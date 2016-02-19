Iceberg Utilization
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Conference and Workshops on Iceberg Utilization for Fresh Water Production, Weather Modification and Other Applications Held at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, USA, October 2-6, 1977
Description
Iceberg Utilization covers the proceedings of the First International Conference and Workshops on Iceberg Utilization for Fresh Water Production, Weather Modification and Other Applications, held at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, USA on October 2-6, 1977. The book focuses on the efforts to consider the feasibility of using icebergs as alternative water and energy resources relative to the growing concern on global water and energy shortage.
The compilation first offers information on the patterns of cooperation in international science and technology and evaluation of subsidiary effects and concomitant issues and challenges in iceberg utilization. The text also looks at the consideration of icebergs as potential water resource, including arctic drifting stations, remote sensing, and transport of icebergs.
The book discusses elements of iceberg technology and remote sensing of thickness of icebergs, as well as sources and properties of tabular icebergs and towing, handling, processing, and selection of icebergs. The text also considers the international law problems in the acquisition and transportation of Antarctic icebergs; ecological considerations of iceberg transport from Antarctic waters; and energy and freshwater production from icebergs.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers wanting to explore the potential of icebergs as energy and water resource.
Table of Contents
Contents
Some Elements of Iceberg Technology
Preface
Conference Organization
Steering Committee
Organization Committee
Program Committee
international Working Group On Iceberg Utilization
Editorial Note
Introduction
Overview
New Patterns of Cooperation in international Science and Technology
The Challenges of Iceberg Utilization
Alien Ice: An Evaluation of Some Subsidiary Effects and Concomitant Problems in Iceberg Utilization
Icebergs A Natural Resource
West Greenland Glaciers: Iceberg Sources
The Global Role of Antarctic Iceberg Exploitation
Glaciers and Icebergs
The State Of-The-Art
A Critical Look at the Iceberg Project
Some Elements of the Iceberg Technology
Tracking and Selection
Remote Sensing of Iceberg Thickness
Utility of Microwave Radiometers for the Identification and Location of Icebergs
Sea Ice Analysis and Forecasting Techniques
Iceberg Thickness and Crack Detection
Engineering and Physical Aspects
Some Mechanisms for the Calving of Icebergs
Iceberg Cleaving and Fracture Mechanics-A Preliminary Survey
Strength of Icebergs During Transport
Ice Moving in Seawater
The Distribution, Movement and Melt Rates of Antarctic Icebergs
Heat, Mass and Momentum Transfer Effects on the Ablation of Icebergs in Seawater
A Laboratory and Field Study of Iceberg Deterioration
Measurement of Iceberg Draft
Ripple Formation At Ice-Flow interfaces: Potential Effects On Iceberg Transport
Underwater inspection of Icebergs
Transport
Small Scale Modeling of Iceberg Transport
Feasibility of Using Paddle-Wheels for the Propulsion of Icebergs
Hydrodynamics of Icebergs in Transit
A Towing Concept for Small Icebergs
High Efficiency Iceberg Propulsion Systems
Osmotic Propulsion of Icebergs
Self Propelled Iceberg
Environmental Factors Along An Iceberg Tow Route in the Indian Ocean
Protection
The Use of Foam insulation for Transport of Icebergs
Iceberg Protection By Foamed insulation
Processing
Use of Floating Solar Collectors in Processing Iceberg Water
Regional Considerations
The Role of Iceberg Utilization Research and Development in Enhancing the Transfer of Technology in Saudi Arabia
Making Decisions On Iceberg Utilization Based Upon Multi-Varlate Utility Theory: A Case Study —Saudi Arabia
Yields and Energetics in Moving Unprotected Icebergs to Southern Continents
A Pilot Program for Exporting Antarctic Icebergs
The Role of Iceberg Utilization in Solving the Saudi Arabian Water Problems
Delivery of Icebergs To Saudi Arabia — An Assessment
The Coastal Soils of Saudi Arabia
International and National Implications
International Law Problems of Acquisition and Transportation of Antarctic Icebergs
Some International Implications of Iceberg Transfer
Legal/Political Aspects of Antarctic Iceberg Utilization
An Overview of The Organizational, Management, Economic and Socio-Political Aspects of Transporting Icebergs from Antarctica To The United States
Weather Modification
Iceberg Utilization: Comparison with Cloud Seeding and Potential Weather Impacts
Environmental and Ecological Aspects
Ecological Aspects of Iceberg Transport from Antarctic Waters
Alternate Applications
The Application of Advanced Technology to Iceberg Utilization
Energy and Fresh Water Production From Icebergs
Icebergs As A Heat Sink for Power Generation
Alternate Systems
Use of Plastic Pods for Water Transport
Rivers: Capture-Transport-Utilize, Alternate Water Sources
Summaries of Workshops and Recommendations
Locating Icebergs + Remote Sensing
Transporting Icebergs
Weather Modification and Environmental and Ecological Impact
Energy Conservation, Management, Water Quality, Legal and Socio-Political Aspects of Iceberg Utilization
Protection Techniques and Ice Conditions in Transit
Concluding Remarks
Comments During Summary and Recommendations Session
Comparing This Iceberg Utilization Conference with the International Panama Canal Conference of 1879
Postscript
Appendix A: Conference Program
Appendix B: List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159171