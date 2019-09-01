ICT-Driven Economic and Financial Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128137987

ICT-Driven Economic and Financial Development

1st Edition

Analyses of European Countries

Authors: Ewa Lechman Adam Marszk
Paperback ISBN: 9780128137987
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 400
Description

ICT-Driven Economic and Financial Development: Analyses of European Countries demonstrates the effects of ICT diffusion on economic, social and financial development by examining their impact on the structure and dynamics of national economies. It provides the insight into shifts observed in labour markets, international trade activities productivity factors, education and use of innovative financial products. It combines empirical analyses and data sources stretching back to 1990 make it an important contribution to understanding the effects of ICT diffusion on economic and financial development. The book answers questions such as how will national and regional economies react to upcoming ICT developments and growing usage, and what is the magnitude of impact of new information and communication technologies on various aspects of social and economic life.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates the process fo ICT spread across European countries
  • Analyzes the value of ICTs from both economic and social perspective
  • Examines structural changes in financial markets caused by ICTs implementation

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in economic innovation and growth worldwide

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. The fifth technological revolution: context and background
    3. The digital revolution for development: identifying the channels of impact
    4. ICT development and diffusion: evidence for europe
    5. ICT and socio-economic development dynamics
    6. ICT for financial development: shaping the new landscape
    7. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128137987

About the Author

Ewa Lechman

Ewa Lechman, Ph.D. Habil, is an Associate Professor of Economics at the Faculty of Management and Economics, Gdansk University of Technology. Her extensive research interests concentrate on economic development, ICT, and its role in reshaping social and economic systems and various aspects of poverty and economics in developing countries. She was the 2013 winner of an Emerald Literati Network Award for Excellence and is a member of the editorial boards of international journals on technology diffusion, the digital economy and economic development. She coordinates and participates in international research and educational projects and also works as an independent expert assisting with innovation assignments, including the evaluation of small and medium enterprise proposals, EU-financed programmes, and policy design regarding innovativeness, digitalization, education and social exclusion.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland

Adam Marszk

Adam Marszk, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Management and Economics, Gdansk University of Technology (Poland). He completed all exams in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program ran by the CFA Institute. Author and reviewer of many publications in local and international journals focusing on following topics: financial innovations, linkages between financial markets and economy, financial systems in underdeveloped economies, economic integration, portfolio management. Coordinator and investigator in research projects financed by national and international institutions. Winner of the 2015 Jan Uphagen’s Award for the Best Young Scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland

