scintillation Counting (MSC) Techniques in Conjunction with LC-MS (Mingshe Zhu et al.).
Oxidative Metabolites of Drugs and Xenobiotics: LC-MS Methods to Identify and Characterize in Biological Matrices (Ragulan Ramanathan et al.).
Detection and Charactrization of Highly Polar Metabolites by LC-MS: Proper Selection of LC Column and Use of Stable Isotope Labeled Drug to Study Metabolism of Rabavirin in Rats (S.K. Chowdhury et al.).
Cytochrome P450 (CYP) and UDP-Glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) Enzymes: Role in Drug Metabolism, Polymorphism, and Identification of their Involvement in Drug Metabolism (A. Ghosal et al.).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 4th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517104
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456065
About the Editor
Swapan Chowdhury
Swapan Chowdhury, Director of DMPK, Takeda Pharmaceutical International Co., Cambridge, MA, USA Dr. Chowdhury is currently a Director of DMPK at Takeda Pharmaceutical International Co. in Cambridge, MA, responsible for evaluating metabolism, toxicity, and potential for drug-drug interaction due to modulation of activities of metabolizing enzymes and transporters by compounds in discovery and development. Dr. Chowdhury obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Alberta in 1987. After spending a year and a half as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, Dr. Chowdhury joined Rockefeller University as a Research Associate in the laboratory of Professor Brian Chait. At Rockefeller University, Dr. Chowdhury was involved in the early stage of the development of atmospheric pressure ionization (API) mass spectrometry. This early research on API led to the introduction of a novel API system for LC/MS. After leaving Rockefeller University, he worked on the applications of liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry techniques at several non-academic organizations, including at Schering-Plough Research Institute (SPRI), where he worked for fifteen years in the Department of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics. The focus of his research at SPRI was to investigate the biotransformation of drugs in support of drug discovery and development. He was involved with the development and registration of a number of pharmaceuticals including Temodar, Clarinex, Zetia, Noxafil, Nasonex/Asmanex, and Victrelis. Dr. Chowdhury is an author of nearly 100 original publications covering a broad area of drug metabolism and drug-drug interaction and analytical technologies to evaluate them.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of DMPK, Takeda Pharmaceutical International Co., Cambridge, MA, USA