Ideal Marriage Its Physiology and Technique - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780433336501, 9781483193069

Ideal Marriage Its Physiology and Technique

2nd Edition

Authors: Th. H. Van De Velde
eBook ISBN: 9781483193069
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ideal Marriage: Its Physiology and Technique, Second Edition concentrates on the cultivation of the technique of eroticism as an art in marriage.

This book consists of historical facts and practical details that set the sexual relationship in the nostalgic prose of a more leisured age.

The topics discussed include the four corner-stones of marriage; glimpses into general human sexual physiology; olfactory sexua1 impressions; and notes on the sexual physiology of the adult woman. The protection of ovum after expulsion from follicle; internal or endocrine testicular secretion; and normal stages of sexual intercourse are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the stronger inclination of women to love-bite; alleged dangers of urethritis for man; and intercourse during illness and morbid conditions.

This edition is useful to individuals interested in the erotic arts.

Table of Contents


Personal Introductory Statement

Preface to Second Edition

Part 1 Introductory and General Physiology of Sex

Chapter I Preliminary. Marriage, Actual and Ideal

Reasons for Retention of Marriage

The Four Comer-stones of Marriage

The Doctor as Adviser

The Husband as Initiator

Inadequacy and Egotism of Most Husbands, and Apparent Coldness of their Wives

The Husband as Permanent Lover of his Wife

Ideal Marriage demands Study and Thought

The Present Treatise as a Manual on this Subject

Chapter II Glimpses into the General Human Physiology of Sex. Part I

The Evolution of the Sexual Impulse. Sexual Sensations and Internal Stimuli

Chapter III Glimpses into General Human Sexual PhysIology

Sexual Sensations and External Stimuli

Part II Specific Anatomy and Physiology of Sex

Chapter IV Notes on the Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

I. Introduction and Definition, The External Genital Organs (See Plate I)

Chapter V The Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

II. The Internal Genital Organs {see Plate II)

Chapter VI Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman

III. Ovarian Activity, Rhythm of Vital Manifestations in the Female Organism, and Menstruation

Chapter VII Anatomy and Physiology of the Male Sexual Organs

General Remarks

Penis, or Male Organ or Member

Smegma: Need for Cleanliness

Circumcision

Nervous Structure and Nerve Supply

Mechanism of Erections

Penile Angle

The Urethra

The Scrotum and the Testicles

Spermatozoa considered in Detail

Immature Sperms

Conditions of Survival

Meeting of Sperm-cell and Ovum: Conception

The Prostate

Vasa Deferentia, Seminal Ducts or Cords

Mechanism of Ejaculation

Internal or Endocrine Testicular Secretion

Second Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms

Part III Sexual Intercourse—Its Physiology and Technique

Chapter VIII Definitions. Prelude, and Love Play

Definition of Normality

Normal Stages of Sexual Intercourse: Prelude

Communion or Coitus, the Apex

Prelude (cf. Impulse and Approach)

The Significance of the Prelude

"Distillation" a Physical Preparation

The Love Play (Impulse to Sexual Satisfaction)

Bodily Manipulations and Caresses

Local or Genital Stimulation

Hints on Technique: In Women—Lubricants

Chapter IX Sexual Union (Communion)

Physiological and Technical Considerations

Chapter X Sexual Communion

Physiology and Technique

Chapter XI Sexual Communion

Position and Action during Coitus

Chapter XII Further Manifestations during Coitus: Epilogue or After-Glow

General Process of Tension

Concentration and Transfiguration

Third Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms

Part IV Hygiene of Ideal Marriage

Introduction

Definition, Limitation and Arrangement of Material

Chapter XIII Bodily Hygiene. Part I

First Intercourse or Defloration.—Honeymoon

Chapter XIV Bodily Hygiene. Part II

Influence of the Sexual Function on Physique and Psyche. Sexual Vigor or Potency

Chapter XV Bodily Hygiene. Part III

Personal and External Factors Affecting Sexual Intercourse. (See also Chapters II, III, VI and VII)

Chapter XVI Bodily Hygiene. Part IV

Sexual Intercourse in Special Bodily (or Physical) Circumstances. Sexual Intercourse during Menstruation

Supplement to Chapter XVI

Care and Cleanliness of the Sexual Organs

Chapter XVII Psychic, Emotional and Mental Hygiene

Marriage as a Living Organism

Avoidance of Mental Conflicts

Relation of Ideal Marriage to Religion

Mosaic Law

Physiology and Catholic Moral Theology

Summary

Consistent Ascetics must Reject Ideal Marriage

In all other Cases Ideal Marriage Morally Justifiable

Ideal Marriage Demands and Expresses the Union of Physical and Psychic Love

Sexual Intercourse not an End but a Means

Ideal Marriage Develops this Means of Expression

Appendix on Contraception

Contraception and Ideal Marriage

Less efficient methods

Orals

The Male Condom or Sheath

The Female Cap

Intra-uterine Devices

The Safe Period

Methods of the Future

Index

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193069

About the Author

Th. H. Van De Velde

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.