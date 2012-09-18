Identifiability In Stochastic Models
1st Edition
Description
The problem of identifiability is basic to all statistical methods and data analysis, occurring in such diverse areas as Reliability Theory, Survival Analysis, and Econometrics, where stochastic modeling is widely used. Mathematics dealing with identifiability per se is closely related to the so-called branch of "characterization problems" in Probability Theory. This book brings together relevant material on identifiability as it occurs in these diverse fields.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Identifiability of Probability Distributions of Real-Valued Random Variables Based on Some Funcions of Them. Identifiability of Probability Measures on Abstract Spaces. Identifiability for Some Types of Stochastic Processes. Generalized Convolutions. Identifiability in Some Econometric Models. Identifiability in Some Models for Reliability and Survival Analysis. Identifiability for Mixtures of Distributions. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 253
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 16th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128015261