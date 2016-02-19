Ideal Marriage Its Physiology and Technique

Table of Contents



Personal Introductory Statement

Preface to Second Edition

Part 1 Introductory and General Physiology of Sex

Chapter I Preliminary. Marriage, Actual and Ideal

Reasons for Retention of Marriage

The Four Comer-stones of Marriage

The Doctor as Adviser

The Husband as Initiator

Inadequacy and Egotism of Most Husbands, and Apparent Coldness of their Wives

The Husband as Permanent Lover of his Wife

Ideal Marriage demands Study and Thought

The Present Treatise as a Manual on this Subject

Chapter II Glimpses into the General Human Physiology of Sex. Part I

The Evolution of the Sexual Impulse. Sexual Sensations and Internal Stimuli

Chapter III Glimpses into General Human Sexual PhysIology

Sexual Sensations and External Stimuli

Part II Specific Anatomy and Physiology of Sex

Chapter IV Notes on the Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

I. Introduction and Definition, The External Genital Organs (See Plate I)

Chapter V The Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

II. The Internal Genital Organs {see Plate II)

Chapter VI Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

III. Ovarian Activity, Rhythm of Vital Manifestations in the Female Organism, and Menstruation

Chapter VII Anatomy and Physiology of the Male Sexual Organs

General Remarks

Penis, or Male Organ or Member

Smegma: Need for Cleanliness

Circumcision

Nervous Structure and Nerve Supply

Mechanism of Erections

Penile Angle

The Urethra

The Scrotum and the Testicles

Spermatozoa considered in Detail

Immature Sperms

Conditions of Survival

Meeting of Sperm-cell and Ovum: Conception

The Prostate

Vasa Deferentia, Seminal Ducts or Cords

Mechanism of Ejaculation

Internal or Endocrine Testicular Secretion

Second Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms

Part III Sexual Intercourse—Its Physiology and Technique

Chapter VIII Definitions. Prelude, and Love Play

Definition of Normality

Normal Stages of Sexual Intercourse: Prelude

Communion or Coitus, the Apex

Prelude (cf. Impulse and Approach)

The Significance of the Prelude

"Distillation" a Physical Preparation

The Love Play (Impulse to Sexual Satisfaction)

Bodily Manipulations and Caresses

Local or Genital Stimulation

Hints on Technique: In Women—Lubricants

Chapter IX Sexual Union (Communion)

Physiological and Technical Considerations

Chapter X Sexual Communion

Physiology and Technique

Chapter XI Sexual Communion

Position and Action during Coitus

Chapter XII Further Manifestations during Coitus: Epilogue or After-Glow

General Process of Tension

Concentration and Transfiguration

Third Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms

Part IV Hygiene of Ideal Marriage

Introduction

Definition, Limitation and Arrangement of Material

Chapter XIII Bodily Hygiene. Part I

First Intercourse or Defloration.—Honeymoon

Chapter XIV Bodily Hygiene. Part II

Influence of the Sexual Function on Physique and Psyche. Sexual Vigor or Potency

Chapter XV Bodily Hygiene. Part III

Personal and External Factors Affecting Sexual Intercourse. (See also Chapters II, III, VI and VII)

Chapter XVI Bodily Hygiene. Part IV

Sexual Intercourse in Special Bodily (or Physical) Circumstances. Sexual Intercourse during Menstruation

Supplement to Chapter XVI

Care and Cleanliness of the Sexual Organs

Chapter XVII Psychic, Emotional and Mental Hygiene

Marriage as a Living Organism

Avoidance of Mental Conflicts

Relation of Ideal Marriage to Religion

Mosaic Law

Physiology and Catholic Moral Theology

Summary

Consistent Ascetics must Reject Ideal Marriage

In all other Cases Ideal Marriage Morally Justifiable

Ideal Marriage Demands and Expresses the Union of Physical and Psychic Love

Sexual Intercourse not an End but a Means

Ideal Marriage Develops this Means of Expression

Appendix on Contraception

Contraception and Ideal Marriage

Less efficient methods

Orals

The Male Condom or Sheath

The Female Cap

Intra-uterine Devices

The Safe Period

Methods of the Future

Index