Identification and Quantification of Drugs, Metabolites and Metabolizing Enzymes by LC-MS

Introduction: LC-MS and Drug Metabolism: A Journey Back in Time, Present Trends and Future Direction (K.B. Alton).



Strategies for Increasing Throughput for PK Samples in a Drug Discovery Environment (W.A. Korfmacher).



Commonly Encountered Analytical Problems and their Solutions in Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) Methods Uded in Drug Development (Tapan K. Majumdar).



Pitfalls in Quantitative LC-MS/MS: Metabolites Contributing to Measured Drug Concentrations (Mohammed Jemal).



In vitro DMPK Sreening in Drug Discovery, Role of LC-MS/MS (Inhou Chu, Amin A. Nomeir).



Metabolite Identification by LC-MS: Applications in Drug Discovery and Development (C.E.C.A. Hop, Chandra Prakash).



Screening for the Assessment of Electrophilic Metabolite Formation Early in Drug Discovery Using HPLC-MS (D.E. Grotz et al.).



Liquid chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry-Based Metabolite Identification Strategies in Pharmaceutical Research (M. Reza Anari et al.).



Quantification and Structural Elucidation of Low Quantities of Radiolabeled Metabolites Using Microplate Scintillation Counting (MSC) Techniques in Conjunction with LC-MS (Mingshe Zhu et al.).



Oxidative Metabolites of Drugs and Xenobiotics: LC-MS Methods to Identify and Characterize in Biological Matrices (Ragulan Ramanathan et al.).



Detection and Charactrization of Highly Polar Metabolites by LC-MS: Proper Selection of LC Column and Use of Stable Isotope Labeled Drug to Study Metabolism of Rabavirin in Rats (S.K. Chowdhury et al.).



Cytochrome P450 (CYP) and UDP-Glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) Enzymes: Role in Drug Metabolism, Polymorphism, and Identification of their Involvement in Drug Metabolism (A. Ghosal et al.).