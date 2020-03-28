ICU Nursing Priorities for Stroke Patients , An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710992

ICU Nursing Priorities for Stroke Patients , An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Editors: Mary Amatangelo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Cynthia Bautista, Dr. Mary Amatangelo has put together a comprehensive issue on nursing priorities for the stroke patient. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: The Neurologic Exam; Large Vessel Occlusion; Blood Pressure Control for Ischemic Stroke; Malignant Hemispheric Stroke; Priority Nursing Interventions Caring for the Stroke Patient; Monitoring for Post-Stroke Seizures; Cryptogenic Stroke; In-House Stroke Code; Why Stroke Certification Matters; Stroke Rehabilitation; and Ethical Concerns in Caring for the Stroke Patient. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes for stroke patients in the ICU.

Details

About the Editors

Mary Amatangelo Editor

