ICU Nursing Priorities for Stroke Patients , An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Cynthia Bautista, Dr. Mary Amatangelo has put together a comprehensive issue on nursing priorities for the stroke patient. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: The Neurologic Exam; Large Vessel Occlusion; Blood Pressure Control for Ischemic Stroke; Malignant Hemispheric Stroke; Priority Nursing Interventions Caring for the Stroke Patient; Monitoring for Post-Stroke Seizures; Cryptogenic Stroke; In-House Stroke Code; Why Stroke Certification Matters; Stroke Rehabilitation; and Ethical Concerns in Caring for the Stroke Patient. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes for stroke patients in the ICU.