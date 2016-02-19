Iceberg Utilization covers the proceedings of the First International Conference and Workshops on Iceberg Utilization for Fresh Water Production, Weather Modification and Other Applications, held at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, USA on October 2-6, 1977. The book focuses on the efforts to consider the feasibility of using icebergs as alternative water and energy resources relative to the growing concern on global water and energy shortage. The compilation first offers information on the patterns of cooperation in international science and technology and evaluation of subsidiary effects and concomitant issues and challenges in iceberg utilization. The text also looks at the consideration of icebergs as potential water resource, including arctic drifting stations, remote sensing, and transport of icebergs. The book discusses elements of iceberg technology and remote sensing of thickness of icebergs, as well as sources and properties of tabular icebergs and towing, handling, processing, and selection of icebergs. The text also considers the international law problems in the acquisition and transportation of Antarctic icebergs; ecological considerations of iceberg transport from Antarctic waters; and energy and freshwater production from icebergs. The selection is a dependable reference for readers wanting to explore the potential of icebergs as energy and water resource.

Table of Contents



Contents

Some Elements of Iceberg Technology

Preface

Conference Organization

Steering Committee

Organization Committee

Program Committee

international Working Group On Iceberg Utilization

Editorial Note

Introduction

Overview

New Patterns of Cooperation in international Science and Technology

The Challenges of Iceberg Utilization

Alien Ice: An Evaluation of Some Subsidiary Effects and Concomitant Problems in Iceberg Utilization

Icebergs A Natural Resource

West Greenland Glaciers: Iceberg Sources

The Global Role of Antarctic Iceberg Exploitation

Glaciers and Icebergs

The State Of-The-Art

A Critical Look at the Iceberg Project

Some Elements of the Iceberg Technology

Tracking and Selection

Remote Sensing of Iceberg Thickness

Utility of Microwave Radiometers for the Identification and Location of Icebergs

Sea Ice Analysis and Forecasting Techniques

Iceberg Thickness and Crack Detection

Engineering and Physical Aspects

Some Mechanisms for the Calving of Icebergs

Iceberg Cleaving and Fracture Mechanics-A Preliminary Survey

Strength of Icebergs During Transport

Ice Moving in Seawater

The Distribution, Movement and Melt Rates of Antarctic Icebergs

Heat, Mass and Momentum Transfer Effects on the Ablation of Icebergs in Seawater

A Laboratory and Field Study of Iceberg Deterioration

Measurement of Iceberg Draft

Ripple Formation At Ice-Flow interfaces: Potential Effects On Iceberg Transport

Underwater inspection of Icebergs

Transport

Small Scale Modeling of Iceberg Transport

Feasibility of Using Paddle-Wheels for the Propulsion of Icebergs

Hydrodynamics of Icebergs in Transit

A Towing Concept for Small Icebergs

High Efficiency Iceberg Propulsion Systems

Osmotic Propulsion of Icebergs

Self Propelled Iceberg

Environmental Factors Along An Iceberg Tow Route in the Indian Ocean

Protection

The Use of Foam insulation for Transport of Icebergs

Iceberg Protection By Foamed insulation

Processing

Use of Floating Solar Collectors in Processing Iceberg Water

Regional Considerations

The Role of Iceberg Utilization Research and Development in Enhancing the Transfer of Technology in Saudi Arabia

Making Decisions On Iceberg Utilization Based Upon Multi-Varlate Utility Theory: A Case Study —Saudi Arabia

Yields and Energetics in Moving Unprotected Icebergs to Southern Continents

A Pilot Program for Exporting Antarctic Icebergs

The Role of Iceberg Utilization in Solving the Saudi Arabian Water Problems

Delivery of Icebergs To Saudi Arabia — An Assessment

The Coastal Soils of Saudi Arabia

International and National Implications

International Law Problems of Acquisition and Transportation of Antarctic Icebergs

Some International Implications of Iceberg Transfer

Legal/Political Aspects of Antarctic Iceberg Utilization

An Overview of The Organizational, Management, Economic and Socio-Political Aspects of Transporting Icebergs from Antarctica To The United States

Weather Modification

Iceberg Utilization: Comparison with Cloud Seeding and Potential Weather Impacts

Environmental and Ecological Aspects

Ecological Aspects of Iceberg Transport from Antarctic Waters

Alternate Applications

The Application of Advanced Technology to Iceberg Utilization

Energy and Fresh Water Production From Icebergs

Icebergs As A Heat Sink for Power Generation

Alternate Systems

Use of Plastic Pods for Water Transport

Rivers: Capture-Transport-Utilize, Alternate Water Sources

Summaries of Workshops and Recommendations

Locating Icebergs + Remote Sensing

Transporting Icebergs

Weather Modification and Environmental and Ecological Impact

Energy Conservation, Management, Water Quality, Legal and Socio-Political Aspects of Iceberg Utilization

Protection Techniques and Ice Conditions in Transit

Concluding Remarks

Comments During Summary and Recommendations Session

Comparing This Iceberg Utilization Conference with the International Panama Canal Conference of 1879

Postscript

Appendix A: Conference Program

Appendix B: List of Participants

Index



