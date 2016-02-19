Ideal Marriage Its Physiology and Technique
2nd Edition
Description
Ideal Marriage: Its Physiology and Technique, Second Edition concentrates on the cultivation of the technique of eroticism as an art in marriage.
This book consists of historical facts and practical details that set the sexual relationship in the nostalgic prose of a more leisured age.
The topics discussed include the four corner-stones of marriage; glimpses into general human sexual physiology; olfactory sexua1 impressions; and notes on the sexual physiology of the adult woman. The protection of ovum after expulsion from follicle; internal or endocrine testicular secretion; and normal stages of sexual intercourse are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the stronger inclination of women to love-bite; alleged dangers of urethritis for man; and intercourse during illness and morbid conditions.
This edition is useful to individuals interested in the erotic arts.
Table of Contents
Personal Introductory Statement
Preface to Second Edition
Part 1 Introductory and General Physiology of Sex
Chapter I Preliminary. Marriage, Actual and Ideal
Reasons for Retention of Marriage
The Four Comer-stones of Marriage
The Doctor as Adviser
The Husband as Initiator
Inadequacy and Egotism of Most Husbands, and Apparent Coldness of their Wives
The Husband as Permanent Lover of his Wife
Ideal Marriage demands Study and Thought
The Present Treatise as a Manual on this Subject
Chapter II Glimpses into the General Human Physiology of Sex. Part I
The Evolution of the Sexual Impulse. Sexual Sensations and Internal Stimuli
Chapter III Glimpses into General Human Sexual PhysIology
Sexual Sensations and External Stimuli
Part II Specific Anatomy and Physiology of Sex
Chapter IV Notes on the Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman
I. Introduction and Definition, The External Genital Organs (See Plate I)
Chapter V The Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman
II. The Internal Genital Organs {see Plate II)
Chapter VI Sexual Physiology of the Adult Woman
III. Ovarian Activity, Rhythm of Vital Manifestations in the Female Organism, and Menstruation
Chapter VII Anatomy and Physiology of the Male Sexual Organs
General Remarks
Penis, or Male Organ or Member
Smegma: Need for Cleanliness
Circumcision
Nervous Structure and Nerve Supply
Mechanism of Erections
Penile Angle
The Urethra
The Scrotum and the Testicles
Spermatozoa considered in Detail
Immature Sperms
Conditions of Survival
Meeting of Sperm-cell and Ovum: Conception
The Prostate
Vasa Deferentia, Seminal Ducts or Cords
Mechanism of Ejaculation
Internal or Endocrine Testicular Secretion
Second Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms
Part III Sexual Intercourse—Its Physiology and Technique
Chapter VIII Definitions. Prelude, and Love Play
Definition of Normality
Normal Stages of Sexual Intercourse: Prelude
Communion or Coitus, the Apex
Prelude (cf. Impulse and Approach)
The Significance of the Prelude
"Distillation" a Physical Preparation
The Love Play (Impulse to Sexual Satisfaction)
Bodily Manipulations and Caresses
Local or Genital Stimulation
Hints on Technique: In Women—Lubricants
Chapter IX Sexual Union (Communion)
Physiological and Technical Considerations
Chapter X Sexual Communion
Physiology and Technique
Chapter XI Sexual Communion
Position and Action during Coitus
Chapter XII Further Manifestations during Coitus: Epilogue or After-Glow
General Process of Tension
Concentration and Transfiguration
Third Intermezzo of Twenty Aphorisms
Part IV Hygiene of Ideal Marriage
Introduction
Definition, Limitation and Arrangement of Material
Chapter XIII Bodily Hygiene. Part I
First Intercourse or Defloration.—Honeymoon
Chapter XIV Bodily Hygiene. Part II
Influence of the Sexual Function on Physique and Psyche. Sexual Vigor or Potency
Chapter XV Bodily Hygiene. Part III
Personal and External Factors Affecting Sexual Intercourse. (See also Chapters II, III, VI and VII)
Chapter XVI Bodily Hygiene. Part IV
Sexual Intercourse in Special Bodily (or Physical) Circumstances. Sexual Intercourse during Menstruation
Supplement to Chapter XVI
Care and Cleanliness of the Sexual Organs
Chapter XVII Psychic, Emotional and Mental Hygiene
Marriage as a Living Organism
Avoidance of Mental Conflicts
Relation of Ideal Marriage to Religion
Mosaic Law
Physiology and Catholic Moral Theology
Summary
Consistent Ascetics must Reject Ideal Marriage
In all other Cases Ideal Marriage Morally Justifiable
Ideal Marriage Demands and Expresses the Union of Physical and Psychic Love
Sexual Intercourse not an End but a Means
Ideal Marriage Develops this Means of Expression
Appendix on Contraception
Contraception and Ideal Marriage
Less efficient methods
Orals
The Male Condom or Sheath
The Female Cap
Intra-uterine Devices
The Safe Period
Methods of the Future
Index
