ICUMSA Methods of Sugar Analysis presents the recommendations of the International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis (ICUMSA) that are based on thorough investigations of methods likely to prove practical and appropriate for the sugar industry. This book discusses the procedures for raw sugar polarization. Organized into two parts encompassing 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various methods of determining sucrose by polarimetry, including the invertase method and the Jackson and Grill's method. This text then examines the methods of determining reducing sugars, which depends on knowing the amount of cuprous oxide precipitated from Fehling's solution. Other chapters consider the method to be applied for all beet products. This book discusses as well the principle of double sulfation that is necessary to ensure conversion of ash to sulfate. The final chapter deals with the evaluation of filter aids. This book is a valuable resource for chemists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Part I General Methods

Chapter 1 Determination of Sucrose (by polarimetry)

For Cane Products

For Beet Products

Chapter 2 Determination of Reducing Sugars

a. Lane and Eynon's Volumetric Method (official)

b. Munson and Walker's Method (official)

c. Berlin Institute Method (official)

d. Ofner's Volumetric Method (official)

e. De Whalley's Method for High-grade Refined Sugar (official)

f. Striegler's Method (tentative)

g. Knight and Allen's Method (tentative)

Chapter 3 Determination of Raffinose

Chromatographic Determination

Polarimetric Determination

Chapter 4 Determination of Ash

Gravimetric Determination

Conductometric Determination (tentative)

Chapter 5 Determination of Dry Substance (total solids)

1. Drying Methods

2. By Refractometer

Chapter 6 Determination of Inorganic Constituents (Contaminants)

1. Lead

2. Iron

3. Sulphur Dioxide

Chapter 7 Measurement of Colour and Turbidity

1. For White Sugar and Sucrose-type Liquid Sugar (tentative)

2. For Invert-type Liquid Sugar (tentative)

3. For Dark-Coloured Products only (tentative)

4. For all Sugar Products (tentative)

Chapter 8 Measurement of pH (official)

Chapter 9 Measurement of Viscosity and Surface Tension o f Sugar Solutions

1. Viscosity (official)

2. Surface tension (tentative)

Part II Special Methods

Chapter 10 Polarization of Raw Sugar (for information and guidance only)

Chapter 11 Determination of Sucrose and Invert in Molasses

1. Chemical Method—Tate and Lyle Invertase Method (tentative)

2. Optical Method—Based on N.B.S. Methods (tentative)

Chapter 12 Determination of Sugar in Sugar Beet

a. Isotope Dilution Reference Method (tentative)

b. Double Extraction Method (official)

c. Cold Digestion Method (official)

Chapter 13 Weighing, Taring and Sampling of Raw Sugar (for information and guidance only)

1. In Bags

2. In Bulk

Chapter 14 Determination of Factors causing Deterioration of R aw and Refined Sugar in Storage and Transport

1. Measurement of Equilibrium Relative Humidity (official)

2. Bulk Density Measurement

3. Hardness of Setting—Douwes Dekker's Method (tentative)

4. Angle of Slip—The Danish Sugar Co. Method (tentative)

Chapter 15 Evaluation of the Refining Qualities of Raw Sugar

1. Beet sugar

2. Cane Sugar

Chapter 16 Evaluation o f Refined (White) Sugar

1. Screen (Grist) Tests — 'M.A.-C.V.' Method (tentative)

2. Reduced Buffer Power (tentative)

Chapter 17 Evaluation of Starch Hydrolysis Products

1. Official Methods

2. Tentative Methods

Chapter 18 Specifications and Tolerances for Pure Sucrose and Reagents

1. Pure Sucrose (official)

2. Basic Lead Acetate (official)

3. Invert Sugar Solution

Chapter 19 Evaluation of Bone Charcoal (official)

1. Sampling

2. Moisture

3. Carbonate

4. Sulphur

5. Carbonaceous Residue and Insoluble Ash

6. Bulk Density

7. Sieve Analysis

8. Attrition Hardness

9. Lye Test

10. Water Extracts Tests

11. Decolorisation Test

12. Heavy Metals

Chapter 20 Evaluation of Powdered Carbons (official)

1. Moisture

2. Total Ash

3. Iron

4. pH-Value

5. Water Solubles

6. Filtering Speed Test-Water

7. Colour Removal

Chapter 21 Evaluation of Filter Acids (official)

1. Moisture

2. Water Solubles

3. Filtering Speed Test

References

Author Index

Subject Index



