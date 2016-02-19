Identifiability In Stochastic Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125640152, 9780128015261

Identifiability In Stochastic Models

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780128015261
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 1992
Page Count: 253
Description

The problem of identifiability is basic to all statistical methods and data analysis, occurring in such diverse areas as Reliability Theory, Survival Analysis, and Econometrics, where stochastic modeling is widely used. Mathematics dealing with identifiability per se is closely related to the so-called branch of "characterization problems" in Probability Theory. This book brings together relevant material on identifiability as it occurs in these diverse fields.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Identifiability of Probability Distributions of Real-Valued Random Variables Based on Some Funcions of Them. Identifiability of Probability Measures on Abstract Spaces. Identifiability for Some Types of Stochastic Processes. Generalized Convolutions. Identifiability in Some Econometric Models. Identifiability in Some Models for Reliability and Survival Analysis. Identifiability for Mixtures of Distributions. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
253
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128015261

About the Author

Author Unknown

