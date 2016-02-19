ICUMSA Methods of Sugar Analysis
1st Edition
Official and Tentative Methods Recommended by the International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis (ICUMSA)
Description
ICUMSA Methods of Sugar Analysis presents the recommendations of the International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis (ICUMSA) that are based on thorough investigations of methods likely to prove practical and appropriate for the sugar industry. This book discusses the procedures for raw sugar polarization. Organized into two parts encompassing 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various methods of determining sucrose by polarimetry, including the invertase method and the Jackson and Grill's method. This text then examines the methods of determining reducing sugars, which depends on knowing the amount of cuprous oxide precipitated from Fehling's solution. Other chapters consider the method to be applied for all beet products. This book discusses as well the principle of double sulfation that is necessary to ensure conversion of ash to sulfate. The final chapter deals with the evaluation of filter aids. This book is a valuable resource for chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I General Methods
Chapter 1 Determination of Sucrose (by polarimetry)
For Cane Products
For Beet Products
Chapter 2 Determination of Reducing Sugars
a. Lane and Eynon's Volumetric Method (official)
b. Munson and Walker's Method (official)
c. Berlin Institute Method (official)
d. Ofner's Volumetric Method (official)
e. De Whalley's Method for High-grade Refined Sugar (official)
f. Striegler's Method (tentative)
g. Knight and Allen's Method (tentative)
Chapter 3 Determination of Raffinose
Chromatographic Determination
Polarimetric Determination
Chapter 4 Determination of Ash
Gravimetric Determination
Conductometric Determination (tentative)
Chapter 5 Determination of Dry Substance (total solids)
1. Drying Methods
2. By Refractometer
Chapter 6 Determination of Inorganic Constituents (Contaminants)
1. Lead
2. Iron
3. Sulphur Dioxide
Chapter 7 Measurement of Colour and Turbidity
1. For White Sugar and Sucrose-type Liquid Sugar (tentative)
2. For Invert-type Liquid Sugar (tentative)
3. For Dark-Coloured Products only (tentative)
4. For all Sugar Products (tentative)
Chapter 8 Measurement of pH (official)
Chapter 9 Measurement of Viscosity and Surface Tension o f Sugar Solutions
1. Viscosity (official)
2. Surface tension (tentative)
Part II Special Methods
Chapter 10 Polarization of Raw Sugar (for information and guidance only)
Chapter 11 Determination of Sucrose and Invert in Molasses
1. Chemical Method—Tate and Lyle Invertase Method (tentative)
2. Optical Method—Based on N.B.S. Methods (tentative)
Chapter 12 Determination of Sugar in Sugar Beet
a. Isotope Dilution Reference Method (tentative)
b. Double Extraction Method (official)
c. Cold Digestion Method (official)
Chapter 13 Weighing, Taring and Sampling of Raw Sugar (for information and guidance only)
1. In Bags
2. In Bulk
Chapter 14 Determination of Factors causing Deterioration of R aw and Refined Sugar in Storage and Transport
1. Measurement of Equilibrium Relative Humidity (official)
2. Bulk Density Measurement
3. Hardness of Setting—Douwes Dekker's Method (tentative)
4. Angle of Slip—The Danish Sugar Co. Method (tentative)
Chapter 15 Evaluation of the Refining Qualities of Raw Sugar
1. Beet sugar
2. Cane Sugar
Chapter 16 Evaluation o f Refined (White) Sugar
1. Screen (Grist) Tests — 'M.A.-C.V.' Method (tentative)
2. Reduced Buffer Power (tentative)
Chapter 17 Evaluation of Starch Hydrolysis Products
1. Official Methods
2. Tentative Methods
Chapter 18 Specifications and Tolerances for Pure Sucrose and Reagents
1. Pure Sucrose (official)
2. Basic Lead Acetate (official)
3. Invert Sugar Solution
Chapter 19 Evaluation of Bone Charcoal (official)
1. Sampling
2. Moisture
3. Carbonate
4. Sulphur
5. Carbonaceous Residue and Insoluble Ash
6. Bulk Density
7. Sieve Analysis
8. Attrition Hardness
9. Lye Test
10. Water Extracts Tests
11. Decolorisation Test
12. Heavy Metals
Chapter 20 Evaluation of Powdered Carbons (official)
1. Moisture
2. Total Ash
3. Iron
4. pH-Value
5. Water Solubles
6. Filtering Speed Test-Water
7. Colour Removal
Chapter 21 Evaluation of Filter Acids (official)
1. Moisture
2. Water Solubles
3. Filtering Speed Test
References
Author Index
Subject Index
